Used 2003 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
5,183 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 170,701 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
- 132,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,700
- 88,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 206,489 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,800
- 195,275 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
- 138,308 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 129,158 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
- 141,077 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 164,315 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 134,903 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,480
- 119,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 130,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,987
- 134,471 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 149,014 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,425
- 137,931 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 131,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 128,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 147,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sorento searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento
Read recent reviews for the Kia Sorento
Write a reviewSee all 326 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7326 Reviews
Report abuse
mikesay22,07/14/2014
I bought this car as a third owner in 2011 with 138000 miles. The car was poorly maintained. Thats what I got for the price I bought it for. But I am so glad I bought this car. I had to change the brakes and tires, some bulbs, oil change, and I had to change the spark plugs. The car started running like new. I had no major problems with the car, just maintenance. I had my check engine light on for a couple of months but later on I found out it was because of a faulty throttle position sensor which was easy to change. After that, the check engine light went away till this day. I had a A/C leak but I managed to find the leak and fixed it myself.
Related Kia Sorento info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Mcallen TX
- Used Kia Soul Lansing MI
- Used Kia Soul Brownsville TX
- Used Kia Sorento Stone Mountain GA
- Used Kia Soul Clearwater FL
- Used Kia Sorento Lafayette LA
- Used Kia Sedona Orange CA
- Used Kia Soul EV Elizabeth NJ
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Huntington Beach CA
- Used Kia Soul Milwaukee WI