Consumer Rating
(7)
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined road manners
  • powerful engines
  • available seven-passenger seating
  • true off-road capability.
  • Third-row seat is suitable only for small children.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale
List Price Range
$26,415 - $44,000
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's quite capable on dirt trails, the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is primarily aimed at buyers looking for a midsize luxury SUV that handles well on pavement and delivers all-out luxury in the cabin. With this year's redesign, the Range Rover Sport is significantly improved in both areas, and it's more fuel-efficient to boot.

Vehicle overview

Although off-road capabilities have always been part of the Range Rover Sport's appeal, owners of this midsize luxury SUV typically spend more of their time driving in town than they do fording streams or climbing over rocks. The first-generation Sport catered to that reality, as it was more on-road-focused than its bigger brother, the Range Rover.

But the original Range Rover Sport was very heavy, even by SUV standards, and that dragged down fuel mileage and kept it from feeling truly sporty around turns. Moreover, while its interior was nice enough, it wasn't as richly furnished as some rivals in this class. The company has addressed all these issues in the fully redesigned 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. It should be right up your alley if you're looking for a do-it-all utility vehicle loaded with high-end ambience.

The improvements on the 2014 Range Rover Sport begin with a significant diet. Thanks to a new all-aluminum chassis shared with the standard-size Range Rover, it has lost some serious weight -- around 400 pounds according to our scales. This, along with a new eight-speed automatic transmission, results in higher fuel economy ratings. And if the supercharged V8 is still too thirsty for you, there's a new supercharged V6 that provides solid performance and even better mpg.

In spite of its weight loss, the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is actually longer and wider than its predecessor. This has opened up more passenger room in the cabin and allowed Land Rover to offer a third-row seat in this model for the first time. The third row is just for children, and small ones at that, but it broadens the Range Rover Sport's appeal in this class, as competitors like the BMW X5 and Lexus GX 460 also offer seven-passenger seating.

Land Rover has also applied many of the Range Rover Evoque's design cues to the new Sport, which looks sleeker and more expensive than before. Looks do not deceive either, as the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport costs quite a bit more than the BMW, the Lexus and the Mercedes-Benz M-Class. Only the X5 will keep up with the Range Rover Sport on a curvy road, though.

Stiff competition also comes from the 2014 Porsche Cayenne, which costs about the same as the Land Rover when comparably equipped. The Porsche lacks the Range Rover Sport's third-row seat and off-road capability, but offers a wider range of engine options and is one of the best-handling SUVs known to man. As is often the case, your decision will hinge on your priorities. If you're expecting your next midsize luxury SUV to accompany you on all of life's adventures regardless of the terrain, the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport should be on your list of candidates.

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize five-passenger SUV. An optional third-row seat increases capacity to seven. It's available in two trim levels: SE and Supercharged.

Standard features on the SE trim include 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, a self-leveling air suspension, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, keyless ignition/entry, 14-way adjustable power front seats, front seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery and dual-zone climate control. Also standard are a voice-controlled navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with a 10-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and USB/iPod integration.

The HSE option package adds 20-inch wheels, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, upgraded perforated leather upholstery, wood or metal interior trim and heated front seats.

The Supercharged trim level includes all of the standard SE and HSE equipment, plus a V8 engine; a more sophisticated four-wheel-drive system (with low-range gearing and a rear limited-slip differential); an upgraded suspension with both adaptive damping and roll stabilization; and steering-wheel paddle shifters for the transmission.

Adding the Autobiography package provides 21-inch wheels, adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control, 14-way adjustable ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, an upgraded instrument panel, three-zone climate control, a front-console cooler compartment, a surround-view camera system, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system with satellite and HD Radio.

Many of the items in the Autobiography package are available in smaller option packages on other Range Rover Sports. The Climate Comfort and Visibility package for the SE bundles the adaptive headlights, heated front and rear seats, and heated steering wheel. A more elaborate version of this package for the HSE and base Supercharged trim has all of the above equipment, plus 14-way adjustable power heated front seats and the front-console cooler, while the Luxury Climate Comfort and Visibility package provides all of that plus ventilated rear seats and four-zone climate control (these items can purchased separately for the Range Rover Sport Autobiography). The 19-speaker Meridian audio system is available on all these trims as well, and HSE, base Supercharged and Autobiography models are also eligible for a 23-speaker Meridian surround-sound system.

The Vision and Convenience package for the SE, HSE and base Supercharged model combines the surround-view camera system, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and an automated parallel-parking system. The parking system is a stand-alone option for the Autobiography. Base versions of the Supercharged model can be equipped with the Dynamic package, which includes 21-inch wheels, perforated leather upholstery, upgraded instrumentation and various cosmetic upgrades.

A third-row seat is optional on all versions of the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and on the base SE, it's paired with 20-inch wheels. Stand-alone options for all trim levels include 22-inch wheels, all-speed adaptive cruise control with emergency braking, a rear entertainment system and a towing package (late availability).

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available with two supercharged engines. Standard on all SE models is a 3.0-liter V6 rated at 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Range Rover Sport Supercharged models come with a 5.0-liter V8 that develops 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

All Range Rover Sport models also come with full-time four-wheel drive, hill descent control, hill start assist and Land Rover's Terrain Response system. The SE comes standard with a light-duty, single-speed 4WD system, while the Supercharged model is equipped with a two-speed transfer case that provides high- and low-range gearing for more serious off-roading. This system is optional on SE models. Terrain Response features driver-selectable modes and optimizes the vehicle's powertrain, suspension and electronics for increased traction in gravel, snow, mud, sand and on rocks. Supercharged models have an additional dynamic mode that optimizes handing on pavement.

At the Edmunds test track, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged sprinted from zero to 60 in a blistering 4.6 seconds. Land Rover claims the V6 will perform the same test in 6.9 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates for the V6 version are 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/23 mpg highway), while the V8 is rated at 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/19 mpg highway). These estimates are average among comparable V6- and V8-equipped midsize luxury SUVs. A properly equipped Range Rover Sport with either engine can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Safety

The 2014 Range Rover Sport comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, and first- and second-row side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Available safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic detection. The adaptive cruise control includes an emergency braking feature that automatically applies the brakes if a collision appears imminent.

During Edmunds brake testing, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is about average for this class.

Driving

The 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a great leap forward from the previous-generation Range Rover Sport when it comes to performance, comfort and handling. Thanks to its energetic power plants and aforementioned diet, it feels lighter on its feet and more composed in normal driving situations, and its reflexes are downright athletic on twisty back roads.

Taken off the blacktop, the Range Rover Sport lives up to the brand's lofty reputation. It's not as capable as the regular Range Rover, but the Sport can still tackle rough terrain without issue. Meanwhile, the asphalt jungle is similarly handled without breaking a sweat, as the Land Rover dispatches potholes and broken pavement without jarring the passengers within its swanky cabin. Cruising at a rapid clip on the freeway is a relaxed affair, with impressively low noise levels that allow full enjoyment of the high-end sound systems.

Interior

Overall, the interior feels much higher-end than the previous Range Rover Sport's cabin. Land Rover has eliminated the questionable plastic pieces, and the abundant leather surfaces and wide variety of interior customization options make the 2014 Range Rover Sport feel more sophisticated and worthy of its lofty base price.

The highly adjustable front seats are comfortable and provide plenty of support. You sit lower than you do in the standard Range Rover and the center console is higher, too, adding to the "cockpit" feel, but visibility is still excellent for an SUV. The pop-up gear selector knob from the previous Sport has been replaced by a conventional shifter on the console, and V8 models have paddle shifters mounted on the back of the steering wheel. The electronics interface can seem a little dated compared to some rival systems, but overall it's pretty easy to use.

The third row of seating is only intended for use by small adults or children, as the legroom is quite tight. And when you don't need the space for passengers, folding the rear seats flat is an easy one-button affair. Cargo capacity remains low for this class, with 27.7 cubic feet of space behind the second row and a maximum volume of 62.2 with the second-row seats folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Leap Forward...
senator1971,01/29/2014
I collected the car in a blizzard 2 weeks ago. Since then, I've only done a couple of hundred miles including a 100 mile round trip yesterday. Car is light years ahead of the previous model. I was a little skeptical of buying the V6 due to the power drop over the normally aspirated V8 of the previous RRS, but the car feels much stronger than the figures portray and I don't regret not getting the V8. Design and finish are way ahead of last gen, as is the ride quality on standard 20" wheels. Capability in the snow and ice has been excellent as well. Interior space, particularly in the back, is way up on the previous model.
Unbeatable at almost any price
expatbrit,10/21/2014
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
The Range Rover Sport is not cheap; with the V8 engine and top-end Meridian audio, mine was all but $100k on the road. But you get what you pay for - stunning performance, great handling, the best driving position of any car I've owned, and a luxurious ride that can go anywhere ... and I'm getting 18 mpg in stop-start motoring. After 3 years this all remains true and there have been zero faults with the vehicle
Briefly
rovernewbie,05/21/2014
Quite and amazing vehicle. Literally 5/5 in all categories with the exception of the infotainment system. This is about 5 years behind leading competitors like Audi. Fortunately I predominantly use my iPhone for music/GPS so it's not a huge problem for me. The 510 hp is absolutely insane. I highly recommend this to anyone who can afford this.
Initial impressions
K-rags,05/26/2019
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Just picked up a used RR Sport 2014 Autobiography dark gray with red pimento interior. Pretty easy to drive, plenty of power to spare, nice exhaust note. The infotainment unit is a bit laggy. Nice soft touch materials inside. Seems like it will be thirsty at the fuel pump, but then again this may be the last of the big V8s before everything becomes electrified. Got an extended warranty plan just in case, but hope to have fun with this one.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
There's a long, 180-degree left-hand turn at one end of Land Rover's Gaydon test track in the English Midlands. We approach it in the new 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport with the speedometer nestled at 140 mph.

Going hard on the brakes the nose dips a little, but not nearly as much as you'd expect. Then it turns in sharply, its body roll suppressed by hydraulics and a benevolent computer.

In the old Sport, you'd be fighting the weight of the nose and its determination to push wide. But not here: The balance is superb and the handling neutral. Lean on the power and you're rewarded with a gentle, indulgent drift instead of nasty tire scrub. No Land Rover has ever felt like this before. Come to think of it, few SUVs of this size have ever felt like this before.

A Clean Sheet Redesign
The original Range Rover Sport was always a bit of a bastard. Although it carried the Range Rover badge, it was actually based on the platform of what was then called the LR3. Land Rover was not exactly flush with cash at the time, so the original Range Rover Sport was born with some significant compromises, not least of which was a big belly: It weighed in excess of 5,500 pounds.

The new model, though, is considerably different. Conceived alongside the latest Range Rover, it shares that flagship's core philosophy even though Land Rover claims that the two models only share 25 percent of their parts. According to Nick Rogers, the man responsible for both the Sport and the big daddy Range Rover, customers demanded an even greater emphasis on Sport than before.

Rogers says the ownership profile of a Sport is very different from that of the flagship Rangie. While owners of the latter tend to have a flotilla of other cars in their air-conditioned garages, Sport customers tend to be younger, less affluent and may only have one other car. It needs to be all things to all people, which also explains why this is the first Sport to offer the option of seven seats.

A Grown-Up Evoque
Park the Sport between an Evoque and the Range Rover as Land Rover is wont to do and the family genealogy is self-evident. Styled under the stewardship of Gerry McGovern, it looks like a more grown-up, sophisticated version of the Evoque.

Inside, too, the aesthetics echo the smaller car, but the ambience owes more to its big brother. When it was first launched in 2004, the Sport's interior was a symphony of gray plastics. It was much improved for the 2010 model year, yet the newcomer still represents a quantum leap forward. For the first time, it genuinely feels like a car that starts at over $63,000.

Steps have also been taken to promote the car's sporting aspirations. You sit 0.8 inch lower in the Sport than you do in the Range Rover, while the center console is 0.4 inch higher, helping promote a "cockpit" feel. The diameter of the steering wheel is smaller than the Range Rover's and the rim is much thicker, while the pop-up rotary gearknob's been replaced with a more evocative stick.

The seats are more heavily bolstered, too, and can move in 14 different ways, while heating or cooling your derriere. You don't look down on the hood anymore, but Land Rover hasn't quite ditched its trademark "command" driving position, as visibility is still excellent for an SUV. Land Rover's adamant that for all its athleticism, this car is a consummate grand tourer.

The wheelbase is up by 7 inches compared with the old Sport's, which helps address one of the biggest failings of the old model: its lack of rear space. It's still not exactly huge, but four adults can now get properly comfortable. For the first time, the Sport can also be specified with seven seats but even Land Rover describes it as a 5+2 with the rear seats best left to children. They are cleverly engineered, though, and fold flat into the trunk floor at the touch of a button.

A Rapid Drive
In the U.S., the 2014 Range Rover Sport will arrive with a choice of two engines. The entry-level unit will be the same 340-horsepower, 3.0-liter supercharged V6 that recently debuted in the Jaguar XJ. Topping the range is the company's familiar supercharged 5.0-liter V8 which develops 510 hp and 461 pound-feet of torque.

In common with the new Range Rover, the Sport is built on an aluminum monocoque to reduce weight. On V8 models, the Sport is down by 724 pounds to a more respectable curb weight of 5,093 pounds. It's still no lightweight but the benefits of the diet are self-evident. Land Rover says it will go from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat, and that feels about right from behind the wheel.

Standard on the V8 is an Adaptive Dynamics package with continuously variable dampers, an electronic locking rear differential and a torque-vectoring system that uses the car's braking system to control the torque delivered to the inside and outside wheels in a corner. It's a technical tour de force designed to counter the physical limitations imposed by a high-riding, 5,000-pound automobile.

Delivers More "Sport" Than You Might Expect
Chief Program Engineer Stuart Frith admits that the core rigidity of the structure surprised his team to the point where they were able to stiffen the setup to a level beyond their initial expectations. There are double wishbones at the front and a multilink layout at the rear, with air springs at each corner that are capable of raising or lowering the SUV by up to 7.3 inches.

There's a choice of two settings, normal and dynamic, which affect everything from the stability control to the electric power steering. Part of the Gaydon facility includes a narrow track with an S-bend that simulates a series of different road surfaces. Here the not-too-subtle shift in the Sport's character in dynamic mode is laid bare.

What's immediately apparent is that all this talk of "agility" is not marketing waffle. The engineers are adamant that the Sport turns in more keenly than the smaller, lighter Evoque, and it feels like it. The way the Sport changes direction is hugely impressive, even at speeds that would have been downright worrying in the old model. This could well prove to be the first Land Rover that's genuinely fun to drive on a challenging, twisty road.

There's no shortage of composure either. Pitch, dive and body roll are all well contained, but not to the point where you feel like a passenger. On this test track at least, the Sport was communicating the limits of its ability. What remains to be seen is how this translates into real-world conditions. If Land Rover's engineers really have managed to square this circle, the Sport will be a great all-arounder.

A Sport for All Situations
The other unknown, for now, is how the emphasis on sporting endeavor has affected the car's off-road prowess. Rogers and his team maintain that modern technology has allowed them to develop a car that's true to its roots. Their testing includes about 10 percent off-road driving and they point to key statistics, such as class-leading wheel articulation and a wading depth of 33.5 inches. Land Rover's signature Terrain Response system, which adjusts the setup to suit the surface, is also present and correct.

There have been some compromises, though, to fit with market expectations. While V8 Sports will have a two-speed transfer case as standard, the V6 models will feature a single-speed unit with a Torsen differential.

The single-speed setup has a 42/58 front-to-rear torque split and is 40 pounds lighter than the twin-speed option. More importantly it's also cheaper, which will help Land Rover compete on cost with key rivals such as the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne.

A Good Start for the Sport
We'll reserve judgment on the new 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport until we've been able to test it thoroughly both on- and off-road, but there can be no denying that it marks a significant step forward from its popular predecessor.

Taking so much weight out of the chassis pays huge dividends in terms of handling and performance. And the upgrades to the interior make it feel like a much more refined luxury SUV. Throw in the extra rear-seat space and the option of a third row for the kids and there's not much Land Rover left to chance.

The only thing that might keep this Range Rover from enjoying the success of its predecessor is the competition. When the original Sport arrived, the category was less well defined. Now there are plenty of well-honed competitors from Germany that have plenty of sport of their own, but Land Rover looks well prepared for the second round.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SUV. Available styles include Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $29,995 and$32,995 with odometer readings between 69403 and92539 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography is priced between $32,000 and$44,000 with odometer readings between 48216 and114007 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is priced between $26,415 and$34,995 with odometer readings between 61641 and61641 miles.

Which used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,415 and mileage as low as 48216 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Can't find a used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,404.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,148.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,639.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,420.

