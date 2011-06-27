  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish appearance
  • Composed handling
  • Powerful supercharged V8
  • Fuel-efficient diesel option
  • Third-row seat just for kids
  • Unimpressive fuel economy with gasoline engines
  • Modest cargo capacity
List Price Range
$40,939 - $54,000
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport drives like a sporting sedan, only it also has that unique dimension of four-wheel-drive mobility and everyday practicality that you expect from an SUV. It's always impressively sporty and utterly luxurious, whether you're driving to a summer concert at symphony hall or following the road to a winter adventure in the snowy mountains. And if you specify the optional third-row seat, you can take six friends with you.

For 2017 the Range Rover Sport’s wide-ranging capabilities have been enhanced with a now-standard suite of active safety features for all models, including autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist. A new low-traction launch mode also makes pulling away on slippery surfaces a no-stress affair. Finally, an updated infotainment system featuring a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen also makes its debut this year.

For all this, the Range Rover Sport is indeed an SUV and not a car, so it weighs in at more than 2.5 tons in its most powerful Supercharged and SVR guises. Combine this weight with those thirsty V8 engines, and you end up with particularly poor fuel economy. The optional turbodiesel powertrain boosts this husky truck's EPA estimates up to a respectable 24 mpg combined, and it's worth considering for those who'd like to avoid some of the potential pain at the fuel pumps.

Now that Americans have thoroughly embraced utility vehicles as a daily ride in all kinds of driving, there are lots of SUVs with sport-oriented personalities to choose from, including the Audi Q7, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Porsche Cayenne. The Range Rover Sport with its full-time four-wheel-drive systems stands apart from them in its go-anywhere, all-terrain mobility, and it'll even climb a mountain trail in street-oriented 20-inch tires without dragging its undercarriage across the rocks (if that's your thing). It also has a softer, British-style interpretation of luxury than its rivals.

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. New to the standard safety equipment list this year are adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.

Other available safety features include a surround-view camera system and a nifty self-parking system that handles both parallel and perpendicular parking scenarios. Its automatic space-exit feature ensures that you won't pull out in front of passing traffic or nudge the parked cars around you.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is about average for SUVs of this size and weight, though underwhelming given the model's sporting pretensions. An SVR model stopped in 122 feet.

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in five basic trim levels: SE, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and SVR. Five-passenger seating is standard, with a power-folding third row that boosts capacity to seven passengers available on all trims except the SVR.

Standard features on the SE trim include 19-inch alloy wheels, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, power-folding heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, a hands-free power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless ignition and entry.

Within the cabin you'll find dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient interior lighting and a cargo cover. Also standard are a navigation system, voice-activated control for the convenience electronics, a rearview camera, a new 10.2-inch touchscreen, InControl Apps suite, Bluetooth (phone and streaming audio), and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio and a USB port. Finally, all Range Rover Sport models get a standard collection of new safety features, including autonomous emergency braking, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning with lane keeping assist, and an innovative Advanced Tow Assist that guides the driver while backing up with a trailer.

To all this standard equipment, the HSE adds 20-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery, heated front seats and upgraded interior trim.

The Supercharged trim level adds a V8 engine in place of the standard V6, a more sophisticated four-wheel-drive system (featuring low-range gearing for low-speed challenges and handling-enhancing torque vectoring for livelier handling), adaptive terrain-sensing drive settings (Terrain Response 2 Auto), adaptive suspension dampers, body roll stabilization and shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The Autobiography adds flashy 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, various other exterior styling enhancements, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, tri-zone climate control, extensive leather trim, 16-way power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a flat-screen virtual instrument cluster, a cooler box in the front console, a surround-view camera system and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system.

The high-performance SVR provides most of the Autobiography's features, adding or substituting SVR-specific 21-inch wheels, unique bumpers, sport-tuned suspension and steering, sportier transmission programming, special interior and exterior styling and trim details, and front and rear sport seats.

Many of the standard features on the higher trims are available as options on lower trims. Other options include 22-inch wheels, a towing package (with a full-size spare tire in two-row models), quad-zone climate control, cooled front and rear seats, a 23-speaker Meridian audio system and a rear-seat video entertainment system. A Driver Assistance package adds a head-up display, a self-parking system (with both parallel and perpendicular capability, plus automatic space exit) and 360-degree parking sensors.

The 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available with a choice of three engines. SE and HSE models come standard with a 3.0-liter V6 rated at 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Available as an option is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 that produces 254 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. Supercharged and Autobiography versions of the Range Rover Sport get a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that puts out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. The SVR uses a version of this same V8 that's been tweaked to produce 550 hp and 502 lb-ft. All three engines utilize the same eight-speed automatic transmission, though the SVR version is enhanced with sportier programming.

At the Edmunds test track, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 4.6 seconds. The SVR improved only a smidge to 4.5 seconds.

As you'd expect from Land Rover, every Range Rover Sport is equipped with full-time four-wheel drive. The SE and HSE come standard with a light-duty, single-speed all-wheel-drive system, while the Supercharged model is equipped with a two-speed transfer case (optional on the SE and HSE) that provides high- and low-range gearing for more serious traction challenges, including off-roading. The standard Terrain Response system features driver-selectable modes that optimize the vehicle's powertrain, suspension and electronics for increased traction on various surfaces, while the available Terrain Response 2 Auto variant (bundled with the two-speed transfer case) includes an additional adaptive mode that automatically optimizes settings while you drive. Also available is All-Terrain Progress Control (i.e., crawl control), which maintains a preset speed (up to 20 mph) over difficult terrain.

EPA fuel economy estimates start with the V6, which comes in at 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway), a somewhat disappointing result given that Porsche's more powerful 420-hp Cayenne S gets 20 mpg combined. The diesel produces a significantly better 24 mpg combined (22 city/28 highway). The supercharged V8 is rated at 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway), a predictably inefficient result for a 510-hp truck. Expect the same or a bit worse from the SVR.

All Range Rover Sports except the SVR can tow up to 7,716 pounds; the latter drops to a still-respectable 6,600 pounds.

Driving

Though it may seem unlikely for a vehicle this size, the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes by that "sport" designation honestly. Although its reflexes on mountain roads might not be quite as sharp as those of the Porsche Cayenne, this luxury SUV corners with confidence, while its air springs ensure that you don't have to endure the harsh ride quality associated with other SUVs equipped with sport-tuned suspensions.

And when traction is compromised by ice, snow or mud, the Range Rover Sport shines brightly, not only due to the programmed modes built into Land Rover's Terrain Response system's electronics but also a body configured to keep its undercarriage from dragging across the rocks. It's probably unlikely that this vehicle will see anything more challenging than a slippery boat ramp or a snowy ski resort, but keep in mind that you'll need to opt for the available low-range transfer case if you hope to tackle boulder-strewn trails on the way to the mountain-bike trailhead.

As far as powertrains go, the standard V6 seems anemic when pushed hard, so it's really best for highway cruising. The supercharged V8 engines give you the power you want when you've got a full load of people or just want a more sporting drive, and abundant acceleration is on tap whenever you feel the need. The available turbodiesel engine falls between these two extremes, with a bit of initial lag followed by some serious get-up-and-go at middling rpm. This excellent engine makes the expected diesel noises in around-town driving, but the clatter quickly falls away as speeds begin to climb.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport offers a stylish space with an especially sleek look, thanks in part to the new oversize center-mounted touchscreen. The quality of the materials is excellent, including supple leather upholstery and available wood trim. While you're in motion, road and tire noise is also subdued, something that not every large SUV can deliver.

The standard front seats are comfortable, and the available 16-way sport seats are even more supportive. The seating position is low relative to that of other Land Rover models for a more sporty impression, yet visibility is still good all around. Rear seats are adult-friendly in the outboard positions; as is often the case the center portion is considerably less accommodating. The available power-folding third-row seat is useful for young children, just as with third-row seats everywhere.

That new standard 10.2-inch touchscreen responds to smartphone-like gestures, including swipe and pinch-to-zoom, and it also features crisp graphics and rapid response times that make for easier access to settings and controls. We like the ability of the InControl App system to integrate Apple and Android-based smartphone apps right into the display.

The Range Rover Sport is shorter overall than a standard Range Rover in order to make it more responsive during driving, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that it offers 27.7 cubic feet of stowage behind the second-row seats. Fold all the rear seats down and you end up with 62.2 cubic feet of space, which is less room than in some compact crossovers but on par with the space in competitors such as the Porsche Cayenne. The foot-operated power tailgate makes it easy to load cargo even with your hands full.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

5(62%)
4(12%)
3(12%)
2(14%)
1(0%)
4.3
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My best car yet
Garp,08/30/2017
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
After ordering my Autobiography, I waited a long 5 months (ridiculous) until collection day. After having finally received the vehicle, I can say I am truly impressed with the quality, ride, performance and design. Literally my only two minor complaints are that the rear seats are rock hard and after doing a six hour road trip, my back hurt compliments of the front seat. I never had that problem on my 2008 BMW X5. Perhaps the seats will break in over time. The second complaint was that I had to pay $650 to get a black Morzine fabric headliner. You get the same headliner in beige for free. After paying $108,000 for this vehicle, the headliner should have been Alcantara at the very least and preferably leather as on the big Range Rover Autobiography. That kind of short sighted decision by Land Rover to save a few bucks makes you feel a little cheated. You might want to reconsider that one Land Rover. But in the end, I love everything else about this vehicle and it is truly the best vehicle I've ever owned. It looks fast standing still and people are awed at the perceived and real high-end quality that this vehicle exudes. I never thought I would love the Driving Experience of another vehicle more than my BMW X5. The Range Rover Sport is that vehicle for me. I was a little concerned about what I've heard about supposed reliability issues but I sprung for 3 extra years of the Land Rover extended warranty, and I felt that warranty was a good value. So I feel confident that my experience with this Range Rover Sport will be a good one over the next seven years. I highly recommend this car.
Best Truck and Land Rover ever owned!
Kenyan Strong,01/06/2019
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
We bought HSE with their expensive silver paint( called halcyon I think? Ridiculous cost $1650 or something? and black matte powdercoat beautiful rims trading in LR4 and really happy and impressed most with RR 6 cylinder diesel. Our friend at a Ct dealer paid me what I paid LR4 2016 so they must have wanted my safari rigged LR4? Our beautifu HSE l RR sport is now over year old with 11000 miles and flawless with great fuel economy. HSE is way to go with 20 inch rims and sunroof that opens. Favorite Features- BLindspot syste., parking package sensors , diesel engine torque/ efficiency, and above all else HEATED AND COOLED SEATS THAT ARE VENTILATED in beautiful British stitched leather. That is huge and cannot believe I ever lived without this now looking back as I am 47 now. We like the simplicity of the touch pro system and no non sense interior which in simply elegant. Everything works when needed , smartphone integration seamless, and we are simple people with children and love all the safety features you dont even notice working for you until you need them. Brakes and transmission best in class. Fit and finish top notch and this is our go to vehicle for family travel and taking the bikes,skiis, or boat on vacation or bags to airport. Trailer hitch was installed by me aftermarket and easy to do yourself as truck has simple quick connect for wiring and saved a "boatload" of cash getting factory done. Brilliant towing vehicle with diesel for long trips and etrailer is great support if you use for hauling trailer with it. We bought HSE off lot with makeover coming in 18 with every solid option minus Meridan upgrade because we use our phones and music sounds great streaming on stock speakers. I also saw this was rated top 10 for holding resale value recently as well for this model even though we never plan to sell. Very popular here in CT. Dealer gave us 4 year maintenance plan too free after bought car which really makes this cheap to own and confident. The dealer /service network has been excellent no matter where we go. Efficiency wise, wife and I are averaging 32 mpg to date since we picked up overall which Is amazing considering the size and heft of this truck as well as the fact we tow 5000+- lbs alot. Highly recommend to own if you can trade up as RR lease awful and waste of money. This is certainly not the range rover of old we all think of. I am tough customer to please and quality assurance much better under Tata and exceeds expectations. The truck is also a beast in bad northeast weather and to take to the mountains. We paid cash as upgrade and plan to keep this forever well maintained for children and stored in garage daily. I dare to tell people here the truck is good value for all we get from it if you go in with right mindset and can afford it. Would buy again and my wife and I are both Jaguar Land Rover buyer /customers for life and passionate about the brand.
Fit For Anything But Mars
Rover Realist,03/21/2019
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
This is a vehicle that is so much more than the sum of its parts. A Range Rover Sport is amazingly comfortable on the highway, has handling almost as good as a Cayenne and is the best off-road vehicle money can buy. Comfort, handling and off-road prowess all require very different mechanical elements and design,. Therefore, the Range Rover Sport is an engineering miracle. Add the British styled luxurious interior which is much more than even the best teutonic designs from Audi, and there is nothing that competes with the completeness of a Range Rover. The only con is fuel consumption and the solution is the diesel variant. Not only can you get 33 MPG on the highway the diesel has so much torque it is just as fast as the V8 Supercharged version when going from 0-40 MPH. Since this is the speed range the vast majority of drivers drive in, the diesel option makes all the sense in the world. If you want a car that no matter the weather or the road you are taking will get you safely and comfortably to your destination, this is it. Every time I get in my Range Rover Sport it feels like the car is giving me a big hug. As for reliability, there has not been a single issue.
Best car I ever owned
Tom Mancini,05/17/2018
SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
50,000 absolutely trouble free miles....and a pleasure to drive...get the supercharger...
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

More about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Sport SUV, Range Rover Sport Diesel. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $45,290 and$53,985 with odometer readings between 18527 and54511 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 is priced between $45,500 and$51,499 with odometer readings between 19287 and25715 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE is priced between $40,939 and$45,900 with odometer readings between 24179 and42074 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is priced between $46,000 and$46,000 with odometer readings between 59358 and59358 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic is priced between $54,000 and$54,000 with odometer readings between 38623 and38623 miles.

Which used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near. There are currently 25 used and CPO 2017 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,939 and mileage as low as 18527 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

