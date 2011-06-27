Vehicle overview

As legend has it, globe-trotting adventurer Sir Dalton Hudson-Hodges ventured deep into the Congolese jungle in his Range Rover searching for the mythical great apes of Uele Gangu. It was there that he came across a seemingly harmless old man who, unbeknownst to the khaki-clad Brit, was in fact a head-shrinking witch doctor entrusted with guarding the apes against fame- and fortune-seeking adventurers. When the mustachioed Sir Dalton emerged from the jungle four months after he entered, his beige safari helmet was now several sizes too large and his beloved Range Rover had shrunken as well -- to rather sporty proportions.

Fact or fiction? Well, at the very least there is a smaller, sportier Land Rover -- the 2008 Range Rover Sport. But it's not a shrunken version of Land Rover's flagship SUV. In fact, despite the name and appearance, it's based on the company's LR3 SUV. The Sport is Land Rover's first attempt at an on-road-focused vehicle meant for style-conscious suburbanites -- a vehicle for exploring central London rather than central Africa. It still has a full arsenal of mountain-trail-tackling technologies, but retuned steering and suspension components and available active roll technology create superior handling on paved roads. Although it may seem like an oxymoron, this really is an athletic Land Rover.

There are two available V8 engines (shared with the Range Rover), but it is the more powerful supercharged mill that produces the needed thrust to challenge such SUV thoroughbreds as the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5. Still, don't expect blistering acceleration from a vehicle that weighs a whopping 5,670 pounds. The Sport is smaller in every exterior dimension compared to the Range Rover, but curb weight is similar-- apparently a witch doctor can't do the work of Jenny Craig. On the upside, interior space is also about the same as its big brother, lending the Range Rover Sport a fair amount of practicality despite its tapered roof line and sleeker, more aerodynamic shape.

Before signing on the dotted line, however, we'd closely consider one of the Sport's competitors like the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne and Mercedes-Benz M-Class. Going against the Range Rover is a hefty price tag and the aforementioned curb weight that hampers acceleration, agility and fuel economy. Also, modern Land Rovers suffer from notoriously poor reliability, which is more than ironic considering Land Rover's reputation for ferrying adventurers into the Congo and beyond.

Nevertheless, among the luxury performance SUV set, the 2008 Land Rover Range Rover Sport has the power and handling credentials to keep it competitive against models donning iconic performance nameplates. Land Rover is a pretty iconic nameplate itself, but in an entirely different way, which adds to its undeniable attraction as a vehicle that's impressively adept on and off the road. The legend of Sir Dalton Hudson-Hughes and his shrunken Range Rover may be a great load of ape dung, but the idea of a sporty Land Rover is certainly not.