Used 2016 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

- 102,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! REAR VIEW CAMERA!! LX WITH 3RD ROW AND CONV PACK. SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The Kia Sorento competes in an extremely crowded segment against other mid-sized SUVs.. You better not buy until you see this SUV. Rest assured when purchasing this vehicle. CarFax Title History report is included. It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. With an EPA estimated fuel rating of 24 MPG combined, you'll start saving cash at the pump. This Sorento includes: power mirrors, safe steering wheel controls, convenient keyless entry, tinted windows and security system. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A37GG026447
Stock: H02241A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 44,102 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,900
Mac Haik Ford - Desoto / Texas
Introducing the 2016 Kia Sorento! A great vehicle and a great value! With fewer than 45,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Top features include air conditioning, front bucket seats, rear wipers, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A36GG064770
Stock: P15754A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 87,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,493$2,161 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2016 Kia Sorento FWD 4dr 3.3L LX..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A59GG010431
Stock: X010431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 81,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,991$5,684 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 Kia Sorento 4dr LX 2.4L SUV 4 DR AWD features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA3XGG059510
Stock: 995731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 60,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,650$3,274 Below Market
American Motors - Fullerton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A3XGG117471
Stock: 117471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,405 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,000
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Ford Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2016 Kia Sorento Snow White Pearl LX AWD. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility 2.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far! 21/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA3XGG047292
Stock: GG047292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 41,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,490$2,405 Below Market
AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Snow White Pearl Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Satin Black; Premium Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPK4A51GG119397
Stock: GG119397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 112,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,900$3,326 Below Market
Edward H Spencer Chrysler - Warren / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA54GG179708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,100$3,142 Below Market
Briggs Buick GMC - Manhattan / Kansas
,HEATED REAR SEATS,TOWING/CAMPER PKG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA36GG021739
Stock: TST30565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 63,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,799$3,116 Below Market
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Bob Howard Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Kia Sorento EX only has 63,007mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Want more room? Want more style? This Kia Sorento EX is the vehicle for you. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Sorento EX. More information about the 2016 Kia Sorento: The Kia Sorento competes in an extremely crowded segment against other mid-sized SUVs. Luckily for Kia, the Sorento stands out with bold new styling and a bevy of options, making the Sorento an extremely versatile competitor. Kias are known for their great warranties and a reasonable base prices however and the Sorento doesn't disappoint. With a base price of about $25,000 and a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty the 2016 Kia Sorento is extremely value competitive. Strengths of this model include Clean new styling, available all-wheel drive, multiple engine options, high-end features, and versatile interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPH4A55GG150232
Stock: GG150232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 49,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,995$2,331 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Snow White Pearl Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Satin Black; Premium Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Kia Sorento. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Sorento SX. More information about the 2016 Kia Sorento: The Kia Sorento competes in an extremely crowded segment against other mid-sized SUVs. Luckily for Kia, the Sorento stands out with bold new styling and a bevy of options, making the Sorento an extremely versatile competitor. Kias are known for their great warranties and a reasonable base prices however and the Sorento doesn't disappoint. With a base price of about $25,000 and a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty the 2016 Kia Sorento is extremely value competitive. This model sets itself apart with Clean new styling, available all-wheel drive, multiple engine options, high-end features, and versatile interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento SX with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPK4A54GG022095
Stock: GG022095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 41,966 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,599$2,731 Below Market
605 Auto - Bellflower / California
**TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** 2016 Kia Sorento LX THIS CAR COMES WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED INCLUDING: 21 mpg City / 28 mpg Highway MP3 Player Back-Up Camera Keyless Entry Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bucket Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Power Windows Stability Control Traction Control Low Tire Pressure Warning THIS CAR IS PRICED TO SELL! COME CHECK IT OUT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A34GG154855
Stock: 154855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Sorento LX44,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,480$2,716 Below Market
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Kia of East Hartford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Kia Sorento. Want more room? Want more style? This Kia Sorento LX is the vehicle for you. This Kia Sorento LX is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2016 Kia Sorento: The Kia Sorento competes in an extremely crowded segment against other mid-sized SUVs. Luckily for Kia, the Sorento stands out with bold new styling and a bevy of options, making the Sorento an extremely versatile competitor. Kias are known for their great warranties and a reasonable base prices however and the Sorento doesn't disappoint. With a base price of about $25,000 and a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty the 2016 Kia Sorento is extremely value competitive. Strengths of this model include Clean new styling, available all-wheel drive, multiple engine options, high-end features, and versatile interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA3XGG087713
Stock: U02509
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 102,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,495$2,044 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX.**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**SUPER CLEAN SUV**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Kia Sorento LX 4D Sport Utility LX FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A36GG024172
Stock: 32530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 34,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,280$2,374 Below Market
Lexus of Tacoma at Fife - Fife / Washington
Please contact for availability vehicles may sell or become unavailable at any time
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPHDA12GG047637
Stock: 407037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 41,379 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,719$3,452 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2016 Kia Sorento SXL Titanium Silver with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, SXL Technology Package, 10 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio: UVO eServices with Premium Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Blind Spot Sensor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, HID Head Lights with Auto Leveling, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Forward Collision Warning System, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Surround View Monitor, SXL Black Metallic Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Telescoping steering wheel, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Premium Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 3.32 Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, LEATHER, 2 SETS OF KEYS 3rd Row Seating, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPKDA57GG137550
Stock: DD1852K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- certified
2016 Kia Sorento LX52,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,480$2,222 Below Market
Kia Of East Hartford - East Hartford / Connecticut
Check out this gently-used 2016 Kia Sorento we recently got in. The Kia Sorento LX offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. In addition to being well-cared for, this Kia Sorento has very low mileage making it a rare find. The look is unmistakably Kia, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Kia Sorento LX will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2016 Kia Sorento: The Kia Sorento competes in an extremely crowded segment against other mid-sized SUVs. Luckily for Kia, the Sorento stands out with bold new styling and a bevy of options, making the Sorento an extremely versatile competitor. Kias are known for their great warranties and a reasonable base prices however and the Sorento doesn't disappoint. With a base price of about $25,000 and a 5 year bumper to bumper warranty the 2016 Kia Sorento is extremely value competitive. This model sets itself apart with Clean new styling, available all-wheel drive, multiple engine options, high-end features, and versatile interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A30GG158465
Stock: U02606
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 46,849 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,190$1,622 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Kia - Palm Beach Gardens / Florida
2016 Kia Sorento LX Snow White Pearl 2.4L DOHC 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic **ONE OWNER**, **LOW MILES**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, Priced to Sell Fast, **LX**, **MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE**, **EXTRA CLEAN**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3083 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGCall 561-619-6565 or stop by at Northlake Kia 3626 Northlake Blvd. West Palm Beach 33404. In most cases almost all of our cars go through reconditioning and inspection process on certified.Located in West Palm Beach and the South Florida Area! STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!!Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN THE FIRST 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay call today!! CALL US RIGHT AWAY!! Do not miss out on this low, low price opportunity. CALL US RIGHT AWAY 561-285-2325 vehicle price does not include dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED fee.INTERNET PRICE IS THROUGH DEALER FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A33GG080179
Stock: KPAH080179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- Acura RLX 2020