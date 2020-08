Close

Land Rover Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Firenze Red Metallic 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Supercharged Fully Serviced, Passed Safety Inspection, Warranty, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind Spot Assist, Climate Comfort Pack, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Drive Pro Package, Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Surround Camera System, Twin-Blade Sunvisors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Vision Assist Package.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALWR2RV1JA401345

Stock: P5627

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020