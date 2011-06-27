  1. Home
2019 Lexus GS 300

What's new

  • Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
  • Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and spacious interior is generously appointed
  • Turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers high fuel economy
  • Entertainment and navigation system controller is difficult to use
  • Trunk does not expand because rear seatbacks don't fold down
  • Acceleration is nothing special
Lexus GS 300 for Sale
2019 Lexus GS 300 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which GS 300 does Edmunds recommend?

The GS 300 F Sport's aggressive treatment feels out of place here. So opt for the standard model and add the Premium package. You'll get the coveted luxury car must-haves such as ventilated front seats, a power rear sunshade and a large 12.3-inch display. Consider getting the fabulous Mark Levinson sound system, too.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Many luxury automakers highlight their sedans' performance capabilities to attract attention. But what if you simply want a comfortable upscale sedan without the theatrics or sticker shock? Enter the 2019 Lexus GS 300.

Though the 300 is the entry-level model of the GS series of sedans, its turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a nice mix of fuel efficiency and responsive acceleration. Similarly, the GS 300's suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and handling composure. Competitive pricing of the GS is another potential draw.

On the downside, this GS generation has been around a while. Style-wise, it won't land you at the front of a valet line. Also, Lexus' distracting-to-use infotainment system is one of the least appealing in the luxury segment. Overall, though, the GS 300 is a sedan worth considering.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus GS as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Luxury Sedans for this year.

Lexus GS 300 models

The 2019 Lexus GS 300 comes in two trims: base and the GS 300 F Sport. They share the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

The base GS 300 includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, simulated leather upholstery, a sunroof, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings and an automatic climate control system.

Technology features include Lexus' Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A broad range of driver safety aids — blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features — are also included.

Heated and ventilated front seats, automatic wipers and a power rear sunshade are optional by way of the Premium package, and the available 18-inch wheel upgrade offers a same-cost choice between all-season and stickier three-season summer performance tires. A 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system is also optional.

The F Sport version ups the ante on the handling front by adding 19-inch wheels with performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, bigger front brakes, more aggressive front and rear styling, and a rear trunklid spoiler. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, power sport seats, all of the Premium Package content and different interior trim pieces.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Lexus GS 300 is nimble and moves out nicely, but it's also effortlessly smooth and poised. Acceleration is adequate but far from exhilarating.

Acceleration

We've only tested the 3.5-liter V6 in the GS. For that engine, we measured a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds. We have not tested a 300, but Lexus estimates a 0-60 mph time of 7 seconds, which should translate to adequate but far from exhilarating performance.

Braking

The GS' firm and sure brake pedal tends toward jumpy, but you'll readily get used to it. The car tends to exhibit some nosedive during harder stops, and our measured panic-stop distance from 60 mph is about average for premium sedans with summer-rated tires.

Steering

The GS cruises arrow-straight on the open road, and it feels nimble when taking turns.

Handling

In F Sport trim, the GS drives like a much smaller and lighter car. It feels nimble and delivers impressive cornering response, but it also provides a good deal of grip and overall stability.

Drivability

We have not yet evaluated the 300's turbo engine and eight-speed transmission. In our test of the related IS 300 sedan, which has the same engine and transmission, we noted that the eight-speed automatic transmission's shifting can feel languid at times.

Comfort

Though the GS is a sport-oriented sedan, it doesn't abandon luxury. The optional F Sport seats are comfy, the ride is smooth, and the cabin is generally quiet and well-ventilated.

Seat comfort

The optional F Sport seats are a highlight: sufficiently bolstered for sporty driving but still comfortable and easy to get out of. The seat bottoms deliver excellent thigh support, though some drivers did find them a bit flat. The seats are also heated and ventilated.

Ride comfort

An adaptive variable suspension system helps the F Sport split the difference between sport sedan and proper Lexus. The ride is generally smooth and controlled with little harshness on rough roads.

Noise & vibration

A bit of road noise emanates from the large (optional) summer performance tires, but it stops short of being bothersome. And there's precious little wind noise, even at elevated highway speeds.

Climate control

The dual-zone climate controls are prominently located, clearly marked and easy to understand. The vents put out a nice amount of air, and rear passengers have a pair of their own. The F Sport package adds heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel is optional.

Interior

The 2017 GS 300 is blessed with a fairly roomy and comfortable interior that oozes quality and refinement. There's very little to complain about apart from one thing: the unique but awkward mouse-style interface that controls the entertainment and navigation system.

Ease of use

The majority of the GS' switches, buttons and knobs are easy to use and understand without cracking open the owner's manual. But there is one prominent sore spot that takes points off: the mouse-style infotainment system controller. It's novel but demands too much attention.

Getting in/getting out

There's much to like in this category. The doors open wide, the sills are narrow and, as sedans go, the seats are comfortably high. It's generally easy to get in or out without having to stoop or do deep knee bends.

Driving position

Numerous seat adjustments and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with a fairly generous adjustment range will make it easy for a wide variety of drivers to settle in comfortably at the controls and have a clear view out over the hood.

Roominess

The GS 300 is a sizable car, with an interior to match. Up front you'll find lots of hip-, head- and legroom as well as shoulder room. The story is much the same in the back seat, unless front and backseat occupants are both quite tall.

Visibility

A generous glass area gives the GS excellent forward and side visibility, and the rear three-quarter blind spot is minimal due to the carefully sculpted rear roof pillar. Front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera take care of the rest. High-beam headlights are fantastic on the open road, too.

Quality

Everything you touch in the Lexus GS 300 looks and feels high-quality and purpose-built. The important pieces — such as the steering wheel, the shifter and even the knee side of the center console — offer extra padding and quality leather.

Utility

The GS' trunk is usefully shaped and quite big, but those who occasionally haul larger items will be disappointed by rear seats that do not fold down. The interior provides a reasonable but not memorable amount of storage, and it plays well with most child safety seats.

Small-item storage

It has a useful glovebox, two cupholders ahead of the shifter, and a medium-size center console that opens wide. The front door pockets are a decent size but won't hold a water bottle; the rear door pockets are just large enough to do so. The rear center armrest has a storage bin and cupholders.

Cargo space

The trunk is quite spacious because it is wide near the mouth, deep along the floor and accessible through a broad opening. Hidden hinges won't crush bags. The thing is, the rear seatbacks do not fold down to expand the space. A slender ski pass-through seems like a consolation prize.

Child safety seat accommodation

It has two pairs of LATCH anchors at the bottom and three top-tether anchors along the top. But the bottom LATCH anchors are tightly recessed between the seat cushions. Rear legroom is generous enough for most rear-facing seats to fit, but tall front occupants might still have to scoot up some.

Technology

This cabin is behind the times when it comes to infotainment. The control interface is awkward and the native voice controls are subpar. There's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto functionality and the screen graphics look old. A nice suite of driver aids is standard, however.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lexus GS 300.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$46,860
    MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower241 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all for sale
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan features & specs
    F SPORT 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$51,450
    MPG 21 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower241 hp @ 5800 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Lexus GS 300 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite GS 300 safety features:

    All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
    Keeps you at a constant distance from the vehicle ahead of you. It works all the way down to a complete stop, which isn't always the case.
    Pre-Collision System
    Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
    Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
    Automatically applies corrections to help prevent the car from leaving its lane.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Lexus GS 300 vs. the competition

    Lexus GS 300 vs. Lexus GS 350

    The GS 350 and the GS 300 are the same car, so they come with the same features and options; the only difference lies in the powertrain. The GS 350 features a more powerful V6 engine and is available with all-wheel drive. The GS 300, on the other hand, is more efficient and only available in rear-wheel drive.

    Compare Lexus GS 300 & Lexus GS 350 features

    Lexus GS 300 vs. Honda Accord

    Although the GS 300 is pricier, its rear-wheel-drive chassis, suspension setup and interior show a clear luxury advantage over the more practical Accord. Still, you could load up an Accord with its available turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and you'd have a sedan to equal the GS in many respects.

    Compare Lexus GS 300 & Honda Accord features

    Lexus GS 300 vs. Lexus IS 300

    The IS 300 and the GS 300 are both sporty four-door sedans and share identical powertrains. So which is the right one for you? The IS 300 is less expensive but has a smaller rear seat and less cargo space. Ultimately, it'll be about practicality and interior size. Either way, both are meant for the sporty — but not too sporty — sedan audience.

    Compare Lexus GS 300 & Lexus IS 300 features

    More about the 2019 Lexus GS 300

    2019 Lexus GS 300 Overview

    The 2019 Lexus GS 300 is offered in the following submodels: GS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Lexus GS 300?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus GS 300 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GS 300.

