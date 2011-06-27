  1. Home
  • Solid and refined road manners, powerful supercharged V8 engine, theoretically able to handle off-road conditions, distinctive styling.
  • Standard model remains sport-"lite", tighter accommodations inside than the standard Range Rover, poor fuel economy, some hard-to-reach controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It might not be the sportiest, hottest performer in its price range, but it remains one of the most enticing luxury SUVs available. If you're after classic British 4WD heritage, capability, comfort and style integrated into a slightly leaner and sleeker, more driver-oriented package, the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport carries over as the natural, top-of-your-list choice.

Vehicle overview

When introduced last year, the Range Rover Sport was quite a departure from Land Rover's traditional singular focus on conquering the far corners of the Earth. It was, in fact, the company's first on-road-oriented, performance SUV. One distinction: Even though it shares the Range Rover badge with its more luxurious big brother, the Range Rover Sport is actually a shortened and several-hundred-pounds-lighter version of the LR3.

The exterior styling echoes the cubist Range Rover shapes of old, though the engineers focused on optimizing aerodynamics and smooth lines; a shorter wheelbase and more steeply raked D-pillar/rear hatch give the Sport a decidedly dynamic stance. The LR3's steering and suspension were sharpened for better on-road performance with variable-ratio/variable-assistance ZF Servotronic steering and premium monotube shocks handling the bumps.

Two engines power the 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: a standard 4.4-liter V8 in the HSE borrowed from the Jaguar parts shelf with 300 horsepower driving through a six-speed automatic transmission, and the bad-boy Supercharged 4.2-liter version, which boosts the V8's hp 30 percent to 390 far more eager horses.

The Range Rover Sport's fully independent suspension utilizes air springs at each corner for comfort, and an available Dynamic Response System automatically adjusts the stabilizer bars for maximum roll control whether you're on pavement or off. Although its stance, suspension and tires are all tuned for on-road life, the Sport is still ready to hit the trail without compromise with its low-range gearing and adaptive Terrain Response System first introduced in the LR3.

Though the idea of a fast and racy Land Rover sport-utility may seem like a contradiction, the 2007 Range Rover Sport carries over with the acceleration and ride and handling dynamics to keep it among the top choices of the high-performance SUV set, especially in Supercharged form. But we do suggest checking out the competition, which includes the new BMW X5 and the updated Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG, before making a final decision.

2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The fully equipped five-passenger 2007 Land Rover Range Rover Sport luxury SUV is offered in two trim levels: HSE and Supercharged. The HSE comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, fold-down rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, satellite navigation and a 14-speaker, 550-watt Harman Kardon audio system with steering-wheel controls and a six-disc CD changer. Options include heated front and rear seats, adaptive headlights, center console cooler box, premium leather trim, polished cherry or oak trim and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. The Supercharged Sport model gets most of these extras plus 20-inch alloy wheels, the envelope-expanding Dynamic Response active suspension system and an optional adaptive cruise control system.

2007 Highlights

A personal telephone integration system with Bluetooth connectivity is now standard. Otherwise, the Range Rover Sport carries over with only minor changes for 2007.

Performance & mpg

The standard Range Rover Sport HSE is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 that generates 300 hp and 315 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged model features a blown 4.2-liter version of this engine that ups the power ante to 390 hp and a massive 410 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift logic that adjusts itself to road conditions and your driving style.

Likewise, they both also get Land Rover's permanent 4WD system with two-speed transfer case and Terrain Response System technology that automatically adjusts factors like throttle response and electronic traction/stability control sensitivity to varying off-road conditions. As you might imagine, none of this helps fuel economy one bit: EPA estimates for the Supercharged are 13 mpg city and 19 mpg highway. Properly equipped Range Rover Sports can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Safety

Range Rover Sport safety features include its nearly 3 tons of mass, four-wheel antilock braking -- including Brembo brakes on Supercharged models -- traction/stability control, hill-descent control and side-impact/head curtain airbags. The upmarket Supercharged model also includes adaptive headlights that "peer around" corners and adjust up and down to counter the effects of hard braking and varying cargo loads, as well as state-of-the-art Dynamic Response System active roll control technology to improve on-road handling and cornering performance at higher limits. In off-road conditions the system automatically "uncouples" the vehicle's antiroll bars for greater wheel travel, enhancing ride performance and driver feedback on rough terrain.

Driving

Unlike the standard 300-hp Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE, the torquey 2007 Range Rover Sport Supercharged certainly lives up to its more sporting, high-performance pretensions. There's plenty of power and traction available underfoot regardless of location or conditions. Dynamically, its ride and handling is the equal of the leading performance unibody SUVs and vastly superior to full-frame, truck-based competitors. If you're looking for sober, balanced and confident performance on road or off, we recommend you ante up for the Range Rover or focus on the Range Rover Sport HSE equipped with the available Dynamic Response System. But if you want to seriously and confidently run with its racier performance SUV rivals and you have a penchant for agile, high-speed travel amid pricey clubroom splendor, the Range Rover Sport Supercharged remains one of the few that can get the job done.

Interior

The midsize Range Rover Sport sport-utility hits a home run inside with a first-class cabin best suited for four adults -- or five in a pinch -- trimmed in buttery English leather. A commanding driving position and elevated stadium seating give both driver and passengers a clear view of the scenery rushing by. The dash offers a simple, elegant geometric appearance that's very similar to the design used in the Range Rover. Switchgear is kept to a minimum, owing to integrated technology that minimizes the need for much driver input, but some of it is harder to reach than it should be. Maximum cargo capacity, at 71 cubic feet, is average for this class of vehicle. The Sport's sloping rear glass limits the ability to load large or bulky items, however.

Consumer reviews

2007 hse commuter, tow, family wagon.
bigpapa,02/13/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
So currently I have had my 07 have for about 2 years. Repairs are all standard maintenance stuff. Brakes, tires, oil etc. Find a local to work on these items or do yourself and it saves a bunch. The non standard items to watch is #1 the air ride. When air ride goes generally starts as a bag or valve and then will overwork your compressor and you will replace that too... This will run $2500 if you do the bags and compressor at the same time. Brake rotors are another one. If these go use the aftermarket upgrades out as they are far superior to the stock rotors. Other item is the sidemarker light. This this once it goes bad will haunt your dashboard display. This really needs to be a recall item... I now have 138000 on my hse and it runs great! I have towed a small bobcat tractor in excess of 6000 lbs. Even though the vehicle is rated for 7700 the hitch is probably only good for 5500 as you have to use an extender which lowers the capacity rating. I really use my hse for daily driver, heavy hauler and Saturday night pimp whip (so it has been called). Don't let all the negative hype keep you from buying one of these. If you want a ride that makes you feel good, can tow and get you from A to B with some style.... This is the right choice.
So far so good
Dot,05/27/2010
Great car, but I really wish it had a remote tailgate. This is a heavy car and should have a rear hatch that opens and closes via remote. Also, I've already been through 2 sets of brakes and tires. The dealership said this is normal. Ugh. A heavy car like the RR Sport really blows through the brake pads. I had them replaced less than a year ago and they are already squeaking. You can hear me braking from a mile away. Kind of embarrassing.
Perfection in motion
Surprised,01/10/2007
This car has been perfect for me. I was originally looking for a sport sedan in the 50k range, but I couldn't find anything that fit my personality. I wanted something that was comfortable and fun to drive but stood out. I found the comfort in one car, the drivability in another. But in this Range Rover Sport, I found both of those attributes plus the X factor in appearance. This SUV really stands out. I get looks and compliments everywhere I go. Its big enough to look rugged and tough as well as being sleek enough to look sexy. Land Rover could have not made a better SUV. When I tell someone that I own a Range Rover, they congratulate me for getting the Sport and not the other one.
All Wheel Drive Bentley
Dr. Morton,08/04/2007
I recently purchased the RRS SC and this SUV has blown my mind. I had seen them around, found them flashy and even considered buying one. However, I never became serious about it until a friend of mine brought his home. The first time I climbed into the RRS I was instantly impressed. The classy styling on the outside transitioned well into the interior. I was at the dealership the next week and now I'm a proud owner of the RRS SC. If you can fit the bill, this car is worth adding to the collection. I drove the BMW 7 Series for years, and I don't think I'll ever go back.
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5750 rpm
