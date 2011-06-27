  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined road manners
  • powerful supercharged V8 engine
  • iconic name and styling
  • all-weather, all-terrain capability.
  • Poor fuel mileage
  • limited rear seat headroom
  • sloping liftgate compromises cargo capacity
  • suspect reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport demonstrates superb manners in town and on the highway, even if it does lack some of the rugged off-road spirit of the standard Range Rover.

Vehicle overview

Given logical reasoning and its styling, the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport must be a sporty version of the Range Rover, right? Not exactly. Despite its name, the Range Rover Sport has more in common with the former Land Rover LR3 than the top-of-the-line Range Rover. Although the styling is very similar between the two Rovers, the Sport is almost 8 inches shorter and has nearly 2.5 inches less ground clearance. As such, it doesn't boast the impressive off-road chops of its big brother.

Still, the Sport is a Land Rover and as such is plenty capable on slippery terrain thanks to features such as full-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, ascent and descent controls and an electronic locking rear differential. There's even a system that calibrates the powertrain and suspension settings to optimize traction in conditions including snow, dirt, mud and gravel. Even if Range Rover Sport owners never go off-road, the Sport is more willing to dirty its boots than most of its competitors. And there's plenty of on-road performance as well, given the available 510-horsepower supercharged V8 that puts straight-line performance in line with rivals like the BMW X5 M and Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Enticing as all that is, Range Rover's subpar reliability record has been a thorn in the company's side for a long time and a red flag for potential buyers. In light of the latter as well as tight headroom for taller rear seat passengers, the 2012 Range Rover Sport isn't the most practical choice out there for a luxury midsize SUV. But with these types of vehicle purchases, practicality usually takes a backseat to more tempting characteristics such as handsome styling, a luxurious cabin, polished on- and off-road manners and the status of driving a time-honored marque. That said, we'd still suggest cross-shopping the Sport with the BMW X5 and Porsche Cayenne.

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a five-passenger SUV available in HSE and Supercharged trim levels.

The HSE comes standard with 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, bi-xenon headlights, foglights, an adjustable air suspension with adaptive damping, keyless entry/ignition, a power tailgate, front and rear parking sensors, power front seats with driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leather upholstery, wood interior trim, dual-zone climate control, a navigation system with off-road tracking, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and information controls, and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with six-CD changer, auxiliary jack and USB/iPod integration.

An optional Luxury package adds 20-inch wheels, a heated windshield, heated washer jets, heated front and rear seats, available piano black trim, premium leather upholstery, additional driver seat adjustments and a cooler box.

The Supercharged model includes all of the above plus a more powerful engine, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, Brembo front brakes, an upgraded suspension system (which enhances both on- and off-road handling), unique grille/fender vents/upholstery, satellite radio and HD radio.

Opting for the Autobiography package (available only for the Supercharged model) adds adaptive headlights, automatic high beams, unique wheels, grille and exterior treatments, a rear roof spoiler, a 360-degree parking assist camera, upgraded leather and a premium 17-speaker surround-sound audio system.

Available for the HSE is a GT Limited Edition package that adds most of the features from the Autobiography package, along with a body kit, exclusive Orkney Grey paint and faux-suede interior trim.

A rear-seat entertainment system is available for all models, but adaptive cruise control is optional on the Supercharged only.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport sees a variety of small changes, ranging from cosmetic to functional. The former include revised exterior trim details (such as black trim around the head- and taillights) while the latter include updated audio and infotainment systems.

Performance & mpg

Range Rover Sport HSE models are powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 375 hp and 375 pound-feet of torque. The Supercharged model churns out an impressive 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged version of that engine. Both engines are joined to a six-speed automatic transmission with three modes: Normal, Sport and Manual. In Edmunds testing, a Supercharged model sprinted to 60 mph in a very quick 5.2 seconds.

All Range Rover Sport models feature full-time four-wheel-drive with a two-speed transfer case and Terrain Response. The latter is a system that optimizes powertrain, suspension and electronics for increased traction in grass, gravel, snow, mud, sand and rocks. The Supercharged model also features a Dynamic Mode, tailoring the chassis and powertrain for more sporty and responsive on-road driving. Properly equipped, Range Rover Sport models can tow up to 7,700 pounds.

Fuel economy estimates for the base V8 are 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 15 mpg combined, while the Supercharged model rates an estimated 12/17/14 mpg.

Safety

The 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is equipped with antilock disc brakes (more powerful Brembo brakes are fitted to the Supercharged model), hill-descent control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Traction and stability control with rollover protection are also standard on all models, as are front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Supercharged models equipped with an adaptive cruise control system also benefit from a collision mitigation system. Using forward-looking radar, the system primes the brake system if a collision appears imminent. It will even initiate braking in extreme cases.

The optional Vision Assist package adds blind-spot monitoring, adaptive front lighting, automatic high-beam assist and multi-camera parking assist.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged slowed from 60 mph to zero in 123 feet, an average result for a luxury SUV.

Driving

Even though the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is billed as a more nimble sibling to the top-of-the-line Range Rover, it still weighs a hefty 5,500 pounds. Thankfully, the 5.0-liter V8 is a smooth, torque-rich mill that is happy to rev, and brings the Range Rover Sport's performance within striking distance of the competition.

Around corners, the Range Rover Sport feels composed, exhibiting an impressive lack of body roll for a vehicle of its size and weight. But we suspect most buyers are more interested in a plush cabin and a smooth, quiet ride, which this baby Range Rover delivers.

Interior

One of the best features of any SUV is its commanding view of the road. The Range Rover Sport takes this a step further with elevated stadium-style seating for rear passengers, affording them the same view. And though headroom might be scant back there for taller passengers, they will enjoy the high-grade leather upholstery and elegant cabin accents that include wood or black lacquer accents.

Although the Range Rover Sport doesn't radiate the same Old World luxury charm as the more traveled top-line Range Rover, it still feels rich and contemporary. Its console and switchgear are thoroughly modern, as is its thin-film dash display, which presents essential -- and customizable -- driver and vehicle information through graphics and virtual gauges.

For a vehicle that leads its class on several counts, the Range Rover Sport rates only average in cargo capacity with 71 cubic feet available. Its sloping rear window can also hamper the loading of bulky items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great experience
Ben,02/25/2018
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
Excellent vehicle! This is the second Sport SC that I’ve owned.
Luxury at its best
08m3_12rrs,09/08/2012
I purchased the RRS for my growing family. The drive quality is awesome. We looked at the Cayenne, X5, & Q7 and though all of these had great attributes the RRS took the cake. We wanted something that was going to give us the luxury of the Cayenne with the build and reliability of the X5 & Q7. The RRS has everything that you could ask for we opted for the HSE LUX which provided just what we needed not going into the Supercharged. That was too much for the wife and with owning an M3 we didnt need that for our family. If youre looking for luxury, reliability, and presence on the road this is your vehicle; plus it makes you feel very safe.
See all 2 reviews of the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
375 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

More about the 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SUV. Available styles include HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 6A), and Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is priced between $19,500 and$27,966 with odometer readings between 111179 and111179 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $17,461 and$17,461 with odometer readings between 86568 and86568 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2012 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,461 and mileage as low as 86568 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Can't find a used 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,125.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,480.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,183.

