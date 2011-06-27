We bought HSE with their expensive silver paint( called halcyon I think? Ridiculous cost $1650 or something? and black matte powdercoat beautiful rims trading in LR4 and really happy and impressed most with RR 6 cylinder diesel. Our friend at a Ct dealer paid me what I paid LR4 2016 so they must have wanted my safari rigged LR4? Our beautifu HSE l RR sport is now over year old with 11000 miles and flawless with great fuel economy. HSE is way to go with 20 inch rims and sunroof that opens. Favorite Features- BLindspot syste., parking package sensors , diesel engine torque/ efficiency, and above all else HEATED AND COOLED SEATS THAT ARE VENTILATED in beautiful British stitched leather. That is huge and cannot believe I ever lived without this now looking back as I am 47 now. We like the simplicity of the touch pro system and no non sense interior which in simply elegant. Everything works when needed , smartphone integration seamless, and we are simple people with children and love all the safety features you dont even notice working for you until you need them. Brakes and transmission best in class. Fit and finish top notch and this is our go to vehicle for family travel and taking the bikes,skiis, or boat on vacation or bags to airport. Trailer hitch was installed by me aftermarket and easy to do yourself as truck has simple quick connect for wiring and saved a "boatload" of cash getting factory done. Brilliant towing vehicle with diesel for long trips and etrailer is great support if you use for hauling trailer with it. We bought HSE off lot with makeover coming in 18 with every solid option minus Meridan upgrade because we use our phones and music sounds great streaming on stock speakers. I also saw this was rated top 10 for holding resale value recently as well for this model even though we never plan to sell. Very popular here in CT. Dealer gave us 4 year maintenance plan too free after bought car which really makes this cheap to own and confident. The dealer /service network has been excellent no matter where we go. Efficiency wise, wife and I are averaging 32 mpg to date since we picked up overall which Is amazing considering the size and heft of this truck as well as the fact we tow 5000+- lbs alot. Highly recommend to own if you can trade up as RR lease awful and waste of money. This is certainly not the range rover of old we all think of. I am tough customer to please and quality assurance much better under Tata and exceeds expectations. The truck is also a beast in bad northeast weather and to take to the mountains. We paid cash as upgrade and plan to keep this forever well maintained for children and stored in garage daily. I dare to tell people here the truck is good value for all we get from it if you go in with right mindset and can afford it. Would buy again and my wife and I are both Jaguar Land Rover buyer /customers for life and passionate about the brand.

