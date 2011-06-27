  1. Home
2004 Kia Sorento Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great value, long list of standard features, solid construction, true off-road capability, lengthy warranty coverage.
  • Mediocre fuel economy, harsh ride over sharp impacts.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Good-looking, comfortable, rugged and well equipped, the Sorento is one of the best buys among small and midsize SUVs.

2004 Highlights

The LX model is now available with a sport package that includes a new five-speed manual transmission, side step bars, Michelin tires, alloy wheels, roof rack, leather-wrapped steering wheel and keyless entry. A two-tone gray interior color scheme is also new, and metallic interior accents replace last year's wood grain accents.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Kia Sorento.

4.6
438 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Truly a comfortable, spacious and practical SUV!!
kandeemann2001,12/15/2012
EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought a 2004 Sorento EX Luxury from a private seller with 75,000 miles. Vehicle was in immaculate condition, but was plagued with issues in the beginning. Had to replace the drive shaft, throttle position sensor, spark plugs and brakes - but after all repairs were done and a thorough fuel injection cleaning service, it drives like brand new. This is truly a remarkable SUV. I'm a law student and wanted a comfortable vehicle to last me for a few years, and even though I had those repair issues, I have no regrets. It's good-looking, spacious, super comfortable and has more than enough power. Shifts are buttery smooth and engine performance is really impressive for an 8 year old vehicle.
buying a used first generation kia sorento
Conner,11/28/2016
EX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Here are some tips for test driving a used Kia Sorento. Feel the transmission shift to make sure they are smooth. If you buy the car, don't drive it too hard. My transmission needed to be replaced after 5 years around 100,000 miles. After allowing the engine to warm up check for coolant leaks or faint amounts of steam coming out of the engine block. At 150,000 miles, mine has a leak that causes the cabin to smell like a sweet burning oil/coolant, but you may be able to get rid of the smell by recirculating the AC. As long as the coolant doesn't leak as a liquid onto the pavement it should be small enough to ignore. Feel the suspension, power steering and braking to insure that they feel normal for a car of this age. Spongy brakes are common if the brake fluid has not been flush. Lack of power steering may also be a result of poor maintenance. Make sure that you have the fluids flushed out and replaced properly. If the engine light is on and the code is for a low range switch you should be able to get away without repairing it. that code has been on my car for 5 years no problems. Any major or minor repairs are done at the best price if you go to the dealership, even if the warrenty expired. Kia dealerships have the best repair prices. I got 14 mpg driving in the city on regular gas.
Please Buyer Beware
ambeaubian,06/09/2011
I foolishly purchased a 2004 Kia Sorento EX, in 2009, to date I have replaced the following, Crankshaft, rings, bearings, head qasket, radiator, oil pump. At a tune of 5300.00, at that time is how much I owed to pay it off. I now have a burning smell and smoke every morning that I drive it..No mechanic knows why it occurs, Also have the lights to be replaced rear and front, at least 6 times, my dash lights do not come on at all. Then the paint is chipping off of the hood. If the car stays running, its semi-reliable . If there is another two grand I have to put in this car. I will be buying a new one...A Ford.
Piece of Junk
badluckbetty1,09/19/2012
I have the 2004 Kia Sorento and nothing but a piece of junk! Every since I bought it has been nothing but a headache and not minor things major costly items.. water pump, the ignition fried and would start BY ITS SELF!! The relay box went bad, all the belts had to be replaced and now the mechanic at my near by kia dealership says the timing chain is going bad and the car will be ruined if not fixed! The headlight and tail lights go out every other month. Kias are pieces of crap and I will never buy another if you are looking into buying this vehicle please dont save your time and money! ohh by the way my vehicle only has 81,000 miles on it and still falling apart!
See all 438 reviews of the 2004 Kia Sorento
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2004 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2004 Kia Sorento

Used 2004 Kia Sorento Overview

The Used 2004 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include EX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Kia Sorento?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Kia Sorento trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Kia Sorento LX is priced between $3,499 and$3,499 with odometer readings between 166029 and166029 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Kia Sorentos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Kia Sorento for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Sorentos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,499 and mileage as low as 166029 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Kia Sorento.

Can't find a used 2004 Kia Sorentos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sorento for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,353.

Find a used Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,439.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sorento for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,463.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,372.

