Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me
- 106,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,744$1,118 Below Market
Bob Moore Subaru - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
***BOB MOORE SUBARU*** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4WD/AWD, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION/NAVI/GPS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE STEREO, 5.0L V8, 4WD, Navigation System.Bob Moore Subaru in Oklahoma City, OK treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and, even more importantly, our commitment to YOU!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D45CA759388
Stock: L3462988A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 86,568 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,461$481 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Black Range Rover Sport HSE, 4D Sport Utility, 5.0L V8, 6-Speed Automatic with Command Shift, 4WD, Black. Odometer is 1257 miles below market average! To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D42CA717944
Stock: 717944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 89,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,781$364 Below Market
Thorson Motor Center - Pasadena / California
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Leather Seats, Luxury Package, Memory Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Power Mirror Package, Safety Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Tow Package. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 2553 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSH2E47CA735901
Stock: 49706B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 83,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE 4x4 CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE $1,500 PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO $1,650 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $64,395 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT ! PREMIUM 20” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! WOOD ! PREMIUM HARMAN SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! REAR HEATED SEATS ! FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Ipanema Sand on Beige Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D45CA756320
Stock: 756320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,179 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,249$389 Below Market
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Black 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** **LOCALLY OWNED & TRADED** **REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA** 20 5-Spoke Alloy (Style 6) Wheels Climate Comfort Package Cooler Box Electrically Adjustable Driver Side Seat Bolsters Extended Leather Package Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats Heated Front Windshield Heated Steering Wheel Heated Windshield Washer Jets Luxury Package Navigation System Premium Leather Seating Surface. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!*** Huge Sale Going On We look forward to serving you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D43CA722307
Stock: 1148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,585 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,898$374 Below Market
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Climb inside the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! All of the following features are included: leather upholstery, power moon roof, and voice activated navigation. A 5 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D45CA718960
Stock: 20128960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 102,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,000$1,575 Below Market
Cobb Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D48CA757543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,782 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,900$1,120 Below Market
Orange Park Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D46CA751624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,998
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4dr LOW MILES, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Santorini Black Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, FAST- KEY entry system, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires, Xenon - Contact TONY LOOMIS at 702-889-8891 or TDG909@YAHOO.COM for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D47CA720063
Stock: 11048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2019
- 83,550 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,950
4 Wheels of Fox Lake Sales - Fox Lake / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D49CA717889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$609 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D43CA757255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,535 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,000
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged Gray Metallic Odometer is 26723 miles below market average! ***4X4***, ***SUNROOF***, ***LEATHER***, ***GPS NAVIGATON***, ***BACKUP CAMERA***, ***BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE***, ***HEATED SEATS***, ***iPOD JACK***, ***SUPER RARE***, ***LOW MILES***, ***SPORT PACKAGE***. Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSH2E40CA755617
Stock: P4216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 119,905 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,950
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Visit AMG Auto Sales online at amgautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-779-3278 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D4XCA744700
Stock: 4700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,850 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
Dana Motors - Billings / Montana
From Edmunds: The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport demonstrates superb manners in town and on the highway, even if it does lack some of the rugged off-road spirit of the standard Range Rover. Vehicle overview Given logical reasoning and its styling, the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport must be a sporty version of the Range Rover, right? Not exactly. Despite its name, the Range Rover Sport has more in common with the former Land Rover LR3 than the top-of-the-line Range Rover. Although the styling is very similar between the two Rovers, the Sport is almost 8 inches shorter and has nearly 2.5 inches less ground clearance. As such, it doesn't boast the impressive off-road chops of its big brother. Still, the Sport is a Land Rover and as such is plenty capable on slippery terrain thanks to features such as full-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, ascent and descent controls and an electronic locking rear differential. There's even a system that calibrates the powertrain and suspension settings to optimize traction in conditions including snow, dirt, mud and gravel. Even if Range Rover Sport owners never go off-road, the Sport is more willing to dirty its boots than most of its competitors. And there's plenty of on-road performance as well, given the available 510-horsepower supercharged V8 that puts straight-line performance in line with rivals like the BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Enticing as all that is, Range Rover's subpar reliability record has been a thorn in the company's side for a long time and a red flag for potential buyers. In light of the latter as well as tight headroom for taller rear seat passengers, the 2012 Range Rover Sport isn't the most practical choice out there for a luxury midsize SUV. But with these types of vehicle purchases, practicality usually takes a backseat to more tempting characteristics such as handsome styling, a luxurious cabin, polished on- and off-road manners and the status of driving a time-honored marque. That said, we'd still suggest cross-shopping the Sport with the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne. 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a five-passenger SUV available in HSE and Supercharged trim levels. The HSE comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, foglights, an adjustable air suspension with adaptive damping, keyless entry/ignition, a power tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, power front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, dual-zone climate control, a navigation system with off-road tracking, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and information controls, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary jack and USB/iPod integration. An optional Luxury package adds 20-inch wheels, a heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated front and rear seats, available piano black trim, premium leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments and a cooler box. The Supercharged model includes all of the above plus a more powerful engine, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, Brembo front brakes, an upgraded suspension system (which enhances both on- and off-road handling), unique grille/fender vents/upholstery, satellite radio and HD radio. Opting for the Autobiography package (available only for the Supercharged model) adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, unique wheels, grille and exterior treatments, a rear roof spoiler, a 360-degree parking assist camera, upgraded leather and a premium 17-speaker surround-sound audio system. Available for the HSE is a GT Limited Edition package that adds most of the features from the Autobiography package, along with a body kit, exclusive Orkney Grey paint and faux-suede interior trim. A rear-seat entertainment system is available for all models, but adaptive cruise control is optional on the Supercharged only. 2012 Highlights For 2012, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport sees a variety of small changes, ranging from cosmetic to functional. The former include revised exterior trim details (such as black trim around the head- and taillights) while the latter include updated audio and infotainment systems. Performance & mpg Range Rover Sport HSE models are powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 375 hp and 375 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged model churns out an impressive 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged version of that engine. Both engines are joined to a six-speed automatic transmission with three modes: Normal, Sport and Manual. In Edmunds testing, a Supercharged model sprinted to 60 mph in a very quick 5.2 seconds. All Range Rover Sport models feature full-time four-wheel-drive with a two-speed transfer case and Terrain Response. The latter is a system that optimizes powertrain, suspension and electronics for increased traction in grass, gravel, snow, mud, sand and rocks. The Supercharged model also features a Dynamic Mode, tailoring the chassis and powertrain for more sporty and responsive on-road driving. Properly equipped, Range Rover Sport models can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Fuel economy estimates for the base V8 are 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined, while the Supercharged model rates an estimated 12/17/14 mpg. Safety The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is equipped with antilock disc brakes (more powerful Brembo brakes are fitted to the Supercharged model), hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Traction and stability control with rollover protection are also standard on all models, as are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Supercharged models equipped with an adaptive cruise control system also benefit from a collision mitigation system. Using forward-looking radar, the system primes the brake system if a collision appears imminent. It will even initiate braking in extreme cases. The optional Vision Assist package adds blind-spot monitoring, adaptive front lighting, automatic high-beam assist and multi-camera parking assist. In Edmunds brake testing, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged slowed from 60 mph to zero in 123 feet, an average result for a luxury SUV. Driving Even though the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is billed as a more nimble sibling to the top-of-the-line Range Rover, it still weighs a hefty 5,500 pounds. Thankfully, the 5.0-liter V8 is a smooth, torque-rich mill that is happy to rev, and brings the Range Rover Sport's performance within striking distance of the competition. Around corners, the Range Rover Sport feels composed, exhibiting an impressive lack of body roll for a vehicle of its size and weight. But we suspect most buyers are more interested in a plush cabin and a smooth, quiet ride, which this baby Range Rover delivers. Interior One of the best features of any SUV is its commanding view of the road. The Range Rover Sport takes this a step further with elevated stadium-style seating for rear passengers, affording them the same view. And though headroom might be scant back there for taller passengers, they will enjoy the high-grade leather upholstery and elegant cabin accents that include wood or black lacquer accents. Although the Range Rover Sport doesn't radiate the same Old World luxury charm as the more traveled top-line Range Rover, it still feels rich and contemporary. Its console and switchgear are thoroughly modern, as is its thin-film dash display, which presents essential -- and customizable -- driver and vehicle information through graphics and virtual gauges. For a vehicle that leads its class on several counts, the Range Rover Sport rates only average in cargo capacity with 71 cubic feet available. Its sloping rear window can also hamper the loading of bulky items.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D48CA746277
Stock: P2510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,999
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE LUX, Luxury Interior Package, Back-Up Camera, Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, HID headlights, Premium Sound System, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Entry, exterior, interior, and much more!Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094 or Call 1-888-445-6998!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSK2D46CA736508
Stock: TCA736508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 114,463 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,490
Integrity Motors Group - Evansville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D47CA720967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,988
Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Raleigh / North Carolina
Range Rover Sport HSE with 160486 miles!! This super clean Land Rover is equipped with, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Come see this vehicle and many more at Westgate CJDR in Raleigh!!.Orkney Gray 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSEWestgate Chrysler JEEP Dodge RAM is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don't Buy One From Us. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D48CA744405
Stock: D35642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 85,349 miles
$22,990
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2012 Range Rover Sport GT LE Package with 85,000 miles is a very rare and very clean Luxury SUV. This vehicle has been well maintained and well taken care of, drives solid and looks very nice. Please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this vehicle. It is one of the nicest ones you will find. M.S.R.P was $70,950
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALSF2D49CA743313
Stock: 743313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
