Vehicle overview

There once was a time when Range Rovers -- or at least the Land Rovers that preceded them -- were closely associated with images of British colonels wearing khakis and pith helmets caravanning across the African plains. Today, some people are more likely to picture the luxury SUV in the parking lot of a suburban shopping mall piloted by a well-Botoxed soccer mom. But even though the Land Rover brand has evolved over the years into little more than a status symbol, it still offers a lineup of very capable off-road vehicles.

Enter the 2009 Range Rover Sport. Contrary to what the name might suggest, it's not simply a shrunken-down version of Land Rover's flagship SUV (though slightly smaller and sleeker than the latter, it's actually based on the company's LR3 model). The Sport is Land Rover's attempt at fully embracing an on-road, stylish suburbanite image. Although the Range Rover Sport retains classic Land Rover mountain-tackling abilities, its retuned steering and suspension components, combined with available active roll technology, create athletic handling that's better suited for Beverly Hills than the green hills of Africa.

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport is relatively able, but it comes with a hefty price -- and a hefty curb weight. The latter (a whopping 5,670 pounds) hampers acceleration, agility and fuel economy. And like all modern Land Rovers, the Sport suffers from notoriously poor reliability. So before you sign on the dotted line, we'd strongly recommend taking a look at the BMW X5, Infiniti FX50 and Porsche Cayenne. Still, the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport has the power and handling credentials to keep it competitive, whether going on safari or to the cosmetic surgeon's office.