Consumer Rating
(4)
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Astounding handling
  • powerful supercharged V8
  • available seven-passenger seating
  • true off-road capability.
  • Third-row seat's just for kids
  • unimpressive fuel economy
  • modest cargo capacity.
List Price Range
$36,458 - $56,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stylish, athletic and luxurious, and with an optional third-row seat to boot, the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a well-rounded premium SUV.

Vehicle overview

Can a nearly 5,500-pound crossover double as a legitimate performance car? If we weren't familiar with the 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, we'd answer with a chuckle. But the Edmunds "A" rated Range Rover Sport is a game-changer among heavyweight SUVs with its confident handling and blazing V8-powered acceleration. If you're drawn to the versatility and luxury of a Land Rover but prefer the dynamics of a sport sedan, the Range Rover Sport occupies a very intriguing middle ground.

For 2015, the Sport gets even more enticing thanks to the new SVR trim, which flaunts a pumped-up version of the standard supercharged V8 engine that's good for 550 horsepower. It's not just about straight-line speed, either; seemingly every suspension and driveline component is sport-tuned in some way, from the suspension to the transmission and even the steering. "Eh, they all say that," you're thinking, but now hear this -- the SVR clocked a lap time of 8 minutes and 14 seconds at the Nürburgring. Incredibly, that's quicker than a lot of performance cars, including the old BMW 1 Series M. You've got to tip your cap to the Land Rover engineers; it's a monumental achievement.

Of course, what makes it so amazing is that the Range Rover Sport is such a heavy vehicle in the first place. There's another luxury crossover out there called the 2015 Porsche Cayenne that only weighs about 4,500-4,800 pounds, and subjectively, at least, it handles even better than the Land Rover. The Cayenne also offers fuel-efficient diesel and plug-in hybrid variants that easily surpass the base Range Rover Sport V6's fuel economy. (Fuel economy will likely be better for the 2016 Range Rover Sport, though, with the introduction of an optional V6 diesel powertrain to choose from as well.) The 2015 BMW X5 is nearly as well stocked in the powertrain department, and it matches the Range Rover Sport with an available third-row seat. If you don't truly desire racetrack-worthy handling, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is a masterful, if somewhat staid, alternative.

High-end Land Rovers have a panache that's hard to match, and the new trim levels only add to the Sport's appeal. So what if it's heavy and thirsty? The 2015 Range Rover Sport is still one of the most rewarding crossovers on the road.

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in seven trim levels: SE, HSE, HSE Limited, Supercharged, Supercharged Limited, Autobiography and SVR. Two-row seating is standard, with a two-passenger, power-folding third row optional on the SE, HSE and Supercharged.

Standard features on the SE trim include 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, LED running lights, LED taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, a self-leveling air suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, rear privacy glass and keyless ignition and entry. Inside you'll find ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control and 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks. Also standard are a navigation system, voice controls, an 8-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth (phone and streaming audio) and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio and USB/iPod connectivity.

The HSE adds 20-inch wheels, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery, heated front seats and upgraded interior trim. The Supercharged trim level includes a V8 engine, a more sophisticated four-wheel-drive system (with low-range gearing and handling-enhancing torque vectoring), adaptive terrain-sensing drive settings ("Terrain Response 2"), adaptive suspension dampers, roll stabilization and steering-wheel paddle shifters.

The Autobiography steps up to 21-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, various other exterior styling enhancements, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, 16-way power front seats, ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, extended leather trim, a heated steering wheel, a virtual instrument cluster, a front console cooler box, heated rear seats, tri-zone climate control, a surround-view camera system, a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system.

The high-performance SVR provides most of the Autobiography's features, adding or substituting an amped-up version of the V8, SVR-specific 21-inch wheels and bumpers, sport-tuned suspension and steering, sportier transmission programming, special interior exterior styling and trim details, front sport seats and rear sport seats.

Many of the higher trims' standard features are available on lower trims. The Extra Duty package, offered on the SE and HSE, adds the upgraded four-wheel-drive system, Terrain Response 2 and adaptive suspension dampers. The Climate Comfort and Visibility package for the SE bundles the adaptive headlights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, foglights, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats and blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. The Front Climate Comfort and Visibility package for the HSE and Supercharged is a more elaborate version that adds 16-way-adjustable power heated front seats and the front console cooler box. The Autobiography's 19-speaker Meridian audio system is available on all of these trims as well, and when specified as an option it comes with InControl Apps.

Bundling some of those options together are the HSE Limited and Supercharged Limited trim levels. The HSE Limited includes the HSE's standard equipment, the contents of the Front Climate Comfort and Visibility package, the 19-speaker sound system, Range Rover InControl Apps, specialized white exterior paint, 21-inch wheels, high-gloss black exterior trim (front grille, foglamp bezels, hood and fender vents), a black roof, distinct leather upholstery and stainless steel pedals.

The Supercharged Limited bundles the standard Supercharged equipment with 22-inch wheels, satin-black exterior trim, tinted headlights and taillights, the contents of the Luxury Climate Comfort and Visibility package, the Dynamic package (Brembo brakes, stainless steel pedals, virtual instrument cluster), the 19-speaker sound system and the InControl Apps.

The Supercharged, Autobiography and SVR trims are additionally eligible for a 23-speaker Meridian surround-sound system that's also bundled with InControl Apps. The Autobiography can add quad-zone climate control and ventilated rear seats via the Climate Comfort package, while the HSE and Supercharged can add those items via the Luxury Climate Comfort and Visibility package.

Optional on all trims other than the HSE Limited and Supercharged Limited is a Driver Assistance package that adds a lane-departure warning system, a self-parking system (with both parallel and perpendicular capability, plus automatic space exit) and 360-degree parking sensors.

Stand-alone options include 22-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, InControl Apps, a Tow package (with a full-size spare tire in two-row models) and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2015 Highlights

A high-performance SVR model joins the fold for 2015, as do the new HSE Limited and Supercharged Limited trim levels. Land Rover's InControl smartphone app integration is also new this year. The new Driver Assistance package includes a lane-departure warning system and 360-degree parking sensors. Minor trim changes include standard satellite and HD radio across the lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available with one of three supercharged engines. Standard on the SE and HSE is a 3.0-liter V6 rated at 340 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged and Autobiography come with a 5.0-liter V8 that pumps out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. The SVR gets a tweaked version of that V8 that's good for 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. All three engines utilize the same eight-speed automatic transmission, though the SVR is treated to sportier programming.

All Range Rover Sport models are also equipped with full-time four-wheel drive, hill descent control and hill start assist. The SE and HSE come standard with a light-duty, single-speed 4WD system, while the Supercharged model is equipped with a two-speed transfer case (optional on SE and HSE) that provides high- and low-range gearing for more serious off-roading. The standard Terrain Response system features driver-selectable modes that optimize the vehicle's powertrain, suspension and electronics for increased traction on various surfaces, while the available Terrain Response 2 variant (bundled with the two-speed transfer case) includes an additional adaptive mode that automatically optimizes settings while you drive.

At the Edmunds test track, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged sprinted from zero to 60 in a blistering 4.6 seconds, so the stronger SVR will likely beat Land Rover's 4.5-second estimate. As for the V6, it needs 6.9 seconds to do the deed: an indifferent time by segment standards.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the V6 version are 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway), which is somewhat disappointing given that Porsche's 420-hp Cayenne S gets 20 mpg combined. The Range Rover Sport's standard V8 is rated at 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway), a predictably inefficient result for a 510-hp truck that tipped our scales at 5,470 pounds in Supercharged trim. Expect a bit worse from the SVR.

All Range Rover Sports except the SVR can tow up to 7,716 pounds; the latter drops to a still-respectable 6,600 pounds.

Safety

The 2015 Range Rover Sport comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, and first- and second-row side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Available safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning. The nifty self-parking system handles both parallel and perpendicular jobs, and its automatic space exit feature ensures that you won't pull out in front of passing traffic or nudge the parked cars around you. The optional adaptive cruise control system includes an emergency braking feature ("Intelligent Emergency Braking") that automatically applies the brakes if a collision appears imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is about average for this class, but underwhelming given the model's sporting pretensions.

Driving

It's hard to believe that such a heavy, high-riding crossover can handle this well. The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport powers down twisty roads with impressive confidence and stability. Is it as sharp as the Cayenne? No, not quite, unless perhaps you're talking about the SVR. But it's certainly close enough to be a blast through the turns. The "Sport" in this Land Rover's name is not misplaced.

In normal driving, the standard air suspension takes the edge off almost any surface. Road and tire noise are appropriately low for this price bracket. We wouldn't mind a little more get-up-and-go from the base V6, but the V8s are downright thrilling when you give them the spurs. Away from civilization, the Range Rover Sport continues to impress -- it may not be as capable on tough trails as the regular Range Rover, but it should be enough for the occasional foray into the woods.

Interior

Land Rover made sure to spruce up the Range Rover Sport's interior for the current generation, though some might miss the previous generation's power-actuated dial-type gear selector -- now you're stuck with a conventional lever. Still, the rakish dashboard, top-notch materials and attractive wood and metal inlays add up to one of the nicest cabins in the segment. You don't sit as high in the Sport as in other Land Rover products, but that's by design; this is the athletic one, remember, so a snug, cockpit-like feel is the desired effect. Happily, visibility remains excellent, with plenty of glass all around.

The standard 8-inch touchscreen seems a little dated compared to some rival systems, with relatively simple graphics and occasionally slow response times. On the bright side, it's pretty easy to use. A nice addition for 2015 is the InControl Apps system, which integrates Apple and Android smartphones in such a way that certain apps look the same on the touchscreen as they do on your device.

Seat comfort is excellent in front, and the SVR's sport seats take lateral support to a new level. The rear outboard seats are fully adult-friendly, though the middle position, as usual, is only suitable for smaller occupants. As for the third row, Land Rover says it's specifically designed for children, and they're not kidding -- it's pretty tight back there. But the standard power-folding feature is great, allowing you to fold the seats flat or raise them into place at the touch of a button.

If we calculated cargo capacity per pound, the massive Range Rover Sport would certainly be one of the lowest-ranked SUVs. With 27.7 cubic feet of space behind the second row and a maximum of 62.2 cubes with the second-row seatbacks folded, it holds less stuff than most compact crossovers. More importantly, though, it's neck-and-neck with the rival Cayenne.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 RRS Supercharged
wvrange12,11/29/2014
Just took delivery of the truck. First Land Rover for me. My first impression is absolute rocket. Handling and acceleration are excellent. Handles at least as good as my previous five series and is considerably faster. Interior materials are top notch. so far my opinion is the electronics leave a bit to be desired for a vehicle in this price range. Meridian upgrade is pretty nice. I have not use the vehicle enough to determine whether navigation and other Bluetooth and iPod controls are good or bad but I will post a follow up after some time of ownership. Dealership experience at Rahal Land Rover was great; cannot speak to value or reliability since I've only had the truck for one day.
Wow! Amazing Best car I ever owned
coldenny@yahoo.com,03/06/2017
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
This car is amazing! I've owed this now for 18 mouths and put on about 26,000 miles on it. Truly a total package. Very fast, ride is smooth and exciting ! I receive unbelievable gas miles On my hour commute to work which is 50 miles one way I can average 26 to 30 miles per gallon. This is mostly highway driving at highway speeds. Think about that a 500 + horse powered 5500lb car getting these kind of numbers! Everyone that I take for a ride is super impressed. I also Live in snow country never an issue !
Well worth my money.
Sydney Klein,10/28/2017
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I bought my 2015 RRS Supercharged after having so many issues with my 03' Range Rover. I was a little hesitant buying another RR after my nightmare 03' I had for so long. I bought the warranty (well worth it) to help out if anything went wrong. This SUV is an absolute beast! As you can see, I have the 5.0 Supercharged V8. The acceleration puts a smile on my face every time is step on the gas pedal. I sometimes have my son's friends in the car and they beg me to step on it for the feeling you get in your stomach. It's absolutely crazy! The seats are very comfortable and the heated/cooled seats are amazing. My two main complaints with this car is the navigation system and the brake dive. Navigation has almost got me fired from my job on multiple occasions (I'm a sales executive for Hilton and work all over Los Angeles and San Diego). It constantly is leading me to dead ends and the wrong locations. The brake dive can just be horrible too. The car lurches, almost unsafely, forward when you slam the brake pedal down. I thought I was going to flip at one point. Those are my only two complaints about my car. I cannot complain about gas mileage as it's a supercharged 5.0 litre V8, and I have a lead foot, haha. I get compliments on it everywhere I go and it's truly cool to have that when you're just casually just filling up on gas. I love my car and do not regret buying it.
Third Rangie is a Charm
KC Jones,07/04/2018
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I had two full size Range Rovers before this “sport.” I really like it except for the lack of a tailgate.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
N/A
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

Quick Summary
With the introduction of the 2015 Range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rover is taking on the elevated performance of its rivals with an ultrahigh-performance model of its own. The all-aluminum four-door SUV gets a standard 550-horsepower supercharged V8 along with other enhancements that make the SVR a precise and exceptionally raucous on-road companion. Better yet, the heightened level of street performance comes without unduly compromising its off-road prowess.

What Is It?
The Range Rover Sport SVR is a performance-oriented variant of the Range Rover Sport, a slightly smaller version of the flagship Range Rover. It's the sportiest Sport, in other words. More power and torque were liberated from its supercharged V8 and a firmed-up, retuned suspension has been devised. New seats and exterior bits unique to the SVR aid performance and visual differentiation.

The Sport SVR marks the first use of the SVR badge on a Land Rover. It's also the first volume-oriented product turned out by Jaguar Land Rover's newly minted performance arm, Special Vehicle Operations (SVO). SVO will serve in a capacity similar to BMW's M Division, Audi Quattro GmbH, Cadillac V and Mercedes-AMG, turning out high-performance and/or limited-production luxury-oriented variants of Jaguars and Land Rovers.

What's New Under the Hood?
Although the SVR is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 like some of the non-SVR models, the version used here gets a retuned ECU and more squeeze from its supercharger, which results in a total of 550 hp and 502 pound-feet of torque. That's 40 hp and 41 lb-ft more than the Sport Supercharged model.

Traditionally, track-testing an SUV is mostly a symbolic event, but the SVR promised more. The SVR got to 60 mph from a stop in 4.5 seconds and ran the quarter-mile in 12.7 seconds at 109.5 mph. Stopping from 60 mph took 122 feet and its all-season tires howled around the skid pad for an average of 0.81g.

Thanks to the full-time four-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission (the only drivetrain available) doing mid-4-second runs to 60 takes about as much effort as squashing a spider: Plant your right foot and keep it down until you think the job is done.

The transmission has lightning-fast upshifts, accompanied by the way-louder-than-anyone-expects-to-be-legal roar of the V8. It's the same internal combustion-as-theater noise the Jaguar F-Type V8 makes, but seems somehow sillier coming from a big SUV.

What Else Is New?
The SVR's keener athleticism is borne from a comprehensive fine-tuning of nearly every system on the vehicle rather than hardware changes. The SVO calibration team retuned the SUV's electronically controlled rear differential, magnetorheological dampers, brake-differential function and active stabilizer bars. The engineers also stiffened the bushings that support the rear subframe and revised the air springs' pistons. All in the name of getting this fat man to dance.

Body enhancements include a revamped front bumper that channels more air to the hungry engine, bigger hood vents, new front fenders with larger perforations (are you getting the picture here?), quad tailpipe tips, a new rear spoiler and side sill extensions. The brakes are the same six-piston units found on the Sport Supercharged, but receive new carbon-fiber ducts that direct more cooling air to them.

Our test vehicle sits on 275/45 all-season Michelin Latitude Sport tires on 21-inch wheels. Other markets will receive 22-inch wheels and optional summer tires. Someday Americans will understand the benefits of separate winter and non-winter tires. Today is not that day.

How Does It Drive?
Our initial drive of the SVR was on the smooth asphalt roads of upstate New York and a few laps around a racetrack. We had no testing equipment beyond our well-calibrated backsides. It was stellar in those conditions.

The SVR we tested here was still impressive, but it took the rips and seams of Los Angeles' highways and canyons to tease out the subtle fact that this SUV simply isn't as well sorted as those from BMW, Mercedes and Porsche.

It doesn't want to be thrown around with abandon, as the truck's mass and height will ultimately send the chassis and the stability control into lumbering fits if you do. But if you dial in your inputs smoothly, you'll run into the tire's limits well before the rest of the suspension gives way. Still, this thing hauls the mail. Coupled with the poke underhood, which never seems to run out, the SVR can swallow ground at an astonishing rate.

Downshifts are now rev-matched, but don't expect the same speed and smoothness as the Porsche PDK transmission. Try to go down two-plus gears quickly and you'd best be prepared for some lurchiness. At least the supercharged engine makes all the right V8 whomps and crackles thanks to a two-mode exhaust. It's silly and adolescent, yes, but then, this 550-hp SUV isn't about subtlety.

The ride quality hasn't been spoiled in the process. It'll round off the sharp edges well enough that it could easily serve as daily transport. Better yet, very little off-road capability has been lost in the conversion to SVR guise. The Sport SVR loses a bit of approach and departure angle owing to its deeper front and rear valances, but all the suspension travel and clearance is retained, as is the low-range transfer case. We reckon the SVR will ford rivers and climb stumps and ruts better than any other SUV in its class.

What's the Interior Like?
Because it's a sport SUV, sporty SVR-specific seats have been fitted. And while the harness holes in the front seats are cute affectation and the styling is without peer, they're just not as comfortable as those in the Supercharged. Blame stiffer padding, bigger bolsters and fatter seams on the near-perfect leather.

Other than the seats, the interior is carried over intact. Leather and carbon fiber are everywhere, and you get that characteristic upright driving position and excellent visibility.

How Much Does It Cost?
The Sport SVR commands a healthy $30,480 over the base Sport Supercharged and includes all of the features of the Autobiography trim, the 550-hp V8, 21-inch SVR wheels, SVR badges, blue brake calipers and those 14-way sport front seats.

The SVR's base price of $112,345 wasn't it, though, as our tester came with a smattering of options that drove the price to $126,360. Some standout features include a $2,000 SVR carbon-fiber engine cover, $1,800 for unique paint, $1,295 for adaptive cruise control and a whopping $4,150 for the Meridian stereo system.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
BMW X5 M: Its twin-turbo V8 belts out 567 hp and 553 lb-ft. Hilarity is guaranteed.

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic: Replacing the ML63, the GLE63 adds even more thrust to the equation, bringing the total to 577 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque. There's even a low-range transfer case available.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo: The 520-hp Cayenne is a relatively cohesive and sharp on-road-biased SUV, weighing several hundred pounds less than the others. It is also a shade more expensive.

Why Should You Consider This SUV?
If you plan on doing off-road work in your performance SUV beyond perusing a basic dirt road, the Range Rover Sport SVR has an edge among its peers. It may not deliver the last word in on-road handling prowess among its rivals, but it's no slouch there. Its unapologetically exuberant exhaust note gives it a shot of brash personality that the Germans just can't match.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
Maintaining the off-road capability that's a pillar of the Land Rover brand enacts a price on the SVR's ultimate handling limits. If you're never going off the beaten path, some of its competitors might be more to your liking. Further, the Land Rover lacks a level of comfort and sophistication offered by the others.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Sport SUV. Available styles include Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is priced between $36,997 and$43,990 with odometer readings between 34477 and77178 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $36,458 and$36,995 with odometer readings between 44939 and59148 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography is priced between $56,995 and$56,995 with odometer readings between 24538 and24538 miles.

Which used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

There are currently 7 used and CPO 2015 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,458 and mileage as low as 24538 miles.

