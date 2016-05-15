Used 2016 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Snow White Pearl Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Satin Black; Premium Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Sorento. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Sorento SX. More information about the 2016 Kia Sorento: The Kia Sorento competes in an extremely crowded segment against other mid-sized SUVs. Luckily for Kia, the Sorento stands out with bold new styling and a bevy of options, making the Sorento an extremely versatile competitor. Kias are known for their great warranties and a reasonable base prices however and the Sorento doesn't disappoint. With a base price of about $25,000 and a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty the 2016 Kia Sorento is extremely value competitive. This model sets itself apart with Clean new styling, available all-wheel drive, multiple engine options, high-end features, and versatile interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYPK4A54GG022095

Stock: GG022095

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020