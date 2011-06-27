  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(122)
2016 Kia Sorento Review

Pros & Cons

  • User-friendly controls
  • well-made and attractive cabin
  • versatile second-row seat
  • ample features for the money
  • long warranty
  • excellent crash test scores.
  • Turbo engine isn't as punchy and efficient as expected
  • less spacious than most seven-passenger competitors.
List Price Range
$10,500 - $22,500
Used Sorento for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Kia Sorento is bigger, more sophisticated and better to drive for 2016, making it an appealing alternative to five- and seven-passenger SUVs that were previously a class above it. Kia's midsize crossover is definitely worth a long look.

Vehicle overview

As the titular Malcolm would attest, it can be tough being in the middle. And yet, the Kia Sorento has done just fine occupying a middle ground between compact and midsize SUVs. For 2016, a completely redesigned Sorento carries on this tradition, but its needle now swings a bit from one side off-center to another.

See, the previous-generation Sorento could be viewed as a slightly bigger alternative to compact SUVs like the Toyota RAV4, with similar interior quality and driving dynamics to match. The 2016 Kia Sorento, on the other hand, grows up literally and figuratively to become more of a smaller alternative to larger, more sophisticated family crossovers like the Toyota Highlander. And given its available five- and seven-passenger configurations, it's also more akin to two-row midsize crossovers like the Ford Edge while still undercutting them on price.

The Kia Sorento has grown for 2016 and offers more interior space than before.

These changes for 2016 go beyond greater interior and cargo room. In fact, those increases are rather negligible compared to the increases in interior and driving refinement. Simply put, the 2016 Sorento is a higher-quality vehicle. Cabin materials give up little (if anything) to pricier competitors, feature content embodies the term "generous" and even the styling is more attractive inside and out. Mechanical improvements include a strengthened structure, upgraded suspension and improved steering, which together create a more substantial, comfortable and altogether more refined driving experience. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine also joins the lineup to be its own middle ground between the underpowered base four-cylinder and thirstier V6 engines, though it's only offered with two-row seating, oddly enough.

Overall, we're impressed by the 2016 Kia Sorento. This Kia is a strong, value-rich alternative to five-passenger crossovers like the Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as seven-passenger models like the Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Highlander. It may still be stuck in the middle, but that's quite alright.

2016 Kia Sorento models

The 2016 Kia Sorento is a midsize SUV available in five- and seven-passenger configurations as well as five trim levels: L, LX, EX, SX and SX Limited. Note that the L model and all Sorentos equipped with the midrange turbocharged engine are five-passenger only, while V6-powered Sorentos are seven-passenger only. The four-cylinder LX can be had with either seating configuration.

The base L comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, three-mode drive settings (altering steering and transmission shift points), air-conditioning, cruise control, stain-resistant fabric upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split second-row seats (fold, slide and recline), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The LX adds automatic headlights, a sound-reducing windshield, roof rails, a rearview camera, Uvo eServices, a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface and two rapid-charge USB ports. The Convenience package adds rear parking sensors, an eight-way power driver seat (plus two-way power lumbar), heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming mirror. The third-row seat can be added to the Convenience package.

The EX includes the Convenience package items and adds 18-inch wheels, sound-reducing front side glass, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. Its Premium package adds a hands-free power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, power-folding mirrors, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, second-row side sunshades and a display screen speedometer/trip computer. The Touring package can be added to the Premium package and includes a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, traffic reporting, a larger rearview camera display and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system with Clari-Fi digital music improvement technology.

The SX includes the Premium and Touring package equipment and adds upgraded steering, 19-inch wheels, LED taillights, upgraded exterior trim, a 10-way power driver seat (plus four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, a fabric headliner and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The SX Limited adds chrome-clad 19-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and heated second-row outboard seats. The available Technology package adds xenon headlights, a multi-angle parking camera, an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure and forward collision warning systems.

Everything in the cabin feels high-quality, from the clean center stack design to the richly textured two-tone seating surfaces.

2016 Highlights

The Kia Sorento has been completely redesigned for 2016.

Performance & mpg

Standard on the 2016 Kia Sorento L and LX trim levels is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. As with every Kia Sorento, a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. EPA fuel-economy estimates stand at 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) with front-wheel drive and 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway) with all-wheel drive. Towing capacity is 2,000 pounds.

The EX and SX Limited are available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 240 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive SX Limited with the turbo engine loped to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, a leisurely performance given those healthy output numbers. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (20/27) with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (19/25) with all-wheel drive. Towing capacity is 3,500 pounds.

A 3.3-liter V6 engine is mandatory on the SX and available on the EX and SX Limited. It produces 290 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive SX hit 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, an adequate showing for a V6-powered crossover in this class. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 21 mpg combined (18/26) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (17/23) with all-wheel drive. Towing capacity is 3,500 pounds with front-wheel drive and 5,000 pounds with all-wheel drive.

Notably, a turbocharged SX Limited achieved 23.6 mpg on our standardized 120-mile driving loop, while the V6-motivated SX returned 23.3 mpg. These results suggest that the turbo engine's real-world advantage in fuel economy may be even smaller than the EPA estimates indicate.

Safety

Every 2016 Kia Sorento comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, and front- and second-row side curtain airbags. Optional on the LX and standard on the EX, SX and SX Limited are a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and Uvo eServices (geo-fencing, speed alert and curfew alert for secondary drivers). Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems are optional on the EX and standard on the SX and SX Limited. The SX Limited can be equipped with the Technology package, which includes lane-departure and forward collision warning systems.

In Edmunds brake testing, an SX Limited with the turbo engine stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a shorter-than-average distance. A V6-powered SX needed 121 feet, which is about average.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Sorento received the top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. Likewise, the independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2016 Sorento the best possible score of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Sorento's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

There is a sense of sophistication to the 2016 Kia Sorento's ride that its predecessors lacked, as even top-of-the-line models with their big 19-inch wheels manage to soak up bumps without harshness. Kia's midsize crossover is also impressively quiet, especially in the EX trim and above, so count the Sorento as a good candidate for a comfortable family road trip.

Every Sorento comes with Driver Mode Select, which features three modes (Normal, Sport and Eco) that alter transmission shift points and steering effort. Although we could detect the changes in the former, it was difficult to differentiate between the steering settings. It's important to note, though, that the SX and SX Limited actually have a different steering system that should yield a greater sense of precision than the other trims. We found it to perhaps be a little light, but indeed suitably precise and confidence-inspiring for this class of vehicle.

We prefer the Sorento with the V6, as both four-cylinder engines have some disadvantages.

The base four-cylinder engine doesn't have a lot of power to adequately motivate the Sorento's not-inconsiderable size and weight. Opting for the V6 engine is recommended, as its 290 hp is certainly better suited to a vehicle of this size. If you can live without seven seats, the new turbocharged four-cylinder may appeal as an in-between option, but it lacks the low-end punch we've come to expect from modern turbo engines.

Interior

Most surfaces in the 2016 Kia Sorento are now soft to the touch and richly textured, while available two-tone color schemes accentuate these quality materials. There's now enough of a premium look and feel that higher trim levels seem properly luxurious. Much of the same can be said for the appealing design, which nevertheless features user-friendly controls. Either of Kia's touchscreen interfaces represents one of the simpler electronics interfaces around, with big virtual buttons and clear labeling.

The Sorento's infotainment system is easy to use thanks to plenty of physical buttons and knobs.

Just as notably, however, are the gains made in passenger space for 2016. The second row gains a half inch of legroom, while being able to slide, recline and fold flat via levers in the cargo area. This versatility is present regardless of seating configuration, which isn't always the case in competing SUVs. As for the third-row seat, kids and smaller adults have additional space and it isn't the penalty box you'd imagine; however, larger crossovers like the Toyota Highlander do have more adult-friendly space (as well as seatbelts for eight).

Cargo capacity behind the third row has grown (11 cubic feet), though it's still really only good for a pair of small suitcases or several grocery bags. There's a healthy 38.8-cubic-foot cargo bay behind the second-row seat, with maximum capacity hitting 73.5 cubes when you fold the second row. That's more than you'll find in most five-passenger midsize SUVs, but less than what larger three-row crossovers offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Kia Sorento.

5(73%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.5
122 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

KIA Done Right
Dave,05/15/2016
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Never would have thought I would have chosen a Kia, but after weeks of comparing, test driving all the options out there and comparing some more Kia was the clear choice. Not a small 4 cylinder econo box and not as big as a the full size 7 passenger SUVs, just right for usually 5 passengers with option to flip up to get 7 seats. Ride is quiet and comfortable. Visibility is good. Technology works well with clear displays and easily understood controls. The only minus is the steering. It is way too loose. We have to always select the sport option or the Kia wanders on the road. Overall a great buy.
Kept my family safe in a serious collision!
Laura,09/15/2016
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Coming off of a Lexus RX, I was concerned that it wouldn't feel as luxurious. Although it's stiffer and less "designed", I fell in love with the Sorento immediately upon driving it off the lot. It's tough but not trucky, comfortable but not couch-like, and big but not cumbersome. It has great pick up and drives like a car, and I happen to think it looks pretty darn cute on the road. Having said this, the reason I'm writing this review is that I was in my first car accident in my 38 years just this week. I was T-boned, and before I knew what had happened I realized the car was flipping. SUV's by nature may be more likely to roll, and that may be a deterant to some, but in this instance I think it was a blessing. I believe the roll helped lessen the force of the hit, which struck my child's door. As I understand it, T-Bones can be very catastrophic, especially to the person in the receiving seat. Between the airbags, restraints, and general contour of the car, when the car came to rest we were completely unscathed. Completely. The moment I can, I will go get another Sorento and will feel safer than ever. And thank you to the designers of this car for helping me walk away with my son!
Exceeded Expectation- Everything Well Thought Out.
Bryan Banks,08/10/2016
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned 65 + vehicles- luxury to economy cars, high performance cars, SUV's, and Minivans. The Sorento has gotten more things just right than any vehicle I have ever owned. The push button start works perfectly, headlights give you the right options, controls layout is excellent, the ride/handling balance is very good and the engine and transmission perform flawlessly in sync. The engineering to get the amount of space and passenger capacity in a vehicle only 187 in. in length is a real accomplishment. Most other competition is 7 to 10 in. greater in vehicle length. With this space efficiency, comes weight savings and the strong V6, so it has good performance for a vehicle in this class. We got 24.7 mpg on highway trip. At this point of 2,500 miles, we could not be happier with our decision.
Kia Built a Winner - Great Value!
Jason,05/08/2016
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Updated after 22 months - Again the Sorento isn't terrible, it's just been alright. We've tired of a few issues, passenger door rattle, transmission smells like it's burning up on hills at low speeds and the low beam headlights are terrible. Resale value is disappointing we recently started looking around and have been told by 3 dealers it's trade in value is in the 18.5K range. Pretty for less than 2 years old, less than 20K miles and an original sticker of 36 ish.. in any case once we get through the holidays we're probably going to change it out with a Pilot. Updated after 10 months - Bottom line - The Sorento is still a quality ride. My biggest knock is the UVO electronics has had to be reset several times after locking up and the KIA service department we've dealt with SUCKS! At 5K we took this vehicle in for a front passenger door rattle and were lectured by the service manager about how if they find a penny or something similar in the door we'd be charged $105 per hour for repairs. In fact if they found nothing we'd be charged for their troubleshooting time. After dealing with GREAT hassle free Honda service it blew my mind how the KIA service manager treated us! Just can't beat Honda service, pretty sure we'll go back to a Pilot or maybe scale down to a CRV in 2018. ORIGINAL REVIEW - This Kia is a really nice mid-size SUV! I'm a Honda guy, my daily commuter is still an Accord. My wife is the primary driver of the Sorento and it replaced our 08 Pilot. We really research major purchases like this to death and tried out most of the SUV's in this class, minus the luxury brands. It took us 2 months to make a decision and it came down the Sorento and the Pilot. I honestly don't think we'd have went wrong either way but after 3 months of ownership we're still happy with the Sorento. We love our LX but our only regret is going cheap with the LX. In hine sight the larger touchscreen, some of the active safety features and the fog lights would've been well worth the extra cost. We'll probably drive this Sorento for 2 or 3 years and upgrade, probably only looking at the Pilot and Sorento at that time. Things I like about the Sorento: Power, the V6 is a beast. Comfort, very comfortable passenger compartment. Front and middle row are every bit as good as the Pilot, third row comfort goes to the Pilot but we don't use the third row much. Fuel economy is pretty good we're right around 24 mpg overall. Quiet, comfortable ride. The warrenty is huge, it was the deciding factor in our decision. The only knocks: Small infotainment screen, this is my fault for going cheap. Lack of storage when using the third row. Overall we're very happy with this Sorento!
See all 122 reviews of the 2016 Kia Sorento
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Kia Sorento
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2016 Kia Sorento represents a complete redesign for this family crossover, which sees it growing up both literally and figuratively. It is bigger in most dimensions, increasing room for passengers (especially those in the third row), while also boasting more sophisticated styling, driving manners and interior trappings. As a result, what was previously a bigger, more spacious alternative to compact SUVs is now a smaller, less cumbersome alternative to some of the larger three-row vehicles in the segment.

What Is It?
The 2016 Kia Sorento is a midsize SUV available in five- and seven-passenger configurations as well as five trim levels: L, LX, EX, SX and SX-L. The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine is standard on the L and LX trim levels. A 3.3-liter V6 is an option on the LX, standard on the SX and one of two available engines on the EX and SX-L. The other available engine is a new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Note that all V6-powered Sorentos come with seven-passenger seating, while all turbo Sorentos and the base L are five-passenger. The four-cylinder LX can be had as either. All-wheel drive is available on every trim level and even the most basic trim comes with generous feature content.

2016 Kia Sorento

How Big Is It?
In many ways, the previous-generation Sorento could be viewed as a slightly bigger alternative to compact SUVs like the Toyota RAV4. For 2016, the Sorento moves up in the world and in many ways can now be viewed as a slightly smaller alternative to larger three-row crossovers like the Toyota Highlander. With 3 inches added to its wheelbase and overall length, the 2016 Sorento gains some welcome interior volume that moves it well clear of so-called compact SUVs (most of which aren't that compact anymore anyway).

The second row gains 2 extra inches of legroom, while still reclining for added comfort and sliding to bring the kids closer up front or to provide extra legroom for the folks in the third row. As for those folks, they no longer have to be children to occupy the Sorento's aft-most quarters. A pair of 6-footers will technically fit back there with their knees awkwardly pointing toward their chins due to the low-mounted seats, but adults of average height will be good for short trips and more importantly, kids will be more comfortable. Plus, there are air vents back there to prevent things from getting stuffy.

2016 Kia Sorento

Behind that 50/50-split folding third row are an additional 2 cubic feet of cargo space, creating a more useful space for a pair of small suitcases or several grocery bags. Folding the seat down or opting for the five-passenger configuration yields 38 cubic feet, which is basically on par with bigger compacts like the Honda CR-V and midsizers like the Ford Edge. With all seats folded, the Sorento provides 73 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, which is bigger than both of the above.

Now, the Highlander is still longer and wider, boasting 10 extra cubic feet of maximum cargo space and enough room to squeeze a middle seatbelt into its third row for eight-passenger capacity. However, the distance between it and the Sorento has noticeably shrunk, and for families in search of a three-row vehicle, the Sorento should certainly be cross-shopped against Toyota's big crossover that netted a top "A" rating from the Edmunds editors.

2016 Kia Sorento

What Is the Interior Like?
Although the last-generation Sorento's dimensions differentiated it from compact SUVs, its interior design and quality were in keeping with that less expensive segment. Plastics were hard, the design was rather plain and even when loaded up with every leather-lined and heated extravagance possible, the cabin never attained a truly luxurious feel.

You can see where this is going. The 2016 Sorento moves up in the world figuratively as well. Although the $25,795 base L trim is a shell of the fully loaded SX-L we drove, every Sorento nevertheless gains an abundance of soft-touch materials with richer textures on its dash and doors. Like an increasing number of redesigned vehicles, stitching has been applied to the dash top to supply a degree of elegance, while available two-tone color schemes (including those that feature a tasteful light gray across the lower dash portion) create a much warmer, distinctive environment. The top-of-the-line Sorento SX and SX-L models we drove give up nothing in terms of luxury compared to other optioned-out competitors (the title of class best is certainly possible) and really aren't that far away from luxury-branded models.

The same could be said of its interior design, which is interesting to look at without sullying Kia's reputation for user-friendly controls. The Sorento LX and EX trims come standard with a 4.3-inch touchscreen, while the 8-inch screen you see here in photos includes a navigation system and is optional on EX trims and standard on the SX ones. Based on past experiences with other Kias, both are intuitive to use, with the latter in particular benefiting from large virtual buttons.

2016 Kia Sorento

What Engines Are Available?
The Sorento is once again available with four- and six-cylinder engines, but for 2016 it gains an intermediate 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that provides better fuel economy than the V6 along with a smooth power delivery that some drivers may prefer. It produces 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. As with every Sorento, a six-speed automatic transmission is standard. The EPA estimates that it will return 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (19 city/25 highway) with all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Sorento with the 2.0-liter turbo reached 60 mph in a rather slow 8.7 seconds. In order to accelerate with any authority, drivers will feel the urge to floor the pedal, which negatively affects fuel economy. As a result of this, we only achieved an 18.4-mpg average in its time with us. On our highway-heavy evaluation loop, we averaged 23.6 mpg.

The base 2.4-liter four-cylinder now features continuously variable valve timing for improved efficiency. It produces 185 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, which is a bit less than the last Sorento, but is on par with the four-cylinder available in the Highlander. We didn't get a chance to drive a Sorento with this engine, but given that the vehicle weighs 110 pounds more than the last version, expect it to be slightly slower than before. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 24 mpg combined (21/29) with front-wheel drive. This would be 1 mpg combined better than the last Sorento and 2 better than the four-cylinder Highlander, but is 2 mpg shy of the Toyota RAV4 and 3-4 mpg lower than other bigger compact SUVs. Again, it falls somewhere in between the two segments.

2016 Kia Sorento

Kia expects the base four-cylinder to once again be the volume choice, but given the 2016 Sorento's clearly more upscale positioning, it also expects the more powerful engine options to gain in popularity. And given the base engine's power deficiency, we'd certainly recommend at least opting for the turbo-4 or (especially if you want the third row) the 3.3-liter V6, which produces 290 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. Kia estimates it'll return 21 mpg combined (18/26) with front-wheel drive, which would match the combined figures of the V6-powered Highlander and larger three-row Hyundai Santa Fe.

2016 Kia Sorento

How Does It Drive?
A stiffer structure for 2016 and numerous improvements to the suspension have resulted in a more comfortable, composed and sophisticated ride. The Jeep Grand Cherokee was tabbed as a benchmark for ride quality by Kia's engineers, and although it can't match the heavyweight Jeep's feeling of road-crushing solidity, it certainly contributes to the overall sensation that the Sorento now belongs in a different, higher-priced segment. Even with the optional 19-inch wheels, the Sorento did a good job of soaking up rugged pavement.

Every 2016 Sorento comes standard with Driver Mode Select, which alters transmission shift points and steering effort in Normal, Sport and Eco settings. Although we noticed the more eager downshifts and later upshifts in Sport, it was difficult to tell much of a difference in the steering (it's much more noticeable in Hyundai's multimode steering settings). This is more of an observance than a problem, as the Sorento SX's steering proved to be precise, competent and seemingly vice-free for the segment.

It's important to note, though, that the SX trims we experienced have a different steering system than the other trims, with the electric motor mounted to the steering rack rather than inside the steering column. This typically results in improved steering feel, so it's safe to assume that the SX and SX-L will be better to drive than their lesser brethren.

The overall handling is solid, and the Kia's smaller dimensions and commendable visibility make it feel less cumbersome to drive than a Grand Cherokee or Highlander. On a variety of surfaces, the interior remains impressively quiet, to the point of rivaling true luxury SUVs. Braking ability is also praiseworthy, stopping from 60 mph in a short 118 feet while remaining very composed and controllable.

2016 Kia Sorento

What Features Do You Get?
The base L trim for $24,900 isn't luxurious, but it does provide welcome features like alloy wheels, LED running lights, stain-resistant fabric, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. The LX trim adds a few extras like an acoustic windshield for a quieter cabin, two rapid-charge USB ports, a rearview camera, a 4.3-inch touchscreen and UVO eServices (Siri hands-free, numerous smartphone apps and secondary driver security functions like geo-fencing and speed warning), but it's in the EX trims where the Sorento begins to truly resemble a high-end SUV.

Bigger wheels, more interior sound-deadening, dual-zone climate control, leather seating and steering wheel, and heated power seats are some of the items standard on the EX, while many of the SX trim's standard features like a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, navigation, 10-speaker Infinity sound system, second-row sunscreens and power liftgate (with proximity hands-free opening) are optional. The SX and SX-L essentially add power-adjustable driver thigh support and a variety of exterior and interior trim upgrades, while the SX-L in particular opens the door up to the Tech package that includes adaptive cruise control, lane-departure and collision warning systems, and an "around-view" multi-angle parking camera.

2016 Kia Sorento

How Much Does It Cost?
The five-passenger Sorento essentially splits the price difference between the pricier midsize SUVs like the 2015 Ford Edge and smaller, less-equipped compact SUVs like the Honda CR-V. Seven-passenger versions also start off between $1,000 and $3,000 less than bigger models like the Toyota Highlander and Hyundai Santa Fe. In general, it represents strong value.

However, that doesn't mean its upper trim levels are inexpensive. A fully loaded SX-L V6 with the Tech package hits the register at $46,720, which is actually slightly more than a similarly equipped Highlander. Now, most other loaded competitors are on par or even more, but that price tag still speaks to Kia's belief that its redesigned Sorento is a higher-quality product worthy of a higher price. All-wheel drive can be added to any trim for $1,800.

2016 Kia Sorento

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The Toyota Highlander is presently our highest-rated three-row family crossover, boasting a well-rounded blend of road manners, passenger space, interior quality and feature content. The fact that we've compared the Sorento so heavily to Toyota's big crossover speaks to how good it has become.

In terms of its exterior and interior dimensions, the Sorento fits between its two corporate cousins: the five-passenger Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and seven-passenger Santa Fe. The Sorento's base price and feature content are similar to the smaller Sport, while its third-row and cargo space are less than the bigger Santa Fe. Both Hyundai models can't quite match the cabin quality of the newer Kia.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the five-passenger midsize SUV that Kia used as a benchmark for the new Sorento. Although the Jeep's greater weight, tremendous off-road capability and more powerful available engines make it considerably different, it is another comfortable, composed and thoroughly competent choice for those who don't need three rows (and if they do, the mechanically related Dodge Durango is a good alternative as well).

Why Should You Consider It?
Its improved driving manners, classy design and elevated cabin quality make the Sorento a viable competitor to the best crossovers in the class. A wide range of features and configurations make it flexible enough to meet most budgets.

Why Should You Think Twice?
The price point of its base model may seem appealing, but the base four-cylinder engine doesn't possess a lot of power for such a large vehicle. On the other end of the spectrum, a loaded Sorento tops $46,000, which puts it deep into luxury territory.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Kia Sorento Overview

The Used 2016 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Kia Sorento?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Kia Sorento trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX is priced between $10,500 and$18,900 with odometer readings between 23690 and132443 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX is priced between $12,000 and$21,995 with odometer readings between 24165 and151037 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Sorento L is priced between $13,107 and$15,306 with odometer readings between 45378 and86753 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Sorento Limited is priced between $13,971 and$22,500 with odometer readings between 50924 and135014 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Kia Sorento SX is priced between $16,505 and$16,505 with odometer readings between 108487 and108487 miles.

Which used 2016 Kia Sorentos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Kia Sorento for sale near. There are currently 51 used and CPO 2016 Sorentos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,500 and mileage as low as 23690 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Kia Sorento.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sorento lease specials

Related Used 2016 Kia Sorento info

