Here are some tips for test driving a used Kia Sorento. Feel the transmission shift to make sure they are smooth. If you buy the car, don't drive it too hard. My transmission needed to be replaced after 5 years around 100,000 miles. After allowing the engine to warm up check for coolant leaks or faint amounts of steam coming out of the engine block. At 150,000 miles, mine has a leak that causes the cabin to smell like a sweet burning oil/coolant, but you may be able to get rid of the smell by recirculating the AC. As long as the coolant doesn't leak as a liquid onto the pavement it should be small enough to ignore. Feel the suspension, power steering and braking to insure that they feel normal for a car of this age. Spongy brakes are common if the brake fluid has not been flush. Lack of power steering may also be a result of poor maintenance. Make sure that you have the fluids flushed out and replaced properly. If the engine light is on and the code is for a low range switch you should be able to get away without repairing it. that code has been on my car for 5 years no problems. Any major or minor repairs are done at the best price if you go to the dealership, even if the warrenty expired. Kia dealerships have the best repair prices. I got 14 mpg driving in the city on regular gas.

