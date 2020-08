Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

Guaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV, on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.This SUV was driven only 10,545 miles/year, currently at 116,000 miles plus the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy and the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The Rimini Red exterior and Tan interior deliver a elegantly simple color combination.The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value, not to mention avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors. the power roof is convenient to operate and makes any trip more enjoyable, in addition to the refined air suspension makes a world of difference in ride quality. You can load hours of music with the installed CD-Changer, furthermore the HID headlights allow you to see farther thanks to a a wider, more intense beam.The hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection, not to mention you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album, whats more is listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease, additionally the installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads.The cruise control is really a must-have for any long distance drive while the woodgrain trim is a small detail that adds refinement to the interior. The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance, not to mention the heated front seats offer additional comfort when in cold ... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALSK254X9A202919

Stock: 202919

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020