Used 2003 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

5,183 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sorento Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    170,701 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,475

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    132,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,700

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    88,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    206,489 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,800

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    195,275 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    138,308 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento EX in Black
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento EX

    129,158 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    141,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    164,315 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    134,903 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,480

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    119,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    130,618 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,987

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    134,471 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    149,014 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,425

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    137,931 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    131,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    used

    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    128,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    147,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sorento searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento
  4. Used 2003 Kia Sorento

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sorento
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7326 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 326 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Fun Car to Drive and Easy to Maintain.
mikesay22,07/14/2014
I bought this car as a third owner in 2011 with 138000 miles. The car was poorly maintained. Thats what I got for the price I bought it for. But I am so glad I bought this car. I had to change the brakes and tires, some bulbs, oil change, and I had to change the spark plugs. The car started running like new. I had no major problems with the car, just maintenance. I had my check engine light on for a couple of months but later on I found out it was because of a faulty throttle position sensor which was easy to change. After that, the check engine light went away till this day. I had a A/C leak but I managed to find the leak and fixed it myself.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sorento
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sorento info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings