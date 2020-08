Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Land Rover Range Rover Sport is ready to roll today and is the perfect SUV for you. This SUV was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Want a SUV with low miles? This Land Rover Range Rover Sport has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 51,408. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 4.2L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine is more than up to the task. The 4.2L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. The sports tuned suspension hugs the road like nobody's business. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. You will feel completely pampered by all the luxurious amenities that this baby has to offer. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Land Rover Range Rover Sport You won't find a mechanical difference between this SUV and the same SUV fresh off the factory floor. The unblemished exterior of this one means she is ready to be shown off immediately. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Rockville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALSH2E45DA766162

Stock: 766162

Certified Pre-Owned: No