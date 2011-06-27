  1. Home
  • Refined road manners, powerful supercharged V8 engine, iconic Range Rover name and styling, theoretically capable of tackling off-road conditions.
  • Standard model remains sport lite, hefty curb weight, poor fuel economy, uncomfortable rear seat, compromised trunk hatch.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're after classic British 4WD heritage, capability, comfort and style integrated into a slightly leaner and sleeker package, the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a natural, top-of-your-list choice.

Vehicle overview

As legend has it, globe-trotting adventurer Sir Dalton Hudson-Hodges ventured deep into the Congolese jungle in his Range Rover searching for the mythical great apes of Uele Gangu. It was there that he came across a seemingly harmless old man who, unbeknownst to the khaki-clad Brit, was in fact a head-shrinking witch doctor entrusted with guarding the apes against fame- and fortune-seeking adventurers. When the mustachioed Sir Dalton emerged from the jungle four months after he entered, his beige safari helmet was now several sizes too large and his beloved Range Rover had shrunken as well -- to rather sporty proportions.

Fact or fiction? Well, at the very least there is a smaller, sportier Land Rover -- the 2008 Range Rover Sport. But it's not a shrunken version of Land Rover's flagship SUV. In fact, despite the name and appearance, it's based on the company's LR3 SUV. The Sport is Land Rover's first attempt at an on-road-focused vehicle meant for style-conscious suburbanites -- a vehicle for exploring central London rather than central Africa. It still has a full arsenal of mountain-trail-tackling technologies, but retuned steering and suspension components and available active roll technology create superior handling on paved roads. Although it may seem like an oxymoron, this really is an athletic Land Rover.

There are two available V8 engines (shared with the Range Rover), but it is the more powerful supercharged mill that produces the needed thrust to challenge such SUV thoroughbreds as the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5. Still, don't expect blistering acceleration from a vehicle that weighs a whopping 5,670 pounds. The Sport is smaller in every exterior dimension compared to the Range Rover, but curb weight is similar-- apparently a witch doctor can't do the work of Jenny Craig. On the upside, interior space is also about the same as its big brother, lending the Range Rover Sport a fair amount of practicality despite its tapered roof line and sleeker, more aerodynamic shape.

Before signing on the dotted line, however, we'd closely consider one of the Sport's competitors like the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes-Benz M-Class. Going against the Range Rover is a hefty price tag and the aforementioned curb weight that hampers acceleration, agility and fuel economy. Also, modern Land Rovers suffer from notoriously poor reliability, which is more than ironic considering Land Rover's reputation for ferrying adventurers into the Congo and beyond.

Nevertheless, among the luxury performance SUV set, the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport has the power and handling credentials to keep it competitive against models donning iconic performance nameplates. Land Rover is a pretty iconic nameplate itself, but in an entirely different way, which adds to its undeniable attraction as a vehicle that's impressively adept on and off the road. The legend of Sir Dalton Hudson-Hughes and his shrunken Range Rover may be a great load of ape dung, but the idea of a sporty Land Rover is certainly not.

2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2008 Range Rover Sport is a midsize SUV available in HSE and Supercharged trim levels. The HSE comes standard with 19-inch wheels, bi-xenon headlights, an adjustable air suspension, front and rear parking sensors, power front seats, a power tilt/telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon Logic 7 stereo with CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack. The Supercharged adds 20-inch wheels, the Dynamic Response suspension system that enhances on-road and off-road handling, adaptive headlights, heated front and rear seats, heated windshield and washer jets, walnut wood trim, a center console cooler box and satellite radio. All of these items are optional on the HSE. Adaptive cruise control is optional on the Supercharged only. Both trims can be equipped with a rear differential lock, upgraded leather upholstery and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with LCD screens mounted in the front headrests.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport gains power-folding exterior mirrors, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power tilt-telescoping steering wheel and slight interior detail improvements.

Performance & mpg

The standard Range Rover Sport HSE is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 that generates 300 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged model features a blown 4.2-liter version of this engine that ups the power ante to 390 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift logic that adjusts itself to road conditions and your driving style. In performance testing, the Supercharged version went from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which isn't much quicker than the larger non-Sport Range Rover Supercharged.

Both trims get Land Rover's permanent 4WD system with two-speed transfer case and the Terrain Response System that automatically sets powertrain, suspension and electronic systems to optimize traction based on five different settings: general, grass/gravel/snow, mud/ruts, sand and rock crawl. Properly equipped Range Rover Sports can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Both engines get 12 mpg city and 18 mpg highway.

Safety

The 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features antilock disc brakes (more powerful Brembo brakes are fitted to the Supercharged model), hill-descent control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rollover-mitigating stability control is also standard on all models.

Driving

Unlike the standard 300-hp 2008 Range Rover Sport HSE, the torquey Supercharged version certainly lives up to its more sporting, high-performance pretensions. There's plenty of power and traction available underfoot regardless of location or conditions. Dynamically, its ride and handling is a near equal of the leading performance unibody SUVs and vastly superior to full-frame, truck-based competitors. If you're simply looking for balanced and confident performance on road or off, we recommend you ante up for the Range Rover or focus on the Range Rover Sport HSE equipped with the available Dynamic Response System. But if you want to seriously and confidently run with its racier performance SUV rivals and you have a penchant for agile, high-speed travel amidst British clubroom splendor, the Range Rover Sport Supercharged remains a hot item.

Interior

The Range Rover Sport is fitted with a first-class cabin trimmed in buttery English leather. It's best suited for four adults, but five will fit in a pinch. A commanding driving position and elevated stadium seating give both driver and passengers a clear view of the scenery rushing by. The dash offers a simple geometric appearance, with switchgear that's kept to a minimum and integrated technology that minimizes the need for much driver input. Many of the buttons look alike, though, and some are harder to reach than they should be. Despite technically having about the same rear seat space as the regular Range Rover, the Sport's contoured bench seat is much less comfortable, with headrests that dig into your back if not raised and a sunroof cutout that juts toward occupants' heads. Maximum cargo capacity, at 71 cubic feet, is average for this class of vehicle. The Sport's sloping rear glass limits the ability to load large or bulky items.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

From good to bad to worse...sad but true
Peter,09/16/2009
This is an update to my April 2009 review. Unfortunately I have no good news to report. My ownership experience continues to sour. The clunking in the suspension returned again a month ago. The saga continues. Apparently the dynamic suspension is malfunctioning and the vehicle has been in the shop for two weeks now. Not sure when the parts will arrive and will require a diassembly of the chassis to repair. I have now tallied the cost to repair all of these warranty items at almost $5,000 in the first two years of ownership. Cat converter $1,450, sway bar repair $475, Suspension actuator $2,750. This vehicle will be turned in at end of lease, cost and reliability problems abound
Said Goodbye
Peter,12/26/2009
Turned the vehicle in a couple weeks ago 5 months before the end of the lease. Notwithstanding the fact that I was at the end of my mileage the continual reliability problems were just too much to take. Since purchase this vehicle would be difficult to start once in a while and it became more frequent over the past few months. After the suspension problems a few months back the ride was never as compliant as it was when I purchased. Became very harsh and vechile began to rattle a bit at times. I am very saddened by this turn of events. I was thrilled for the first year but it ended in a most unappealing way. I wish Land Rover luck under their new ownership.
I dont recommend any Land Rover
AnaJara,03/06/2009
I have an 08 RRS with 3000 miles. It has a leaking sunroof that the dealer has tried to fix 4 times. They did not take it back the 5th time saying Land Rover said it was normal to have some water enter the suv. I spoke with Land Rover and they looked into it but have now closed my case saying "normal". This is not normal by any standards. Land Rover needs to build a better car! I only bought it because I loved the look of it. I am filing for help under the TX Lemon Law in hopes that they buy back the car so I can get into another car, not a land rover!!
Same Old Range Rover
David,01/24/2009
Best Looking SUV in its class. Too bad Land Rover has not fixed it's mecanical issues. Wait till you get to 25000 mile and the dealer tells you that you need new brakes all around. Dealer won't help nor will Land Rover. They claim this is normal wear and tear. Right!
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5750 rpm
