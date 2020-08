Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me

Bob Moore Subaru - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma

4WD/AWD, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION/NAVI/GPS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE STEREO, 5.0L V8, 4WD, Navigation System.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALSK2D45CA759388

Stock: L3462988A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020