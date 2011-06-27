  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined road manners
  • powerful supercharged V8 engine
  • iconic name and styling
  • all-weather, all-terrain capability.
  • Poor fuel mileage
  • limited rear seat headroom
  • sloping liftgate compromises cargo capacity
  • suspect reliability.
List Price Range
$16,550 - $29,966
Used Range Rover Sport for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Unlike its rugged, wilderness-taming predecessors, the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is more focused on urban sophistication and all-out luxury.

Vehicle overview

It's been said that of all of the capable off-road SUVs sold over the last decade, few have had anything other than pavement under their tires. Perhaps this is why the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport exists. While Land Rover strives to blend serious all-terrain talent with transcendent luxury, the Range Rover Sport represents a shift away from the untamed wilds and toward civilization.

Despite the name, the Range Rover Sport is not simply an adaptation of the range-topping Range Rover. Instead, the Sport is built on the now-discontinued Land Rover LR3 platform and, as a result, is smaller than its namesake and lacks some of its all-terrain prowess. For the rare driver who actually needs some of these capabilities, however, the Range Rover Sport is still much more proficient off-road than pretty much anything in the luxury segment.

With features like full-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, ascent and descent controls and an electronic locking rear differential, the Range Rover Sport certainly has the credentials to conquer most obstacles that would leave lesser SUVs stranded.

Being that it's more city- and luxury-focused, though, the Range Rover Sport is more at home on the highway, and in that regard, it excels. Refinement permeates the cabin, isolating passengers from the outside world in a silent cocoon of rich leather and wood, complete with all of the technological marvels expected of all top-tier luxury vehicles. Unfortunately, it's not without a few faults, either. While the raised rear seats allow for a commanding view of the road, headroom is compromised. Then there's Land Rover's reputation for poor reliability that should give any buyer some pause.

The 2013 Lexus LX 570, on the other hand, is known for its bulletproof reliability and off-road prowess, though it lacks the Range Rover's panache. If you're in the majority of shoppers who will rarely, if ever, venture off the highway, we would suggest taking a look at the 2013 BMW X5, Infiniti QX and 2013 Porsche Cayenne. For the weekend outdoorsman who still pines for British opulence, however, the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the rare beast that can tackle it all.

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a five-passenger SUV available in HSE and Supercharged trim levels.

The HSE comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding mirrors, automatic wipers, an adjustable air suspension with adaptive damping, keyless entry/ignition, a power tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, power front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system with off-road tracking, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and information controls, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with CD player, auxiliary jack and USB/iPod integration.

An optional Luxury package adds 20-inch wheels, a heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated front and rear seats, available piano black trim, premium leather upholstery, driver seat bolster adjustments and a cooler box.

The Supercharged model includes all of the above plus a more powerful engine, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, Brembo front brakes, an upgraded adaptive suspension system (which enhances both on- and off-road handling), satellite radio and HD radio.

Opting for the Autobiography package (available only for the Supercharged model) adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, unique wheels, grille and exterior treatments, a rear roof spoiler, a 360-degree parking assist camera, upgraded leather and a premium 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.

Available for the HSE is a GT Limited Edition package that adds most of the features from the Autobiography package, along with a body kit, exclusive paint and faux-suede interior trim. A new Supercharged Limited Edition adds a few unique badges inside and out and available carbon-fiber interior trim.

A tow package and rear-seat entertainment system are available for all models, but adaptive cruise control is optional on the Supercharged only.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport gains a new tow package option and a Supercharged special-edition model with cosmetic flourishes.

Performance & mpg

Range Rover Sport HSE models are powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 375 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged model churns out an impressive 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged version of that engine. Both engines are joined to a six-speed automatic transmission with three modes: Normal, Sport and Manual. In Edmunds testing, a Supercharged model sprinted to 60 mph in a very quick 5.2 seconds.

All Range Rover Sport models feature full-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case and Terrain Response. The latter optimizes powertrain, suspension and electronics for increased traction in grass, gravel, snow, mud, sand and rocks. The Supercharged model also features a Dynamic Mode, tailoring the chassis and powertrain for more sporty and responsive on-road driving. Properly equipped, Range Rover Sport models can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Fuel economy estimates for the HSE V8 are 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined, while the Supercharged model rates an estimated 12/17/14 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport include antilock disc brakes (more powerful Brembo brakes are fitted to the Supercharged model), hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Traction and stability control with rollover protection are also standard on all models, as are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Supercharged models equipped with an adaptive cruise control system also benefit from a collision mitigation system. Using forward-looking radar, the system primes the brakes if a collision appears imminent. It will even initiate braking in extreme cases. The optional Vision Assist package adds blind-spot monitoring, adaptive front lighting, automatic high-beam assist and multi-camera parking assist.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged slowed from 60 mph to zero in 123 feet, an average result for a luxury SUV.

Driving

Even though the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is billed as a more nimble sibling to the top-of-the-line Range Rover, it still weighs a hefty 5,500 pounds. Thankfully, the 5.0-liter V8 is a smooth, torque-rich mill that is happy to rev, and brings the Range Rover Sport's performance within striking distance of the competition.

Around corners, the Range Rover Sport feels composed, exhibiting an impressive lack of body roll for a vehicle of its size and weight. But we suspect most buyers are more interested in a plush cabin and a smooth, quiet ride, which this baby Range Rover delivers.

Interior

One of the best features of any SUV is its commanding view of the road. The Range Rover Sport takes this a step further with elevated stadium-style seating for rear passengers, affording them the same view. And though headroom might be scant back there for taller passengers, they will enjoy the high-grade leather upholstery and elegant cabin accents that include wood or black lacquer accents.

Although the Range Rover Sport doesn't radiate the same Old World luxury charm as the more traveled top-line Range Rover, it still feels rich and contemporary. Its console and switchgear are thoroughly modern, as is its thin-film dash display, which presents essential -- and customizable -- driver and vehicle information through graphics and virtual gauges.

For a vehicle that leads its class on several counts, the Range Rover Sport rates only average in cargo capacity, with 71 cubic feet available. Its sloping rear window can also hamper the loading of bulky items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 rrs hse
Edward,11/20/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Owned 2013 since new! Have had zero problems. Expensive to own of course its a range, oil $200 brakes rear $600 fronts 1k but if you take care of it you wont want another suv.
Best SUV I've owned
Jcnyc,01/02/2017
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Bought this as the last year of the old body style which I liked better. Cargo space and luxury options fit my lifestyle of weekend diving to and from NYC. Excellent ride quality and power. I would suggest the luxury package if searching for a used one- nicer interior and stereo. My gripes with the car are the rear camera which is absurdly small and clunky navigation system. Camera really doesn't show adequately where your car is. Service is pricey but in line with other luxury brands.
Horrible company who does not value their customers!
hockey499s,08/15/2014
If you decide to buy a land rover, be prepared for all the extra expenses you will incur as they overcharge you EXTREMELY on every service or anything done to the car. Also be prepared to get one of the many FAULTY CARS land rover sells people and have to bring it back in for repairs constantly (in which case you will probably wind up driving around in a loaner car (if they even give you one at all) for a decent amount of the time you own/lease the vehicle, worth much less then the car you are paying for. Oh and most of all, be prepared to NOT BE a "valued customer". I clearly am not considering they still have me in a vehicle that constantly breaks down and won't do anything about it.
See all 3 reviews of the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

More about the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A), GT Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged Limited Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $16,550 and$24,620 with odometer readings between 62027 and122407 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is priced between $20,966 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 87537 and87537 miles.

Which used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2013 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,550 and mileage as low as 62027 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

