2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

What’s new

  • SVR Carbon Edition and HSE Silver Edition introduced
  • Optional air ionization system is improved for better air quality
  • Diesel V6 engine has been discontinued
  • Part of the second Range Rover Sport model introduced in 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and luxurious cabin
  • Sporty handling and acceleration
  • Impressive off-road capabilities
  • Modest cargo capacity for the class
MSRP Starting at
$69,500
Select your model:
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$78,500
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
    SVR 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    SVR 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$115,500
    MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower575 hp @ 6000 rpm
    SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$130,000
    MPG 15 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower575 hp @ 6000 rpm
    P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD
    3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$69,500
    MPG 19 city / 24 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Range Rover Sport both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover Sport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover Sport gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Range Rover Sport ranges from 24.8 to 27.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover Sport. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport:

    Is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport reliable?

    To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover Sport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover Sport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover Sport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Range Rover Sport is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

    The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,500.

    Other versions include:

    • P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $78,500
    • SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $115,500
    • SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $130,000
    • P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $69,500
    • TDv6 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $79,500
    • P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $87,500
    • P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $98,500
    • P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $90,000
    • P400e HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $83,000
    • P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $84,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

    If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover Sport, the next question is, which Range Rover Sport model is right for you? Range Rover Sport variants include P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Range Rover Sport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

    The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition, Range Rover Sport SUV, Range Rover Sport Hybrid, Range Rover Sport Diesel. Available styles include P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), TDv6 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P400e Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400e HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Range Rover Sport.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near you.

