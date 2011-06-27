Vehicle overview

Land Rovers have come a long way from their utilitarian safari roots. There was a time when these supremely capable off-roaders once roamed the African plains as freely as the animals migrating across the Masai Mara. Nowadays, spotting one of these current luxury SUVs in the wild is as likely as spotting a Cape buffalo in Times Square. Somewhere along the way, the brand lost its status as a savannah-taming truck, to become a status symbol for the well-to-do.

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the latest progression of the premium luxury SUV intended primarily for city dwellers. As the name would imply, the Sport model is a more nimble and maneuverable variant of the larger Range Rover. In reality, the Sport has more in common with the midrange LR3, as they share many of the major chassis components -- but with the higher-output Range Rover V8 engines. As such, the Range Rover Sport is marketed as a sport touring SUV, with greater road-going performance and a reduced focus on off-road prowess. Despite this urban focus, though, the Range Rover Sport still possesses plenty of wilderness-taming capabilities.

The vast majority of changes for the 2010 Range Rover Sport are indeed aimed at increasing its appeal to wealthy buyers seeking luxury and street performance. The most notable change comes in the form of two new direct-injected 5.0-liter V8s. The base V8 is rated at 375 horsepower, a significant 70-hp bump over last year's 4.4-liter V8. The supercharged V8, meanwhile cranks out a whopping 510 hp, a boost of more than 100 hp compared to last year and in the same league as the new BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Notably, fuel economy hasn't suffered as a result of the power increase (though admittedly, those mileage numbers are still quite abysmal).

This newfound power goes a long way toward making this 5,500-pound SUV feel more alive. But what should really be weighing on a buyer's conscience is Land Rover's reputation for reliability, something that's been poor in the past and is still a big question mark now given the brand's new Indian ownership. For this reason, we suggest a serious look at competing luxury SUVs like the X5/X5 M, Infiniti FX50 and Porsche Cayenne -- all of which are less likely to cause mechanical headaches. But for those who still desire a luxurious cabin, status, capable on-road handling and off-road capabilities, the 2010 Range Rover Sport is still one of the few games in town.