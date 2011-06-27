Vehicle overview

It's tempting to dismiss the 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport as Land Rover Lite, a luxury SUV posturing as the progeny of a line of vehicles with an impeccable off-road heritage. The temptation is not unwarranted. The Range Rover Sport is Land Rover's transparent attempt to attract a well-heeled urban set more interested in all-weather mobility than all-terrain adventure.

In reality, the Range Rover Sport shares more in common with the former Land Rover LR3 than the top-of-the-line Range Rover. The Sport is almost 8 inches shorter than the Range Rover and offers nearly 2.5 inches less ground clearance. But even if the Sport lacks the enthusiasm for two-track trails that its name suggests, it isn't a hapless city slicker. The 2011 Range Rover Sport still offers full-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, ascent and descent controls, an electronic locking rear differential and a system that synchronizes powertrain and suspension settings for best traction in conditions including snow, dirt, mud and gravel. Even if Range Rover Sport owners never go off-road, the Sport is more willing to dirty its boots than most of its competitors.

Revised engine offerings in 2010 – notably a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 510 horsepower -- put the Range Rover Sport's performance in line with rivals like the 2011 BMW X5 M and 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Unfortunately Range Rover reliability falls well short of the standards of its classmates, which bears consideration when weighing a purchase.

Practical matters to be considered also include mediocre storage space and stunted rear headroom. But buying a vehicle like this isn't all about practicality. For those seeking a luxurious cabin, polished on-road manners with adventurous instincts, great looks and the status of a time-honored marque, the Range Rover Sport stands alone.