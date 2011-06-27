  1. Home
2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Solid road manners, off-road ability worthy of the Land Rover name, usable interior space, powerful V8 engines.
  • Standard model still not very sporty, less interior room than the standard Range Rover.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's still not the sportiest SUV in its price range, but if you want Land Rover capability and style packed into a slightly less boxy package, the 2006 Range Rover Sport is the perfect setup.

Vehicle overview

A real departure from Land Rover's singular focus on the off-road lifestyle, the Range Rover Sport is the company's first performance SUV. Even though it shares the Range Rover badge with its luxurious big brother, the Sport is actually a shortened and 450-pound-lighter version of the LR3. The exterior styling echoes the Range Rover, and the engineers placed much significance on aerodynamics and smooth lines. A shorter wheelbase and a steeply raked rear hatch give the Sport a more dynamic stance. The steering and suspension were sharpened for better on-road performance with a variable-ratio and variable-assistance ZF Servotronic steering system and monotube shocks. Two engines power the Range Rover Sport. A V8 borrowed from the Jaguar parts bin channels 300 horsepower through a six-speed automatic transmission in the HSE. The supercharged model boosts the horsepower to 390.

The Range Rover Sport's fully independent suspension utilizes air springs at each corner, and a new Dynamic Response System automatically adjusts the sway bars for maximum roll control whether you're on-road or off. Although its tires, stance and suspension are tuned for life on pavement, the Sport still carries its low-range gearing and the adaptive Terrain Response system first introduced in the LR3. Although the idea of a fast and sporty Land Rover SUV may seem like a contradiction, the 2006 Range Rover Sport has the acceleration and handling dynamics to make it a serious player in the high-performance SUV market. It also has the class-leading off-road capability you'd expect of a Land Rover.

2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The five-passenger Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in two trim levels, HSE and Supercharged. The HSE comes standard with leather upholstery, 19-inch alloys, fold-down rear seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 14-speaker, 600-watt Harman Kardon audio system with a six-disc CD changer. Land Rover SUV options include heated front and rear seats, adaptive headlights, premium leather seating and wood trim. The Supercharged model gets all these goodies, plus 20-inch alloy wheels and the Dynamic Response active suspension system.

2006 Highlights

Land Rover takes a jab at performance SUVs from BMW and Porsche with its all-new Range Rover Sport.

Performance & mpg

The standard Range Rover Sport is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 that makes 300 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque. As you'd expect, the Supercharged model features a supercharged version of this engine that ups the power to 390 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Both engines use a six-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift logic that adapts to road conditions and driving styles. Likewise, they both get Land Rover's Terrain Response System that adjusts everything from throttle response, traction control, electronic stability control to varying off-road conditions. The Supercharged Sport also features active roll control to improve cornering performance on the pavement.

Safety

Safety features include four-wheel antilock Brembo brakes, traction and stability control, hill-descent control, side-impact and head curtain airbags and even an electronic parking brake. The Supercharged model includes adaptive headlights that "look" around corners and adjust up and down to counter the effects of hard braking and heavy cargo.

Driving

With 390 horsepower on tap, the supercharged Range Rover Sport lives up to the performance moniker. Combined with its sophisticated four-wheel-drive system and the adaptive six-speed transmission, there is always plenty of power and traction available underfoot. If you're looking for serious capability on the pavement, go with the Supercharged model or at least an HSE equipped with the active roll control suspension as the standard setup is much less capable than a comparably priced X5 or Cayenne.

Interior

The Range Rover Sport features a spacious cabin packed with clever storage solutions, as well as seats trimmed in English leather. A commanding driving position and elevated stadium seating give the driver and passengers alike a clear view of their surroundings. The dash has a simple, geometric look that is very similar to the elegant design employed in the Range Rover. Switches are kept to a minimum, thanks to built-in technology that minimizes the need for driver input, and every tactile surface is thickly padded, as one would expect in a vehicle of this caliber. Overall, the cabin isn't quite as luxurious or spacious as the Range Rover, but the Sport is designed to impart a more cockpitlike feel for the driver to emphasize its driver-focused intentions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
94 reviews
94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ignore what people THINK about reliabilty, and listen to what they KNOW
iloverrs,04/20/2012
I bought my Rover Sport HSE 2006 at around 40,000 miles, and now over 40,000 miles later, I can say this has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. I still haven't changed the brakes (and they've got a good amount of life left), transmission shifts very smoothly. Never had a check engine or any issues. Remember, don't go cheap on your gas quality, and use synthetic oil. change differential fluid every 75,000 miles. Something very important to me is the fact it is chain driven, so no timing belt change is needed! tough suspension for offroading means very little problems regardless how many potholes you go through (youll feel every bump, but it's made tough). Gold
Got One
Simper,07/02/2005
I just purchased the new RR Sport. It's excellent. The car looks and feels guts'z, but drives smoother than a truck. The interior feels like a combination of a BMW and a Range Rover. Very high quality, but now with a driver intended focus. It's pretty quick, nimble and sounds mean. It's definitely a guys drive. I could be happier.
Dreams Can Come True!!!
Barry,06/19/2010
I purchased this very at a very high mileage and this is significant because it speaks directly to its reliability. Mine has a 73K (highway mileage)when purchased and people ask me if this was a 2010 model. It was customized by previous owner that some of its current features are incorporated in the 2010 models I saw for sale. Awesome SUV in and out. Great sound system, handling and lots of POWER. Quick stopping brakes. Needless to say its a head turner. If you gonna get one get supercharged, that's when you can feel the punch more. Previous owner had no major issues and vehicle is in excellent condition. One problem I have a couple of days ago is tire air sensor is bad. Good resale value.
Absolutely fantastic car !!! Beautiful lux used ca
Brian McK.,08/24/2016
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
My search was nationwide and I found one with only 49k miles, one owner, 18 LR service records, in the rare and beautiful Rimini Red (only abou t3-4% of RRS's) on Long Island. I added some aftermarket bling of shiny mirror covers, stainless door handles $79 and pillar covers $69 to really set it off. Just the right amount of bling. also added running boards from eBay for $183. Northeast Rovers have them in the exact same pattern and charge $1150...??? Everyone that sees it loves the color and the added bits really make it stand out. I like the panache of a Range Rover in the Midwest. I drive all over from Madison, WI to Morgantown, WV and in 5,000 miles could count the other RR's I saw on the road on one hand. In SoCal you might see that many parked in one LA city block. The ride is smooth and super comfortable and in a late midwest snowstorm of 8-10" it handled like a champ. Surefooted and secure. comfort and safety are primary concerns for me and being able to get to my destination. On the highway doing a steady 75 mph my gas mileage has actually been a pleasant surprise of 20.7 mpg. I added and aftermarket electronic module for $69 and my highway mileage is now an incredible 23.8 over 2000 miles. City mileage is 17.4 ! If you take it easy and pretend you are back in the 1980's and drive 55 mph you will find the mileage for the highway actually in the 27.5 to 28.3 range for the car. The sound system HarmonKardon is absolutely incredible and thoroughly enjoyed with my extensive music collection. The NAV system which is DVD based is dated and I do not evne use as I use my smartphone for this purpose. the only complaint that I have is the location of the Aux input is bizarrely and awkwardly placed behind the center console and requires connections to be run from the rear seat area to the front for use of my Ipod. Plan on being a RRS guy for life although the stylistic changes made in the 2014 especially to the front end rear ends and with the lights removed too much from the boxy lines and removed some of the character from the car model appearance. Could never afford a new one but a reasobable priced, well cared for car with records is wonderful to own.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 5750 rpm
It's a cold, dreary day and we are in Northern Spain on a steep, narrow farmer's track knee-deep in mud. This is, of course, nothing new for a Land Rover product. After all, even when it was making Discoverys with dismal reliability records and questionable power plants, nobody denied that all Land Rovers were "mudders" above and beyond.

Trading Hiking Boots for Running Shoes
But the SUV we're driving has humongous 275/40R20 low-profile Continentals at all four corners and even if they wear an A/T designation proclaiming their all-terrain ability, they sure look as slick as the performance radials that commonly adorn Porsches.

That's because we're driving the Range Rover Sport, a lowered, chopped and supercharged beast that's far removed from the company's iconic models like the Defender. The Sport is Land Rover's answer to the BMW X5 4.8iS and Porsche Cayenne, those SUV-shaped speedsters that think an off-road excursion is hitting a curb at the Nurburgring.

To back up the look, the Sport offers a supercharged engine. It's a gem, too. It's basically the same supercharged, 4.2-liter, double-overhead-cam V8 that powers Jaguar's S-Type R, XJR and XKR, which means it's a honey. It's powerful (390 horsepower), torquey (410 pound-feet) and smooth enough to rival anything from BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

That's good enough to launch the Sport to 60 miles per hour in just 7.2 seconds. More important is the feeling of endless torque. The pudgy Sport may indeed weigh 5,670 pounds, but with so much oomph just a stab of the foot away, it feels pretty darn quick. The supercharger adds so much to the engine's low-end pulling power that even moderately aggressive bursts of speed remain eerily calm. And like those Jaguars, when you really put your foot into it, the engine responds with a most delicious supercharger whine.

It should be noted that the Sport will also be available with the same 300-hp, 4.4-liter Jaguar-based V8 as the recently introduced Land Rover LR3. It's also a willing performer, and quieter than the BMW V8 that used to power the Range Rover, but it definitely takes a hind seat to the supercharged version. If you're going to spend this much money on an SUV, especially one with a "Sport" moniker, go for the whole enchilada.

Stop That Right Now
Ditto for the brakes and suspension. Opt for the supercharged Sport and you get a set of four-pot Brembo front brake calipers. And if you think that having "Brembo" stenciled on your brakes is more for garnering envy from your car enthusiast neighbors than actual performance, just drive the base and supercharged Sports back-to-back. The garden-variety two-piston jobbies get the job done. But the four-piston Brembos offer more bite, require much less pedal effort and offer more feedback.

Likewise, the supercharged version's suspension is better suited to high speed than the Base Sport's. For one thing, it comes with Land Rover's Dynamic Response system comprised of computer-controlled antiroll bars that can alter their stiffness thanks to hydraulic pressure. Various sensors measure road speed, steering angle and lateral acceleration and an electrohydraulic pump responds to high-speed cornering by firming the anti-sway bars for less roll. Meanwhile, at more moderate speeds, suspension compliance remains unaffected and the Sport is quite comfortable though the ride isn't as pillowy soft as the standard Range Rover.

By using adjustable sway bars rather than stiff springs and dampers, the supercharged Range Rover Sport can also get the suspension travel and articulation required for serious off-road work. Which takes us back to that steep, slimy farmer's track where we started this story and the revelation that, despite its intentions of challenging the BMW X5 on-road, the Range Rover Sport sacrifices not an iota of its off-road ability. In fact, Matthew Taylor, managing director of Land Rover, says that the Sport is the most able of Land Rover products simply because its shortened length means better approach and departure angles.

Getting the Nikes Muddy
Certainly, it handled muddy terrain with ease, despite its wide, low-profile tires. Deep sand, too, was a walk in the park; just keep your foot planted in the throttle and it'll scoot up steep dunes that would leave lesser SUVs stranded. And over the rock pile our English hosts had constructed on the Spanish trail, the Range Rover Sport was positively impressive, the suspension articulating as dramatically as advertised and the four-wheel traction control system keeping the whole plot moving forward despite often having one (and sometimes two) wheels 2.5 feet in the air. And like the LR3, adjusting the Sport's many functions to varying conditions is as simple as choosing one of the Terrain Response system's five positions — on-road driving, grass/gravel/snow, sand, mud/ruts and rock crawl.

Thanks to the company's Electronic Traction Control system, the Range Rover Sport also feels more secure on-road when sheets of rain turned into an impromptu snowstorm. Land Rover had intended that our twisty mountain descent would show off the Sport's handling prowess. Instead, we came away even more impressed with this Range Rover's surefootedness.

The one reason, however, that someone might not choose the Range Rover Sport — besides its firmer ride and reduced interior capacity — over the costlier Range Rover is the interior. Based on the new LR3 as well as being similar in layout, there is not the feeling of completely hedonistic luxury that envelops passengers in the Range Rover. It's a far cry from the almost plasticky feel of the LR3 (that SUV's major sore point), but despite the addition of sumptuous leather and more tactile cloth materials, the Sport lacks the elegance that makes the Range Rover so extraordinary.

An Audio/Video Delight
As you'd expect, the standard equipment list reads like a what's-what of automotive gadgetry. There's a Harmon Kardon Logic7 audio system with 13 speakers and an in-dash six-disc CD player, a DVD-based navigational system, Bluetooth connectivity for a cell phone and front and rear park distance control. One item we won't be getting is a nifty portable camera that can be attached to any part of the Ranger Rover to display a view of the terrain on the navigation system's screen. It's particularly useful for traversing treacherous rock formations and tight trails while off-roading. Our laws governing active TV screens for the front passengers prevent Land Rover from offering it here, at least for the time being.

No such limitation affects the rear-seat passengers, of course, so Land Rover offers two 6.5-inch rear-mounted LCD screens fed by a six-disc DVD changer. Other options include a cold climate package with heated front and rear seats as well as a heated windshield. A luxury interior package offers those two items as well as upgraded leather trim, wood accents and adaptive front headlights.

A Bargain at $60 or $70 Grand?
Base Range Rover Sports will begin at $56,750 while the supercharged model goes for $69,750, or about $18 to $20 grand, respectively, less than the Range Rovers powered by the same engines. Which makes the Range Rover Sport a compelling deal. Yes, this is a sporty sport-utility vehicle. Yes, it's fairly fast. And if you try to hustle it over a twisty road, you'll find it more than a willing participant. But most of all it is a Land Rover. And probably the best one yet.

Sidebar: Terrain Response

With every bit of sophistication that comes with the modern automobile comes an equal dose of complication. One needn't look further than the dashboard of the modern luxury sedan to see the microchip's double-edged sword. MMA, iDrive and COMAND may all be wonderfully powerful tools but they nearly require an MIT degree to operate with any semblance of decorum.

Even the lowly sport-utility vehicle has succumbed to the wonder of computerization. In the beginning, you just popped the transfer case into four-wheel drive and away you went. Now there's antilock brake efficiency to maximize safety, Hill Descent Control to minimize your speed on tight downhill runs, electronically controlled all-wheel drive, computerized all-wheel traction control to keep you moving and even high-speed Dynamic Stability Control to keep you going in the intended direction.

Which button to push? When? It's enough to make you wish for the days of clapped-out Ford Broncos and the knowledge that momentum conquers all, even if the suspension gets a tad bent.

Recognizing that all the subsystems were getting a little too complicated for their average customers, Land Rover decided to simplify things. The Range Rover Sport's version of KISS (Keep It Simple, Stupid) is called Terrain Response. With one center console-mounted rotary dial, it controls engine mapping, shift points, the air suspension's ride height and firmness, the center differential, the electronic traction control system, the Dynamic Stability Control system, Hill Descent Control and the antilock braking system.

Terrain Response offers five settings: 1) on-road, for everyday driving, 2) grass/gravel/snow, 3) mud/ruts, 4) sand, and 5) rock crawl. For each, Terrain Response adjusts the aforementioned parameters to perform best for each driving condition.

The on-road mode is, of course, the default position, providing optimum traction, stability and braking in 99 percent of conditions and roads the Range Rover is likely to face. The other four positions alter the Sport's baseline setting according to the conditions. For instance, grass/snow/gravel alters the engine for gentler throttle tip-in, automatically starts out in 2nd gear in high range to reduce wheelspin, locks both the center and rear differentials for less slip and sets the electronic traction control for reduced slip.

Mud/ruts does basically the same thing with the engine and also locks the center differential to a greater degree than the on-road mode, but the traction control system allows much more wheelspin. Hill Descent Control (HDC) is automatically selected and the message center recommends that the driver select the higher ride height.

Sand provides a much more aggressive throttle map as momentum and wheelspin are what get you over dunes. The transmission holds each gear longer for the same reason. The ABS also allows more wheel lockup since having the tires dig into the sand is the quickest way to stop. Meanwhile, the last mode, rock crawl, reverts back to a very progressive throttle map but starts out in first gear and holds it longer for more control in low-speed maneuvering. Of course, rock crawl is only available when the low-range gear set is selected. The center and rear differentials are almost totally locked so that, even if two wheels are waving in the air, the remaining wheels will have torque to move forward. HDC is turned on and its minimum possible target speed is selected.

In the real world, it works much more simply than it's described. Sand really does let the wheels spin more and gain momentum to avoid getting stuck. And yes, even with two wheels in the air, the Range Rover Sport can still crawl over virtually any rocky crag. It's all deliciously simple and wonderfully effective.

Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

