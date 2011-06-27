Bought a brand new Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged. While test driving the vehicle, BEFORE purchase, the center console went out. I should have taken that as a sign how problematic this vehicle was. Went ahead with the purchase. Now, every 2 days, the center console goes out. To correct it, I have to park the car, shut the engine completely off, and restart the car. The center console is where you control the climate as well as the vehicle's driving characteristics (Eco, Dynamic, 4x4, etc.). When it's out, you cannot control any of these features! I went back to the dealer for a software update but that didn't fix the issue. Now, a new problem has come up where the car no longer detects the keyfob. You can imagine how nerve wracking it was when this issue came up as I wasn't sure if the vehicle would start if I shut the engine off to correct the problem! I am taking it back to the dealer this week and will be provided a loaner. No commitments from the dealer when the issue will be fixed. This is a 2-week old, brand new $100k car. Take your hard-earned money elsewhere. Update: 10/03/18 Another trip to the dealer. Another software update. Same issue. As I drove home after picking up the vehicle from the Service dept, center console goes out again. In the 3 weeks since I purchased this vehicle, I’ve driven it 2 weeks and it’s spent 1 week at the dealership for repairs. No less than 4 trips back for Service due to center console and keyfob not working. Update: 10/10/18 The vehicle has been with the dealership now about 5 days, since dropping it off 10/05. The update is their technicians are working on identifying the problem. Note that when I dropped the car off on 10/05, there were two other customers, one with a new Velar and another with a new Range Rover Sport having the very same center console issue. This is a widespread problem. Buyer beware. Update: 04/10/29 After numerous trips to the dealership and multiple software updates, Land Rover finally swapped out the center console. I am glad to say that the problem has gone away! While their service is fantastic every time I went into the dealership, I am extremely disappointed that they didn't arrive at the solution faster. In my first 3 months of ownership of this *brand new* $100k vehicle, it spent more time in the shop getting diagnosed for this widely-known problem (please do look up the center console issue online). It has completely left a bad taste in my mouth. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that issues with the vehicle will be far in between. Time will tell.

