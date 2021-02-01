2022 Kia Sorento Review

The Kia Sorento is a small SUV that is one of the few to offer three rows of seating. Fresh off a redesign for 2021, the current Sorento is more spacious and more bold on the outside with styling inspired by Kia's popular Telluride sibling. It offers four powertrain choices, including a hybrid and plug-in hybrid. (The plug-in hybrid model is slated to appear in late 2021 and will most likely be a 2022 model.) The Sorento also includes a number of standard features such as LED lighting, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and lane departure mitigation.

The previous Sorento was ranked No. 1 in our small three-row SUV rankings, above the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Mitsubishi Outlander. While we haven't fully evaluated this fourth-generation Sorento yet, we expect it to maintain its high standing.