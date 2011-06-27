  1. Home
2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined road manners, powerful supercharged V8 engine, iconic Range Rover name and styling, high-class cabin, theoretically capable of tackling off-road conditions.
  • Hefty curb weight, limited rear seat headroom, sloping liftgate compromises cargo space, questionable reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport offers a bit more maneuverability than the larger Range Rover without losing any of the comfort, power, style or prestige that accompanies its range-topping stablemate.

Vehicle overview

Land Rovers have come a long way from their utilitarian safari roots. There was a time when these supremely capable off-roaders once roamed the African plains as freely as the animals migrating across the Masai Mara. Nowadays, spotting one of these current luxury SUVs in the wild is as likely as spotting a Cape buffalo in Times Square. Somewhere along the way, the brand lost its status as a savannah-taming truck, to become a status symbol for the well-to-do.

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is the latest progression of the premium luxury SUV intended primarily for city dwellers. As the name would imply, the Sport model is a more nimble and maneuverable variant of the larger Range Rover. In reality, the Sport has more in common with the midrange LR3, as they share many of the major chassis components -- but with the higher-output Range Rover V8 engines. As such, the Range Rover Sport is marketed as a sport touring SUV, with greater road-going performance and a reduced focus on off-road prowess. Despite this urban focus, though, the Range Rover Sport still possesses plenty of wilderness-taming capabilities.

The vast majority of changes for the 2010 Range Rover Sport are indeed aimed at increasing its appeal to wealthy buyers seeking luxury and street performance. The most notable change comes in the form of two new direct-injected 5.0-liter V8s. The base V8 is rated at 375 horsepower, a significant 70-hp bump over last year's 4.4-liter V8. The supercharged V8, meanwhile cranks out a whopping 510 hp, a boost of more than 100 hp compared to last year and in the same league as the new BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo. Notably, fuel economy hasn't suffered as a result of the power increase (though admittedly, those mileage numbers are still quite abysmal).

This newfound power goes a long way toward making this 5,500-pound SUV feel more alive. But what should really be weighing on a buyer's conscience is Land Rover's reputation for reliability, something that's been poor in the past and is still a big question mark now given the brand's new Indian ownership. For this reason, we suggest a serious look at competing luxury SUVs like the X5/X5 M, Infiniti FX50 and Porsche Cayenne -- all of which are less likely to cause mechanical headaches. But for those who still desire a luxurious cabin, status, capable on-road handling and off-road capabilities, the 2010 Range Rover Sport is still one of the few games in town.

2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2010 Range Rover Sport is a midsize SUV available in HSE and Supercharged trim levels.

The HSE comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, foglights, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, an adjustable air suspension and adaptive damping, keyless entry/ignition, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, power front seats, driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a navigation system with off-road tracking, a rearview camera and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon Logic 7 stereo with a six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack, USB port and separate iPod connection.

An optional Luxury package adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, a heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated front and rear seats, available piano-black trim, premium leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments and a cooler box. The Supercharged model includes all of the above plus steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, Brembo front brakes, a Dynamic Response suspension system (enhances on-road and off-road handling), a unique grille and upholstery and satellite radio.

Stand-alone options for all models include a rear differential lock, various wheel styles, upgraded leather upholstery, a 360-degree parking assist camera, satellite radio and a rear-seat entertainment system with LCD screens mounted in the front headrests. Adaptive cruise control is optional on the Supercharged only.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport receives a number of mechanical and feature updates. Underneath some minor exterior styling revisions are all-new V8 engines and a revised six-speed automatic transmission. Chassis refinements include updates to the brakes, active damping and Terrain Response systems. The interior is further refined with a revised control layout, a new hard-drive-based navigation system, available paddle shifters for the Supercharged model and a 360-degree parking assist camera.

Performance & mpg

Range Rover Sport HSE models are powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 375 hp and 375 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged model features a blown version of that V8 that churns out an impressive 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control is the only gearbox available.

Included on all Range Rover Sport models is a permanent 4WD system with a two-speed transfer case and the Terrain Response system. This system optimizes the powertrain, suspension and electronics systems for increased traction based on five different settings: general, grass/gravel/snow, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl. Properly equipped, Range Rover Sport models can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Fuel economy estimates for the naturally aspirated engine are 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined, while the Supercharged model is expected to achieve 12/17/14 mpg.Range Rover Sport HSE models are powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 375 hp and 375 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged model features a blown version of that V8 that churns out an impressive 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control is the only gearbox available.

Safety

The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features antilock disc brakes (more powerful Brembo brakes are fitted to the Supercharged model), hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Traction and stability control with rollover protection is also standard on all models.

Supercharged models equipped with the Adaptive Cruise Control system also benefit from the built-in Advanced Emergency Brake Assist system. This system uses the forward-looking radar to determine if a collision is imminent and primes the braking system. In extreme cases, the system will even initiate braking.

Driving

Even though the 2010 Range Rover Sport is billed as a more nimble cousin to the top-of-the-line Range Rover, it still falls victim to some of the same pitfalls. A hefty 5,500-pound curb weight is the primary culprit, which is about 1,000 pounds more than an Infiniti FX50. This year's power increase helps to hasten acceleration, though, bringing estimated figures within striking distance of the competition.

This year's revised Dynamic Response system and adaptive suspension dampers offer up a bit more cornering ability, but truth be told, most owners won't be using the Range Rover Sport to slice and dice through twisting mountain passes. Despite the "Sport" moniker, we contend that the vast majority are more interested in a plush, quiet and smooth cabin -- something this "baby Range Rover" delivers in spades.

Interior

One feature that most SUV drivers praise is the commanding view of the road, afforded by a high seating position. The 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport takes this positive a step further by giving passengers a similarly clear view thanks to its elevated rear stadium seating. These raised rear seats may limit headroom for taller adults, though. Otherwise, the cabin can comfortably accommodate four adults. As in all Range Rovers, these occupants are surrounded by supple leathers, rich wood trim and top-notch materials.

Compared with the previous year's dash, the multitude of buttons and switches have been reduced by half, making for much easier operation. The quality of that switchgear, and indeed the rest of the dash, has been dramatically improved. Also new for 2010 is the inclusion of a towing assist system that works in conjunction with the optional surround camera. This system displays the predicted path of a towed trailer when backing up. Carrying over from previous models is the Sport's maximum cargo space of 71 cubic feet. This capacity is about average for this class, but the sloping rear window can hamper the loading of large and bulky items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

4.7
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love this vehicle!
M. Gilmore,09/28/2010
Even though I owned an LR3 with no reliability probs I was a touch nervous having read other reviews about the RR Sport. Sitting in the tow truck on my way back to the dealer after one week I was not too happy! Turned out a faulty cell in battery was why my car was dead. Changed it and since then a dream come true. I got black on black with the contrast stitching (a must) looks beautiful. Drives like a dream, such a comfortable seating position and great power I never want to get out of it. If you are thinking of this vehicle just get it, you deserve it. I have had only fun driving since the battery debacle of first week and highly recommend this car. Looks great inside and out,I love it!
Beautiful to drive, frustrating to own.
FirstLR,12/09/2009
Ive had the 2010 RRS HSE with LUX package for two weeks now. I love how the car handles; spent the first few nights taking the coast road home [Stop reading here if you only want favorable words]. The electronic/software issues on the other hand, are now making me think this is the Microsoft Vista of automobiles; nothing quite operates the same two times in row. Manufacture date is 09/09. This is my first LR vehicle, having spent the last 10 years as a Lexus owner with nary a cold, so maybe my expectations are too high. I'd like to loan LR the top notch Test & QA team from my company for a few months. Taking the car into the dealer for 7 issues (all but one are electronic/software related).
Made the switch and love it!
sanswooper,06/01/2010
After 10 years and 2 Toyota Landcruisers I was looking for something a little smaller, but with all the bells and whistles. The 2010 RRS has it all! Extended leather opt gives it as good a fit and finish as any MB, Caddy, or Lexus. Ride quality is definitely sporty and European, but not at the expense of luxury, and the exhaust note is aggressive but subtle. Surround camera system is a bit hokey until you need to parallel park in a tight spot. After a year and a couple dozen test drives the 2010 RRS beat the competition. I've had it for a month and still tell people I like better the more I drive it.
Love the car - Hate the constant service needs
bucky5412,11/28/2013
I've put 37,000 km on my 2010 Range Rover Sport mostly driving 6 hours to my cottage in Quebec. Fantastic driving experience as it is heavy and a very comfortable ride - and attractive. The Harman Kardon sound system is the best I've heard in a vehicle. It is very difficult to criticize the driving experience. The drawback is the numerous service aggravations which have motivated me to sell it prematurely. For a vehicle of this quality with 50,000 km, it has been in the shop far too many times.
See all 23 reviews of the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

More about the 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $14,995 and$17,966 with odometer readings between 122097 and122097 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is priced between $15,995 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 84603 and84603 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

