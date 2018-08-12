5 star reviews: 40 %

4 star reviews: 10 %

3 star reviews: 10 %

2 star reviews: 10 %

1 star reviews: 30 %

Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 10 total reviews

1 out of 5 stars, Major electrical issue

J white , 08/17/2019

HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Just purchased a brand new 2019 Range Rover sport and the car has had a complete electrical/ system failure. Tried to start the car and nothing works. We had the car towed and the dealer has no solution except to wait until corporate engineering finds a solution. The car has been at the dealer for a while now and others have been affected for over a month with no solution or fix on the horizon. From what we have learned this seems to be a much larger issue.

1 out of 5 stars, DO NOT PURCHASE THIS CAR!!!

Amy M , 01/23/2020

HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

I bought this car in March of 2019. I really loved the look and was excited about having a luxury vehicle for the first time. This car almost cost my daughter and I our life. Within months of owning the vehicle this car stopped without any warning in the middle of a five lane highway. The car completely locked up. I couldn’t even shift the gears. Cars were speeding up on us and my daughter was screaming from the back. I called 911, but it took the police a half hour to arrive because of the holiday traffic. Once they arrived, it took two tow trucks over two hours to figure out how to unlock the wheels to put it up on the bed. I filed a claim with corporate. The advisor James Rochester said they would review the case and get back with me within 30 days. Almost 60 days later he sends me a letter stating that they were sorry about the inconvenience, but because they fixed it they are denying my claim. It took them two weeks to fix the engine failure and they added 50 miles to the car to make sure it was ok. My car has a warranty and The added mileage was on me. He stated it would have to be a repeat incident and possibly they would reopen my case. They did NOTHING!!! Not even a Reimbursement for the two weeks or the mileage. A repeat case??? I also found out that the engine failure was a recall one month before the purchase of my vehicle. I was never notified!!! I do not recommend ever purchasing a car from Range Rover.

3 out of 5 stars, V8 is recommended

IB , 12/08/2018

Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

This is an updated review after 6 months of owning 2019 Supercharged model. I am still very satisfied with the performance of the V8 engine, the comfort and looks of the car as well. No mechanical issues at all. Had a flat tire and it was nice to have a full-size spare with matching rim in the car. Unfortunately, things I am not satisfied with are several. - Inappropriate low-profile tires in this capable off-road SUV. It defeats the purpose. - The large panoramic moon-roof allows in too much heat, even after installing window tint on it. - Back up camera: low resolution and most likely wireless connection as it breaks up. The camera itself is mounted off center to the side of the license plate which distorts the dimensions when trying to back up. - The SIM card never worked. AT&T did not even recognize the car VIN number. - The car does not save my settings, simple things like A/C temperature, Wi-Fi password, or last audio channel I used. - The car does not have CD player. Trying to play music from USB stick does not work well as system will always restart in FM next time, and when going back to USB it will always start from song number 1 and will never recall where it left. - Rear entertainment system: this is subscription service over AT&T. No actual DVD tray. Connecting external DVD player to HDMI port did not work well. Very disappointed children. - Navigation system: Hard to zoom in and zoom out in as it is completely touch screen. The map graphics are not the best. The navigation screen is wide but too short (about 3-4 inches) only showing a small stretch of the road ahead of you. The font on the map is too small. - Auto start-stop function would have saved some gas if it would last more than 10-20 seconds with the engine off. Apparently the battery is not sufficient to power everything and the car restarts itself very shortly after a stop on a traffic light.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazing comfort and utility

Sandiegoken , 05/30/2019

HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

I love the comfort and ride. I have had absolutely no issues with electronic screens or camera, though I understand that updates were made. I'm not towing or driving off road but I am impressed with the fit and finish, comfort, trying, technology and ride. The supercharged 6 provides plenty of power and torque. UPDATE....The automatic engine shut off when you come to a stop is a major annoyance and you can only disengage it for the current ride, not permanently. The park assist feature is not near as good the technology on most every other brand of car, it is very basic and ineffective technology. The process of changing the various dash screens is not at all intuitive and forget trying to update the home screen. Clearly wish there was a click in the dash, as the small font digital time reading on the screen is not easily seen.

