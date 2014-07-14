Used 2003 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

Eckenrod Ford Lincoln - Cullman / Alabama

Eckenrod Ford is proud to offer this terrific-looking 2004 Kia Sorento in Blue This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; COMPLETE DETAIL, RECENT TRADE IN.CARFAX One-Owner.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Kia Sorento LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJD733345301748

Stock: 20T530

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-23-2020