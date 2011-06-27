  1. Home
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and luxurious cabin
  • Sporty handling and acceleration
  • Impressive off-road capabilities
  • Fuel-efficient diesel option
  • Third-row seats only appropriate for children
  • Gas engines are very thirsty
  • Modest cargo capacity for the class
Which Range Rover Sport does Edmunds recommend?

It's hard to ignore the Supercharged trim's appeal. That roaring V8 that really puts the sport in the Range Rover Sport. It also comes with a lot of the upgrades from the HSE that luxury buyers expect, including upgraded leather seats, blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree parking sensors, and all of the off-road capability you want in a Land Rover. We'd also consider the Drive Pro package for its adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. If earth-shaking V8s aren't your thing, the HSE Dynamic is about the same price with a lot more features and a more potent version of the base V6.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Like its bigger sibling — that grande dame of luxury SUVs, the regular Range Rover — the Range Rover Sport combines a quiet and luxurious interior with rugged off-road ability. But as its Sport moniker indicates, it also offers sporty handling and on-road performance that can challenge some sport sedans. It can even be equipped with third-row seats to carry a few extra passengers.

The Range Rover Sport does everything in a way that few vehicles can, but it still competes in a crowded segment full of excellent options — depending on your needs. If you can forgo a third row, there's the back-road-blasting Porsche Cayenne, which is in a class of its own when it comes to on-road performance. Like the Sport, quite a few competitors have the option of a third row. Of those, the Volvo XC90 also offers a gorgeously modern cabin and massive cargo space, along with a more generous third row. There's even the body-on-frame Lexus GX, which is in need of a redesign but boasts impressive off-road ability. That's not even to mention the traditional competition from the BMW X5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Still, if you want to combine luxury, sportiness, and rugged off-road performance, nothing quite competes with the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport models

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a midsize luxury SUV offered in six main trim levels: SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic, Supercharged, Autobiography and SVR. Five-passenger seating is standard, and a power-folding third row that boosts capacity to seven passengers is available on all trims except the SVR. A range engines with varying power outputs are also available.

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE comes standard with supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Available as an option — the SE Td6 — is a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque).

Standard features on the SE trim include 19-inch wheels, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, LED headlights, power-folding heated mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless ignition and entry.

Within the cabin, you'll find dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split second-row folding rear seatbacks, driver-seat memory settings and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Also standard are a navigation system and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio and USB connectivity. The new Touch Pro Duo system combines a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a secondary screen for various cabin and vehicle controls where the climate knobs used to be.

To all this standard equipment, the HSE adds 20-inch wheels, foglights, power-folding side mirrors, a fixed panoramic sunroof, perforated leather upholstery, an 11-speaker stereo system, 360-degree parking sensors, 16-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, and upgraded interior trim. There are also added safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, a driver-condition monitoring system, and traffic sign recognition. You can opt for the diesel engine in HSE trim, making it the HSE Td6.

Extra off-road capability is optional at these trim levels via the Off-Road package that adds a low range transfer case. It also provides a suite of software upgrades to the traction control system along with selectable terrain modes. This package is standard equipment on all higher trim levels.

Opt for the HSE Dynamic and you get 40 more hp from the supercharged V6, along with some sporty visual upgrades, 21-inch wheels, steering-wheel-mounted shifter paddles, upgraded interior trim, even better front seats (with 22 adjustments plus ventilation) and a power-sliding sunroof.

The Supercharged trim level adds a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft of torque) in place of the standard V6. However, it loses some features compared to the HSE Dynamic, going back to most of the HSE's features while keeping the extra traction control systems and power sunroof. A Supercharged Dynamic is available, which adds the 21-inch wheels, trim upgrades and paddle shifters.

The Autobiography adds flashy 21-inch wheels, turn-adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, various other exterior styling enhancements, soft-close doors, tri-zone climate control, premium leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, 22-way adjustable heated and cooled front seats, a configurable digital instrument cluster, a cooler box in the front console, a surround-view camera system, and a 19-speaker Meridian sound system.

The high-performance SVR provides most of the Autobiography's features, adding or substituting SVR-specific 21-inch wheels, more power from the V8 (575 hp, 516 lb-ft), sport-tuned suspension and steering, sportier transmission programming, special interior and exterior styling and trim details, and sport seats.

Many of the standard features on the higher trims are available as options on lower trims. Other options include 22-inch wheels, quad-zone climate control, a refrigerated storage box in the front console, a 23-speaker Meridian audio system, a heated windshield, and a rear-seat video entertainment system. The Drive Pro and Park Pro packages add adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist and a self-parking system (with both parallel and perpendicular capability, plus automatic space exit), along with features such as blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree parking sensor on lower trims. A Towing package adds a full-size spare tire and towing hardware along with a system to help you control a trailer's direction while reversing.

Driving

The Range Rover Sport is an impressive on-road performer, especially with the powerful supercharged engine. It's not the most agile SUV on the road, but it's a superbly capable off-roader.

Acceleration

At the Edmunds test track, a Range Rover Sport Supercharged sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a blistering 4.6 seconds. The SVR improved a smidge to 4.5 seconds. There are faster SUVs, but not many.

Braking

In our testing, the Range Rover Sport performed a panic stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is only average for the class.

Steering

The steering feel and accuracy are impeccable on twisting mountain roads yet appropriately light when parking.

Handling

Although it's hard to trust something this big, the Range Rover Sport tackles back roads with the utmost confidence and speed. It's still not as agile as the considerably lighter Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Off-road

Tackling steep rocky grades is made effortless thanks to the sophisticated Terrain Response system and the two-speed transfer case. But wheel articulation is far better on the non-Sport Range Rover.

Comfort

We haven't had a chance to test the updated interior, but in our experience the Rover Sport offers exemplary comfort and quietness.

Seat comfort

The highly adjustable front seats have ample padding and support, making the Range Rover competitive with luxury sedans in terms of comfort.

Ride comfort

With the Terrain Response system set to Auto, the ride is pleasantly cushioned and readily smooths out bumps in the road. Imperfections are felt, but they are never intrusive in this mode.

Noise & vibration

Levels of wind and road noise are insulated enough to be barely detectable. You'll only hear engine growl when you're driving with exuberance. And even then, it sounds great.

Interior

Historically, the Range Rover Sport has used excellent materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The new Touch Pro Duo system adds a thoroughly modern and appealing look, updating the cabin nicely.

Utility

Interior storage is ample, and the optional cooler box works well. With 24.8 cubic feet behind the rear seat and a max of 56.8 cubic feet, cargo space lags the class leaders. All Range Rover Sports except the SVR can tow up to an impressive 7,716 pounds; the latter drops to a respectable 6,613 pounds.

Technology

The Range Rover Sport packs a lot of technology options, including driver aids for both on and off the road, a gesture-operated sunroof shade, and rear-seat entertainment screens. The new Touch Pro Duo system looks sharp and futuristic, but it can be slow to respond and overly complicated to use.
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

5(20%)
4(5%)
3(15%)
2(15%)
1(45%)
2.4
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Looks Great But Doesn’t Work Great
Pat Q,08/13/2018
Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I custom ordered a 2018 Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic V8 in February 2018 and took delivery in late May of 2018. The vehicle looks awesome both inside and out. I test drove the V6 which was pretty unimpressive so I got the V8. Tons of power, fast and the exhaust sounds great. Now for the negatives. Nothing but problems with the electronics and infotainment system. Back-up camera did not work consistently. Visibility when backing up is limited using the mirrors so the camera is pretty much a necessity. It’s very nerve racking backing this thing up when the rear camera doesn’t work. One night the vehicle just would not start for about 20 minutes. A couple of times the Air Conditioner randomly decided to turn itself off. 3G WiFi frequently doesn’t turn on after starting the vehicle. I complained to the dealer and they had me bring it in for repair. They did a software update to the system to address the problems. After the update the back-up camera works most of the time - but still occasionally won’t turn on when I put the vehicle in reverse. After the update some new problems appeared that were not present prior to the update. The interior ambient lighting resets to the highest setting after the ignition is turned off - and sometimes the vehicle will randomly change my color selection to the white light setting. Radio presets on the lower touchscreen also developed a problem where they would appear for about a second and then disappear before I can use them. Other one off random glitches occur every couple of days. I contacted the dealer regarding the new problems and I was told there is currently no fix for them. Some sort of corrupt software problem that they are trying to sort out. The dealer put me on a list with other people having problems and will call when a new software update is available. Everyday is a new adventure in problems and glitches with the electronics. Do a quick search on the internet for 2018 Range Rover Sport Problems and it won’t take you long to see what I am talking about. It’s unbelievable that any brand new car could be sold with so many defects, let alone one in this price range. If I knew then what I know now, I would have bought another Mercedes or BMW. So bottom line, if you really want the vehicle doe to it’s awesome looks and performance, just be prepared to live with some glitchy electronics problems that Land Rover doesn’t know how to fix.
Look Elsewhere to Spend Your $100k
Rico Magsipoc,09/25/2018
Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Bought a brand new Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged. While test driving the vehicle, BEFORE purchase, the center console went out. I should have taken that as a sign how problematic this vehicle was. Went ahead with the purchase. Now, every 2 days, the center console goes out. To correct it, I have to park the car, shut the engine completely off, and restart the car. The center console is where you control the climate as well as the vehicle's driving characteristics (Eco, Dynamic, 4x4, etc.). When it's out, you cannot control any of these features! I went back to the dealer for a software update but that didn't fix the issue. Now, a new problem has come up where the car no longer detects the keyfob. You can imagine how nerve wracking it was when this issue came up as I wasn't sure if the vehicle would start if I shut the engine off to correct the problem! I am taking it back to the dealer this week and will be provided a loaner. No commitments from the dealer when the issue will be fixed. This is a 2-week old, brand new $100k car. Take your hard-earned money elsewhere. Update: 10/03/18 Another trip to the dealer. Another software update. Same issue. As I drove home after picking up the vehicle from the Service dept, center console goes out again. In the 3 weeks since I purchased this vehicle, I’ve driven it 2 weeks and it’s spent 1 week at the dealership for repairs. No less than 4 trips back for Service due to center console and keyfob not working. Update: 10/10/18 The vehicle has been with the dealership now about 5 days, since dropping it off 10/05. The update is their technicians are working on identifying the problem. Note that when I dropped the car off on 10/05, there were two other customers, one with a new Velar and another with a new Range Rover Sport having the very same center console issue. This is a widespread problem. Buyer beware. Update: 04/10/29 After numerous trips to the dealership and multiple software updates, Land Rover finally swapped out the center console. I am glad to say that the problem has gone away! While their service is fantastic every time I went into the dealership, I am extremely disappointed that they didn't arrive at the solution faster. In my first 3 months of ownership of this *brand new* $100k vehicle, it spent more time in the shop getting diagnosed for this widely-known problem (please do look up the center console issue online). It has completely left a bad taste in my mouth. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that issues with the vehicle will be far in between. Time will tell.
Drives Fantastic, Technology Awful
Chris Cook,08/15/2018
HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
The Range Rover Sport is looks great, drives great, but the new technology is awful! I specifically waited for the 2019 model with the new touchscreen technology throughout, and this vehicle was delivered in May of 2018. It is clear that this tech had not been thoroughly tested. It is slow and VERY buggy. Some screens take a long time to come up and other times the screens are completely blank. I sent to dealer to update to the lasted version, and not much has changed since that update. My prior vehicle was a Tesla, which occasionally had to reboot, but otherwise worked seamlessly. The interior technology and the accompanying mobile apps are so bad, that it almost outweighs how great this car drives.
Junk Rover 2018 Range Rover sport
Suckered customer,09/03/2018
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Received order mid May 2018. Had electronics issues day one. Within first 24 hours parts started to fall off the vehicle. Engine issues with warning lights started within a few days of receiving the vehicle. Had 19 return trips for ongoing issues. Trailer package never worked. Park assist never worked. Camera system failed while at the dealer. Touchscreen would not accept touch input. Cruise control had total failure on the interstate with engine shut down. Engine failed on return trip to dealer. In 4 months of ownership the dealer had the vehicle for over 3 months. The engine and cabin were repeatedly torn apart to change out parts and boxes. Land Rover engineers repeatedly played with software so one time the vehicle was not in English. All the increasing electronic issues resulted in the dash being torn apart so many times that you could not open the glove compartment. Filled “lemon law” under state statutes and finally Land Rover USA had to refund my money. My parting comment is that the vehicle looks great but in my experience it is JUNK. I personally would avoid Land Rover products. I had to wait 5 months from time of ordering to receive my junk. I ordered all the options in the Diesel engine and option packages all for one month of intermittent possession and 3 months at the dealer before got a refund.
See all 20 reviews of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
254 hp @ 3750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
575 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
518 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Range Rover Sport models:

Terrain Response 2
Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
Rear Traffic Monitor
Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
Driver Condition Monitor
Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.

More about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Overview

The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is offered in the following submodels: Range Rover Sport SVR, Range Rover Sport SUV, Range Rover Sport Diesel. Available styles include SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Autobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE is priced between $61,850 and$68,995 with odometer readings between 16512 and45420 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic is priced between $69,172 and$69,497 with odometer readings between 23412 and32967 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is priced between $95,570 and$98,998 with odometer readings between 8255 and22506 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2018 Range Rover Sports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $61,850 and mileage as low as 8255 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Can't find a used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,794.

Find a used Land Rover for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,019.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover Range Rover Sport for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $25,083.

Find a used certified pre-owned Land Rover for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,416.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

