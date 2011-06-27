Vehicle overview

It's been said that of all of the capable off-road SUVs sold over the last decade, few have had anything other than pavement under their tires. Perhaps this is why the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport exists. While Land Rover strives to blend serious all-terrain talent with transcendent luxury, the Range Rover Sport represents a shift away from the untamed wilds and toward civilization.

Despite the name, the Range Rover Sport is not simply an adaptation of the range-topping Range Rover. Instead, the Sport is built on the now-discontinued Land Rover LR3 platform and, as a result, is smaller than its namesake and lacks some of its all-terrain prowess. For the rare driver who actually needs some of these capabilities, however, the Range Rover Sport is still much more proficient off-road than pretty much anything in the luxury segment.

With features like full-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, ascent and descent controls and an electronic locking rear differential, the Range Rover Sport certainly has the credentials to conquer most obstacles that would leave lesser SUVs stranded.

Being that it's more city- and luxury-focused, though, the Range Rover Sport is more at home on the highway, and in that regard, it excels. Refinement permeates the cabin, isolating passengers from the outside world in a silent cocoon of rich leather and wood, complete with all of the technological marvels expected of all top-tier luxury vehicles. Unfortunately, it's not without a few faults, either. While the raised rear seats allow for a commanding view of the road, headroom is compromised. Then there's Land Rover's reputation for poor reliability that should give any buyer some pause.

The 2013 Lexus LX 570, on the other hand, is known for its bulletproof reliability and off-road prowess, though it lacks the Range Rover's panache. If you're in the majority of shoppers who will rarely, if ever, venture off the highway, we would suggest taking a look at the 2013 BMW X5, Infiniti QX and 2013 Porsche Cayenne. For the weekend outdoorsman who still pines for British opulence, however, the 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the rare beast that can tackle it all.