  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 300
  4. Used 2000 Lexus GS 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2000 Lexus GS 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, great blend of luxury and sport.
  • Overdone styling, gauges wash out in direct sunlight, no manual transmission, navigation system bundled with controls that work better with knobs and buttons.
Other years
2019
2018
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Lexus GS 300 for Sale
2018
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,614 - $3,525
Used GS 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.

Vehicle overview

Looking to create the ultimate sport sedan in both price and performance, Lexus redesigned the GS 300 in 1998 and came up with a truly exceptional car. This is one model that can hang with the best Europe has to offer.

A distinctive quad-headlight design sweeps back into the hood and fenders in much the same manner as Mercedes' E-Class cars. Short front and rear overhangs give the GS a sporty look, and tidy hindquarters with creative rear taillights keep this car from blending in with the rest of today's high-line sport sedans.

The appearance of the car is supported by a powerful drivetrain. The GS 300 uses a 3.0-liter, inline six engine that develops 225 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 200 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine use variable valve timing (called VVT-i) to promote additional power and fuel efficiency. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available.

The Lexus' roomy cabin provides the driver and front-seat occupant with excellent visibility and room to stretch out. An impressive 44 inches of legroom and 58 inches of shoulder room accommodates the long-limbed and broad-shouldered in the front seat. Rear-seat passengers don't fare as well, however, and get only 34.3 inches of legroom. Luxury touches include a standard dual-zone climate control, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and all of the other power goodies typically found on luxury cars. Popular options include a Nakamichi premium sound system and a GPS-based navigation system that uses touch-screen controls.

Both models come standard with Vehicle Skid Control, which is a system that employs the sensors, actuators and computer electronics of the antilock braking and traction control systems to help reduce vehicle skids caused by understeer or oversteer conditions. ABS, front and side airbags, and traction control are all standard.

As with other vehicles in the Lexus line, road feel and absolute sportiness take a back seat to pure luxury and refinement. BMW's 5 Series offers a bit more fun, and the Mercedes E-Class has, well, the Mercedes emblem on the hood. But for all-around, everyday living with rock-solid reliability, you can't beat the GS series, especially if price is a consideration.

2000 Highlights

The GS 300 gets a new BrakeAssist system and child seat-anchor brackets. The GS 300 is certified as a low-emission vehicle. Crystal White and Millennium Silver Metallic replace Diamond White Pearl and Alpine Silver Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus GS 300.

5(83%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car ever
rpin,07/22/2010
I'm writing this to help all that are looking to purchase this car, I have a gs with 183.000 miles and still feels like a car with at least 70.000, this car has never giving me problems is extremely reliable and possibly the best car I have ever own, fun to drive, and with the aftermarket suspension that I put on it, it feels more sporty than ever.
Great Car, Love it!
Great Car,08/11/2010
I bought this car used with 85k last month, great for a 10 year old car. It is truly a wonderful car. I immediately changed oil, front rotors, front pads, rear pads and rear rotors(all were original). I have put about 3k miles in about month. This car rides like its brand new. This is definitely a keeper. If you can a find one with good miles, you cant go wrong. I checked all the review sights prior to buying. No one believes it's 10 years old when I tell them. It looks and rides great.
Love my Lexus!
missy,11/17/2009
I purchased my car used in June of 2009 with about 123k miles. The previous owner already changed the timing belt and water pump. The dealer gave me an old change and new front brakes. I had to replace the contacts on the starter (about $85 including labor), flushed the transmission, new spark plugs & replaced some engine seals. I didn't do all this work at once though. I expected to do a little maintenance since it was a used car.
GS 2000 Best Car Ever!
lhayes1,05/28/2015
Base 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I had my 2000 GS 300 for 13 years. Purchased car used 2002 and traded in with a little over 200K miles! Best car ever always reliable and just one major issue which occurred after owning the car 10 years (oxygen sensors). I loved my Lexus and planning on getting another real soon. Buy if you can just keep up with your maintenance checks and oil changes and you be fine. It’s 2017 and I don’t have a Lexus but I still want one! I have a Camry now and boy do I miss the Lexus!!
See all 29 reviews of the 2000 Lexus GS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lexus GS 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Lexus GS 300

Used 2000 Lexus GS 300 Overview

The Used 2000 Lexus GS 300 is offered in the following submodels: GS 300 Sedan. Available styles include Base 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Lexus GS 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Lexus GS 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Lexus GS 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Lexus GS 300.

Can't find a used 2000 Lexus GS 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 300 for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,597.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,107.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 300 for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,742.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,441.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Lexus GS 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GS 300 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Lexus GS 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles