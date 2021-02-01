  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento
  4. 2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at about $29,000
2022 Kia Sorento
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Sorento
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com
  • Plug-in hybrid model should debut
  • No major changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Sorento generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Kia Sorento for Sale
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2022 Kia Sorento Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/01/2021

What is the Sorento?

The Kia Sorento is a small SUV that is one of the few to offer three rows of seating. Fresh off a redesign for 2021, the current Sorento is more spacious and more bold on the outside with styling inspired by Kia's popular Telluride sibling. It offers four powertrain choices, including a hybrid and plug-in hybrid. (The plug-in hybrid model is slated to appear in late 2021 and will most likely be a 2022 model.) The Sorento also includes a number of standard features such as LED lighting, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and lane departure mitigation.

The previous Sorento was ranked No. 1 in our small three-row SUV rankings, above the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Mitsubishi Outlander. While we haven't fully evaluated this fourth-generation Sorento yet, we expect it to maintain its high standing.

Edmunds says

This current-generation Sorento, redesigned last year, has become one of our favorite small SUVs. Unless you're looking for the plug-in hybrid model, we're not expecting any significant changes to the Sorento for 2022. Those who are ready to buy should consider the 2021 Kia Sorento.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Kia Sorento.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Sorento Articles

    Related 2022 Kia Sorento info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model