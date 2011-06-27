I got the 6cyl and I'm glad. I've heard since that the 4cyl version has significantly less power and virtually no difference in MPG. I drive daily at 50/50 city and highway and it delivers between 23 and 24mpg over all. Highway only roadtrips get about 28mpg. I consider this good for the size and weight of the vehicle. I've had it almost a year, and it does well on the snowy/icy Minnesota roads. The heated mirrors and parking assist 'tipping' of the mirrors is great. I like the push-button start--I never have to get out my keys--the button on the door handle locks and unlocks the car. The heated and cooled seats are so nice for that instant need for heat or cooling. It would be nice to have at least one more USB port. Some haters say Kia has a 'cheap' feel, but I don't think so. Seats are comfortable and it's SO versatile--you can 6 passengers besides yourself (7 if they're small and you cheat a little), OR you can fold down the seats and have as much room for hauling as a pickup with a topper. 2017 update: I'm still as happy with it as the day I bought it. It has 72,000 on it now. Only one repair--an oil pressure sensor that was under warranty. 2018 update: 87,000 miles on it now. I'm still happy with it, and just replaced the front brake pads. Other than that, just routine maintenance. The dealership would like me to trade it to them and lease a new one, but they can't offer me a new Sorento with the options that I have with a reasonable leasing rate. It will be paid off soon, and will serve me well for many years to come. 2019 update: 93,000 miles now. My backup camera went out during the winter, but $200 bought a new one and got it installed. My first out-of-pocket repair. I would STILL take my 2012 Sorento over the newer ones the dealership keeps trying to get me to trade in on. July 1 2020: I still love my Sorento. It has 102,000 miles on it now. We recently replaced the backup camera for $112. The touch screen has an issue with being very dim in very cold winter weather (Minnesota). Average MPG is 28 in warm weather and 22 in cold.

