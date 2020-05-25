Used 2018 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Kia Sorento L25,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,208
- certified
2018 Kia Sorento L26,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995$2,085 Below Market
- 27,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,600$3,576 Below Market
- 17,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988$2,184 Below Market
- 31,140 miles
$23,694$3,432 Below Market
- 35,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,919$2,401 Below Market
- 36,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$2,703 Below Market
- 18,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,500$1,390 Below Market
- 16,756 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,249$1,413 Below Market
- 36,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,520
- 37,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,195
- 51,447 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,765
- 18,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,613$2,633 Below Market
- 45,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,202$2,514 Below Market
- 59,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,807$1,667 Below Market
- 28,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,484$2,498 Below Market
- 33,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,897$2,234 Below Market
- 57,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,499$1,797 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento
Howard Gabennesch,01/10/2018
SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
In January 2018, I compared the average consumer ratings on Edmunds for midsize SUVs with at least 20 ratings in the 2017 model year. Acadia trailed the pack at 3.7. Grand Cherokee, Explorer, Highlander, Murano, and Pilot fell in a narrow 4.1- 4.3 range. Edge came in at 4.4. Sorento, Santa Fe, and CX-9 topped the list at 4.6. (By the way, there is often little relationship between consumer ratings and expert reviews of the same vehicle. For example, both Acadia and Sorento received 3.5 stars from the Edmunds expert.) While the Sorento is unchanged in 2018, some of the others are now in new editions and their 2018 ratings may turn out to be different. But it's safe to say that the current Sorento has been well received by the owners who submitted reviews to Edmunds. And this satisfaction mirrors my own. High-quality interior, quiet ride, excellent safety technology, superior warranty, peppy V6 on regular gas, Android Auto, thoughtful touches throughout (e.g., AC outlet). Shoppers should be aware that several competitors are roomier, but so far I can't find much else I'd change. Oh, I did replace the front and rear Kia badges with the stylish “K” logo displayed on Kias sold in Asia. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this vehicle. UPDATE 6/24/19 -- For the 2018 model year, the average Edmunds consumer ratings of most of these vehicles were within .3 of their 2017 ratings described above. The exception was Murano, which improved by .6, matching Sorento and CX-9 which again stood out at 4.6. UPDATE 1/15/20 -- I still love my 2018 Sorento, but Kia seems to have a problem with the 2019 model. Currently, Edmunds consumer ratings of the Sorento have dropped from 4.6 in both '17 and '18 to 3.9 for the 2019 model year.
