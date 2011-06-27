Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me
- $58,995Great Deal | $9,491 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE19,981 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche West Broward - Davie / Florida
Color & Equipment Fuji White Exterior with Black Interior Navigation System Power Mirrors Bluetooth Power Drivers Seat Power Passenger Seat Sun Roof Dual Zone Climate Control -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RV5JA183457
Stock: T183457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $60,990Great Deal | $7,133 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE35,524 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Willow Grove - Willow Grove / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Firenze Red Metallic 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Supercharged Fully Serviced, Passed Safety Inspection, Warranty, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind Spot Assist, Climate Comfort Pack, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Drive Pro Package, Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Surround Camera System, Twin-Blade Sunvisors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Vision Assist Package.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 165 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RV1JA401345
Stock: P5627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $57,880Great Deal
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE34,776 milesDelivery available*
Autobahn BMW - Fort Worth / Texas
Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119 for more information. Certified 2018 Range Rover Sport HSE Santorini Black on Ebony Leather Rear Seat Convenience Pack, Climate Comfort Pack, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Drive Pro Pack, Vision Assist pack Clean CarFax. Call (817) 409-3119 Please contact our Pre-Owned Internet Sales Manager CHARLES GRAHAM. He will be glad to answer questions and schedule a test drive for you. You may also reach him at preownedadvisor@autobahnfw.com. Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned warranty will cover this vehicle to 6/12/2024 or 100k miles, whichever occurs first. Call (817) 409-3119 Call CHARLES GRAHAM at (817)-409-3119
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RV3JA808857
Stock: L20614A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $104,375Great Deal | $5,331 below market
Certified 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR14,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Downtown Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
Certified Pre Owned SVR! The factory warranty has been extended on this until 06/13/2023 or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Nicely equipped with Navigation, Backup camera, Heated and Cooled front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated windshield, Drive Pro Pack, Blind Spot, Lane Keep, Adaptive Cruise control, Meridian Reference Sound System, Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Powerpoint Plug, Climate Comfort Pack, Soft Door Close, SVO Premium Palette Matte Black, Deployable Side Steps, Bluetooth, Homlink, Satellite radio and so much more. Stop in today to see this great vehicle and to take it for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWZ2SE4JA194881
Stock: 1RU0294
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $52,995Great Deal | $7,144 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE11,019 milesDelivery available*
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2RV3JA699923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,995Great Deal | $5,550 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE31,804 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Rocklin - Rocklin / California
**COMING SOON TO LAND ROVER ROCKLIN** 2018 RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, * 4WD *, Heated and Cooled Seats, Meridian Sound System, 21'' Premium Wheel Package, 16-Way Heated Front Seats w/Memory, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto-leveling suspension, Blind Spot Assist, Drive Pro Package, Lane Keep Assist, and more. 17/23 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Available at Land Rover Rocklin! For more information, Call us at 916-632-3231.Pre-Owned Car buying, Perfected! Niello Pre-Owned Select combines over 95 years of automotive excellence, dedicated sales and service specialist and over 30 Brands for an unprecedented online selection, all to bring you the quality experience you've come to expect from the Niello Company Complimentary 7 day or 700 mile return policy and we will pay for any non-maintenance repair in the first 45 days of ownership, we will make it right!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RV4JA812416
Stock: R5977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $59,732Great Deal | $3,708 below market
Certified 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE31,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Excellent Condition, ONLY 31,664 Miles! Leather Seats, NAV, Remote Engine Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, Power Liftgate, Supercharged, Back-Up Camera. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Hands-Free Liftgate. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. EXPERTS RAVEThe steering feel and accuracy are impeccable on twisting mountain roads yet appropriately light when parking. -Edmunds.com. MORE ABOUT USWelcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff, thank you for visiting us on the Web and giving us an opportunity to acquaint you with our dealership. Our commitment to perfection is exceeded only by our resolve to offer you the highest levels of guest services in the luxury automotive industry. Our professional and well trained staff is ready to assist you with your new or pre-owned automotive needs. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2RV9JA699391
Stock: 207390A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $67,952Great Deal | $8,101 below market
Certified 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged33,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover Fort Lauderdale - Pompano Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony; Perforated Windsor Leather Seat Trim Narvik Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Warranty good until 09/07/2023 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first). All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RE4JA185488
Stock: JA185488
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- Price Drop$58,900
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td611,979 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
***LAND ROVER OKC***, Original MSRP $82882.00, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Drive Pro Package, Heated & Cooled Front & Rear Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System (825W), Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5084'. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 19151 miles below market average!Land Rover Jaguar Oklahoma City is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Land Rover Jaguar Oklahoma City has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE td6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RK3JA696471
Stock: BB20337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $54,990Good Deal | $5,021 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE23,422 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Recent Arrival! Certified. Black 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SuperchargedOdometer is 2660 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit our Yelp page to see why Costa Mesa is the #1 Hertz Car Sales Location in Southern California!! Mention this ad when you ask about this month's specials on mechanical failure/maintenance plans. Let us show you how you can protect your wallet and investment for around $1.00/day!! Worried about what to do with your trade? Relax! Bring your trade along with your title or payoff information and we'll do our best to get you the most for your trade. Don't let tire kickers get the best of you. There's no need to waste your time setting appointments that never show. Let the professionals handle getting rid of your old car. Hertz is in the top 10 dealer groups in the nation. This gives us leverage with the banks to get you the best rates in the industry. Save time and apply online for your quick and easy pre-approval. Most of our vehicles are priced at or below Wholesale Lending Value allowing you to put less down and in most cases even get a better interest rate than the higher priced competitors! **We turn our complete inventory over monthly. At any given time about 25% of our inventory is in various s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RV9JA193716
Stock: 52434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $96,000Good Deal
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR16,575 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Austin - Austin / Texas
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR in SVO Premium Palette Blue, 4-Zone Climate Control, Cabin Air Ionization, Climate Comfort Pack, Exposed Gloss Carbon Fiber Hood Center Section, Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment, Gloss Carbon Fiber Front Bumper Inserts Surround, Gloss Carbon Fiber Main Grille Surround, Gloss Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers, Heated & Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sliding Panoramic Roof, SVO Ultra Metallic Paint, SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Pack w/Exposed Hood, Twin-Blade Sunvisors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Wheels: 22" 5 Split-Spoke Satin Polish 'Style 5083'. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 5234 miles below market average!46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF AUSTIN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mercedesbenzofaustin.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of Austin is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving Proudly serving Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Lakeway, Pflugerville, Bee Cave, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Manor, Elgin, Marble Falls, Granite Shoals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWZ2SE5JA184201
Stock: MU24719A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- $76,999Good Deal | $3,114 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged11,773 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jaguar Land Rover Flatirons - Broomfield / Colorado
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 11,773 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Alloy Wheels, 16-WAY HEATED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY , Power Liftgate, Supercharged, Four Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC , DRIVE PRO PACKAGE , CABIN AIR IONIZATION , EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING , VISION ASSIST PACKAGE , RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. GRAND BLACK VENEER CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation System, Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Four Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Telematics, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Hands-Free Liftgate, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGESWheels: 21 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Black 'Style 5007' : diamond turned finish, Tires: 21, VISION ASSIST PACKAGE: Surround Camera System, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Head-Up Display, DRIVE PRO PACKAGE: Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, queue assist and intelligent emergency braking, Blind Spot Assist, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System (825W) : Heated & Cooled Front Seats W/Heated Rear Seats : SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC, Grand Black Veneer : EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING, Cabin Air Ionization : 16-Way Heated Front Seats W/Memory :(STD), Front Center Console Cooler Compartment : Edmunds.com's review says The steering feel and accuracy are impeccable on twisting mountain roads yet appropriately light when parking.. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGSLand Rover Flatirons is different. We have assembled a team whose goal is to deliver the best ownership experience possible to everyone that chooses to own a Land Rover or Range Rover. Our pre-owned cars are reconditioned to a level unequalled in the market. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RE1JA800076
Stock: P3039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$64,851Good Deal | $2,069 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE9,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Land Rover South Dade - Miami / Florida
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fuji White Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/100,000 mile limited warranty, but also a 165-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, Land Rover Concierge, and a vehicle history report. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Supercharged **LOW MILES**, **NAVIGATION**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, ***RECENT OIL CHANGE***, 16-Way Heated Front Seats w/Memory, 4-Zone Climate Control, Climate Comfort Pack, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: InControl Protect, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Perforated Windsor Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System (380W), Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Twin-Blade Sunvisors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Wheels: 20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5084'.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...We select only the best cars and trucks for our lot. Recent Arrival!Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RV2JA807120
Stock: SJA807120T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $74,995Fair Deal | $1,550 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic8,517 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Howard Orloff Jaguar - Chicago / Illinois
**ONE OWNER** ACCIDENT FREE CLEAN CAR FAX!! WHEELS: 21' 5 SPLIT-SPOKE 'STYLE 5007' -inc: silver finish, Tires: 21', VISION ASSIST PACKAGE -inc: Surround Camera System, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Head-Up Display, SHADOW ZEBRANO VENEER, MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED WINDSHIELD W/HEATED WASHER JETS, HEATED COOLED FRONT SEATS W/HEATED REAR SEATS, FULL-SIZE SPARE WHEEL, FUJI WHITE, EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING, DRIVE PRO PACKAGE -inc: Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, queue assist and intelligent emergency braking, Blind Spot Assist. This Land Rover Range Rover Sport has a powerful Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/305 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Land Rover Range Rover Sport Has Everything You Want CABIN AIR IONIZATION, Wing Spoiler, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/CommandShift -inc: shift paddles, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Response 2 Auto Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Side Impact Beams. Driving Away with This Land Rover Range Rover Sport Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Visit Us Today Stop by Howard Orloff Imports located at 1924 N. Paulina St., Chicago, IL 60622 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! From top to bottom and points in between, this Land Rover Approved **CERTIFIED!!** vehicle is carefully scrutinized and evaluated as a function of a comprehensive 165-point inspection process. Under the Land Rover Approved Certified Limited Warranty, your Land Rover vehicle is covered for up to _ years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, and begins on the original in service date of ___. Please see us for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RE1JA183312
Stock: P15615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $59,867Good Deal | $1,777 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE13,528 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hornburg Land Rover Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
One Owner Land Rover Approved Pre-Owned Certified Very Low Mileage 2018 Range Rover Sport SE.This outstanding example of a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE is offered by Hornburg Los Angeles. This Land Rover includes: FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF DRIVE PACKAGE Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert HEATED WINDSHIELD W/HEATED WASHER JETS DARK GREY OAK VENEER Woodgrain Interior Trim CABIN AIR IONIZATION EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING RADIO: MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (380W) HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Off-road or on the street, this Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE handles with ease. The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE's pristine good looks were combined with the Land Rover high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Land RoverRange Rover Sport SE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The Range Rover Sport SE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 13,528mi put on this Land Rover. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2RV6JA404506
Stock: SSP3771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- New Listing$72,900Fair Deal | $2,274 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged22,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Range Rover Sport and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! VERY LOW MILES! At just 22285 miles, this 2018 Land Rover provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Navigation System. This Land Rover Range Rover Sport also includes Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Shifter, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, HD Radio, Panoramic Roof. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aluminum Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Air Bag, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Front Head Air Bag, HD Radio, Hands-Free Liftgate, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, Mirror Memory, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Supercharged, Telematics, Temporary Spare Tire, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RE2JA809725
Stock: 306417A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $69,910Good Deal | $6,323 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic33,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, SIRIUS XM, LEATHER INTERIOR, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 4-Zone Climate Control, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Black Exterior Pack, Blind Spot Assist, Climate Comfort Pack, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Narvik Black Grille Inner Surround, Narvik Black Mirror Caps, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: Meridian Surround Sound System (380W), Remote keyless entry, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround Camera System, Twin-Blade Sunvisors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 22" 9 Split-Spoke Gloss Black 'Style 9012'. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Black 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged COVID UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2RE7JA809364
Stock: C6727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $96,998Fair Deal | $1,007 below market
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR16,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* 5.0L V8 Supercharged Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWZ2SE3JA196699
Stock: 196699
Certified Pre-Owned: No