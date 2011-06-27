  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(72)
Appraise this car

2017 Kia Sorento Review

Pros & Cons

  • Controls are easy to operate
  • Cabin is well-made and attractive
  • Second-row seats are versatile and comfortable
  • Strong value proposition
  • Turbo engine isn't as punchy or efficient as expected
  • Most seven-passenger competitors offer more interior space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Kia Sorento looks to double down on last year's full redesign, adding deeper smartphone integration and more advanced safety features to its dossier. But the story remains the upward mobility that Kia's midsize crossover has lately shown. Previously known as a midsize crossover at a relatively compact price, the Sorento has graduated to full-fledged midsize status, competing on luxury and performance (and, yes, price) with the segment's best.

Offering no fewer than three engines, the Sorento maintains a presence on the value-oriented end of the spectrum with its base 2.4-liter four-cylinder. Step up to the 3.3-liter V6, however, and you're looking at acceleration and refinement that easily justify the higher cost, although we're lukewarm on the available turbocharged 2.0-liter four. You can go with a two-row layout or a three-row setup -- the latter offers adequate space in the way-back for kids. A number of three-row rivals boast more interior volume overall, but with its easily manageable size, the Sorento provides a nice combination of maneuverability and versatility.

If you're looking for alternatives, it depends on which Sorento you're considering. If it's the two-row version, we'd suggest checking out the well-rounded Ford Edge or the Sorento's corporate cousin, the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, with the luxurious Jeep Grand Cherokee entering the conversation at the Kia's higher trim levels. Three-row competitors include the Hyundai Santa Fe and the Toyota Highlander. Overall, we like how the 2017 Kia Sorento brings a little something for everyone, and as such it merits consideration from a wide range of crossover SUV shoppers.

Every 2017 Kia Sorento comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, and front- and second-row side curtain airbags. All but the LX come standard with a rearview camera. Optional on LX and standard on EX, SX and SX Limited are rear parking sensors and Uvo eServices (geo-fencing, speed alert and curfew alert for secondary drivers). Other available safety technologies include a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, an SX V6 needed 121 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is about average.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Sorento received the top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. Likewise, the independent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2017 Sorento the best possible score of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Sorento's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Kia Sorento as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2017 and Best Used Cars.

2017 Kia Sorento models

The 2017 Kia Sorento is a midsize SUV available in five- and seven-passenger configurations. There are five trim levels: L, LX, EX, SX and SX Limited. Note that the L model, the SX Limited and the EX with the turbocharged engine (EX 2.0T) are five-passenger only, while the EX V6 and the SX are seven-passenger only. The four-cylinder LX comes standard with five-passenger seating and can be optioned with the third row; the LX V6 is seven-passenger only.

The base L comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, stain-resistant fabric upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40 split-second-row seats (fold, slide and recline), Bluetooth connectivity, a CD player, satellite radio and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The Sorento LX adds a sound-reducing windshield, roof rails, a rearview camera,a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface and two rapid-charge USB ports.

Optional on LX is the Convenience package, which adds Uvo eServices with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, rear parking sensors, an eight-way power driver seat (plus two-way power lumbar), heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. When the V6 engine is specified, the Convenience package also includes a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. The third-row seat can be added to the Convenience package on the four-cylinder LX (it comes standard on LX V6).

The LX's optional Advanced Technology package adds an upgraded instrument cluster with a 7-inch driver information display, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and an electronic parking brake.

The Sorento EX comes standard with the LX's Convenience package (except the blind-spot monitor), 18-inch wheels, sound-reducing front side glass, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles (2.0T engine only) and second-row manual side sunshades. The EX Premium package adds the blind-spot monitor, a 110-volt household-style plug, an adjustable-height hands-free power liftgate, power-folding mirrors and the upgraded instrument cluster. The Advanced Touring package can be added to the Premium package and includes a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting and the safety components of the LX's Advanced Technology package.

When you go with the Sorento SX you get the Premium and Advanced Touring package equipment (minus the safety components of the LX's Advanced Technology package) and adds upgraded steering, 19-inch wheels, LED running lights and taillights, special exterior trim, a 10-way power driver seat (plus four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, an 8-inch touchscreen interface with a navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system with Clari-Fi digital music improvement technology. Optional on SX is an Advanced Technology package that adds adaptive xenon headlights, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats and the safety components of the LX's Advanced Technology package.

Finally, there's the SX Limited with the full contents of the SX's Advanced Technology package plus chrome-clad 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, upgraded leather upholstery, a leather-and-wood-trimmed steering wheel and heated second-row outboard seats.

A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard on every 2017 Kia Sorento. All-wheel drive is optional on all except the base L trim.

Standard on the L and LX trim levels is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. The EX 2.0T comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 240 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Optional on LX and EX, and standard on SX and SX Limited, is a 3.3-liter V6 rated at 290 hp and 252 lb-ft.

According to the EPA, the 2.4-liter engine should return 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with FWD and 22 mpg combined (21/25) with AWD. The EX 2.0T achieves 23 mpg combined (20/27) with FWD and 22 mpg combined (19/25) with AWD. The V6 yields 20 mpg combined (18/25) with FWD and 19 mpg combined (17/23) with AWD.

Notably, a turbocharged Sorento achieved 23.6 mpg on our standardized 120-mile driving loop, while an SX V6 returned 23.3 mpg. These results suggest that the turbo engine's real-world advantage in fuel economy may be even smaller than the EPA estimates indicate.

In Edmunds track testing, an all-wheel-drive Sorento EX 2.0T loped to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, a leisurely performance given those healthy output numbers. An all-wheel-drive SX V6 hit 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, an adequate showing for a V6-powered crossover in this class.

Towing capacity is 3,500 pounds with front-wheel drive and 5,000 pounds with all-wheel drive.

Driving

There is a marked sense of sophistication in the 2017 Kia Sorento's ride. Even top-of-the-line models with their big 19-inch wheels manage to soak up bumps without harshness. Kia's midsize crossover is also impressively quiet, especially in the EX trim and above, so count the Sorento as a good candidate for a comfortable family road trip.

Every Sorento comes with Driver Mode Select, which features three modes (Normal, Sport and Eco) that alter transmission shift points and steering effort. Although we could detect the changes in the former, it was difficult to differentiate between the steering settings. It's important to note, though, that the SX and SX Limited actually have a different steering system that should yield a greater sense of precision than the other trims. We found it to be a little on the light side, but suitably precise and confidence-inspiring for this class of vehicle.

The base four-cylinder engine sometimes struggles with the Sorento's not-inconsiderable size and weight. Opting for the V6 engine is recommended, as its 290 hp is certainly better suited to a vehicle of this size. If you can live without seven seats, the EX's turbocharged four-cylinder may appeal as an in-between option, but it lacks the low-end punch we've come to expect from modern turbo engines.

Interior

Most surfaces in the 2017 Kia Sorento are soft to the touch and richly textured, while available two-tone color schemes accentuate these quality materials. There's enough of a premium look and feel that higher trim levels seem properly luxurious. Much the same can be said for the appealing dashboard design, which happily also includes user-friendly controls. Kia's touchscreens are generally among the simpler electronics interfaces around, with big virtual buttons and clear labeling.

Legroom is generous in the second row, and you can further customize the Sorento for greater comfort or cargo space as the second row seats slide, recline and fold flat via levers in the cargo area. This versatility is present regardless of seating configuration, which isn't always the case in competing SUVs. As for the third-row seat, it's got room for kids or smaller adults; however, larger crossovers like the Toyota Highlander do have more adult-friendly space (as well as seatbelts for eight).

Cargo capacity behind the third row (11.3 cubic feet) is really only good for a pair of small suitcases or several grocery bags. There's roughly 38 cubic feet behind the second-row seat, with maximum capacity reaching up to 73.5 cubes when you fold the second row. That's more than you'll find in many five-passenger midsize SUVs, but less than what a number of competitive three-row crossovers offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Kia Sorento.

5(71%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.5
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

a lotta SUV for the $
tim Marzofka,09/21/2016
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We compared several mid sized SUV's by test driving and pricing them out with similar features/packages and the Kia was the best value that we found. We were also very impressed with the ride and the safety features (autonomous braking, lane monitoring, blind spot monitoring and a great back up camera). The basics of the vehicle are great as well - a smooth and surprisingly quiet ride and solid acceleration with the 3.3 V6.
Unintentional Purchase
Gene,04/03/2017
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We have now taken three cross country trips in this car and have had no problems. Big enough to be comfortable but small enough to easily park in tight parking spaces. We have gotten use to all the safety features and it is a pleasure to drive. strongly suggest anyone looking for this type of vehicle take a test drive in this one. Built solid and very quiet, a excellent choice. Now have 58000 miles and only expense other than gas is scheduled maintenance service. We now have 47,000 miles and the only two negatives is rear visibility which is offset to a large degree by the rear view camera and the navigation system. The nav system is out of date and there are no updates. Overall I am extremely pleased. Quick steering makes it very easy to park and maneuver. Planning on our 4th cross country trip hopefully this fall.
High speed steering alert - buyer beware
Chris Burow,09/24/2018
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
There are two issues which surfaced at around 18K miles. First, the electronics for climate control went on the blink but after restarting the car the issue corrected itself. Has not surfaced again to date. But the second and most important safety issue is the electronic steering which at speeds over 50 mph becomes erratic. The car pulls left and right and must be constantly corrected. The power steering becomes more and more difficult to manage as the car heats up. At two hours into a trip we were jerking the car back and forth to maintain the car in the lane. The steering becomes less and less reliable. Dealer said there were no code indicators when the car was taken in to address the problem. The dealer knows about the problem but claims he has to replicate it before he will address it, however, he is unwilling to take the car on a high speed drive for the time it takes for the problem to present itself. There are no problems thus far with low speed city driving. A quick internet search revealed this is a systemic problem which the manufacturer is unwilling to address. Would not recommend this model. Update. After seven attempts to repair the steering issue with minor fixes that didn't work, KIA finally agreed there was a real problem and replaced the entire steering column. The vehicle is now operating normally. Please be persistent if your Sorento develops a steering problem. If necessary contact KIA Corporate and open a case, which is what we did. We also contacted an attorney who specializes in Lemon Laws. Only after we informed our local dealer service department of our efforts did we see real action and results.
Best SUV for the money
Carlover,12/15/2016
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Leased this SUV for 3 years this past week. I choose the snow white pearl with merlot leather interior. I traded 2 other vehicles in for this one as my wife and I didn't need 2 since we are retired. I have leased over 20 vehicles in the past 20 years including BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Lexus. The Sorento is one of the best vehicles I have ever leased. I have the SX with Advanced Technology package which includes Lane Departure Warning, Advanced smart cruise control, Forward Collision Warning Autonomous Emergency Warning and Electronic Parking Brake. I added remote start and Home link rear view mirror. The build quality is exceptional, doors close with a solid thud like the German cars, and interior quality is as good or better than Lexus RX350. Interior noise levels are exceptionally low with no tire hiss being heard in the rain which makes listening to the very good 10 speaker Infinity sound system even better. Heated and ventilated front seats are great along with the heated steering wheel. The 3rd row isn't that roomy but I will probably not use it that much but cargo room behind the second row is very good. If you will use the 3rd row often this may not be your best choice. Reliability isn't known yet since I only have 650 miles on the SUV. I hope this helps anyone looking to purchase an suv.
See all 72 reviews of the 2017 Kia Sorento
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Kia Sorento

Used 2017 Kia Sorento Overview

The Used 2017 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Kia Sorento?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Kia Sorento trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX is priced between $14,000 and$25,992 with odometer readings between 5251 and90322 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX is priced between $15,990 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 16044 and111592 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sorento SX is priced between $21,862 and$28,998 with odometer readings between 22966 and73804 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sorento Limited is priced between $20,800 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 18356 and68887 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Kia Sorento L is priced between $14,190 and$14,190 with odometer readings between 71642 and71642 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Kia Sorentos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Kia Sorento for sale near. There are currently 157 used and CPO 2017 Sorentos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,000 and mileage as low as 5251 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Kia Sorento.

Can't find a used 2017 Kia Sorentos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sorento for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,992.

Find a used Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,219.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sorento for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,348.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,962.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Kia Sorento?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sorento lease specials

