Consumer Rating
(89)
2006 Kia Sorento Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great value, long list of standard features, high-quality interior materials, solid construction, true off-road capability, lengthy warranty coverage.
  • Mediocre fuel economy, harsh ride over sharp bumps.


Edmunds' Expert Review

Good-looking, comfortable, rugged and well equipped, the 2006 Kia Sorento remains a solid buy among small and midsize SUVs, especially if you're looking for one with true off-road capability.

Vehicle overview

Named after a city in Italy, the Kia Sorento has set a new standard for value among small and midsize SUVs since its introduction in 2003. For the price of a mini-SUV, you get a crisply styled midsize sport-ute with spacious accommodations for four adults. Taking a page from the Honda playbook, Kia offers the Sorento SUV in two well-equipped trim levels: LX and EX. The LX supplies the basics -- those being air conditioning, a CD player, cruise control and power windows, mirrors and locks. The EX adds would-be-nice features like keyless entry, a power driver seat, a sunroof and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A luxury package for the EX provides upscale items like leather upholstery, automatic climate control and a six-disc CD changer.

A 192-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 propels every Kia Sorento, and buyers have their choice of two-wheel drive (rear-wheel drive, that is) and four-wheel drive. The standard 4WD system is an off-road-oriented part-time system, but those who opt for a luxury package-equipped EX model get the automatic Torque-On-Demand 4WD system. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, though Kia offers a manual gearbox as an option. However you equip it, the Sorento has adequate power in most situations, though with a curb weight of over 4,200 pounds in 4WD form, don't be surprised if it feels a bit taxed when you load up the family for a road trip. Fuel economy is rated at just 15 mpg in the city.

Unlike some of its competitors which are based on cars, the Kia Sorento employs rugged body-on-frame construction, and this, along with the low-range transfer case in 4WD models, gives it greater off-road capability than most buyers will ever need. Of course, this means that its ride and handling characteristics aren't as refined as the Honda CR-V's, but its road manners surpass the Jeep Liberty's. Overall, the 2006 Kia Sorento is a well-rounded effort that, apart from its thirst for fuel, has a lot going for it. Perhaps the greatest compliment we can give a particular vehicle is to say that we'd seriously consider buying one if we were shopping in that market segment. This Kia SUV has earned that accolade.

2006 Kia Sorento models

The four-door Kia Sorento SUV is offered in two trim levels, LX and EX. Standard equipment on the LX includes 16-inch alloy wheels (with a full-size spare tire); air conditioning; power windows, mirrors and locks; cruise control; a 60/40-split rear seat; a CD player; and an overhead console with multiple 12-volt outlets. The EX adds two-tone cladding, body-color exterior trim, foglights, keyless entry, a power sunroof, a power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an upgraded sound system, brushed metal and chrome interior trim and a cargo net. The EX is available with a luxury package that adds an in-dash CD changer, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, leather seats (heated in front), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an automatic 4WD system. A sport package for manual-shift LX includes a side step bars, blacked-out headlamps, a roof rack and keyless entry.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, alloy wheels are now standard on all Sorento models.

Performance & mpg

Powering all Kia Sorento models is a 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out 192 horsepower. LX models can be had with a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission, while EX models are automatic only. Both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive are available. Most Sorentos get part-time 4WD, while the EX with luxury package gets full-time 4WD. Both systems include low-range gearing for off-roading. Towing capacity (just 3,500 pounds) is unimpressive given the Sorento's body-on-frame construction.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard, and ABS is optional. Also standard are front and rear side curtain airbags, and three-point belts and headrests in all seating positions. In government crash tests, the Kia Sorento earned four stars out of five for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. The Kia SUV earned a perfect five stars for front- and rear-occupant protection in side impacts. In frontal-offset crash testing by the IIHS, the Sorento earned a rating of "Acceptable," the second highest.

Driving

Though acceleration at freeway speeds tapers off to just adequate, the 2006 Kia Sorento will cruise happily at 75 mph all day long. Driven on pavement, the Sorento's independent front and solid axle rear suspension design provide a firm, mostly agreeable ride, though sharp impacts can intrude into the cabin. Accurate, well-weighted steering and a minimum of body roll keep the Kia well planted around corners. With body-on-frame architecture, a low-range transfer case on 4WD models and meaty 16-inch tires, the Sorento can easily take on off-road trails of moderate difficulty.

Interior

Inside the cabin, soft-touch surfaces abound on the dash and door panels, and the front-passenger airbag is seamlessly integrated into the dash, giving the cabin an upscale feel. The rear seat is wide enough for three adults in a pinch, though knee and toe room are tight. Cargo space is on par with other midsize SUVs with the rear seat up (31.4 cubic feet), but when it's folded, the resulting space measures only 66.4 cubes, about the same as the compact Kia Sportage.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Kia Sorento.

5(63%)
4(21%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.4
89 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth checking out
dstockdale,04/08/2011
Bought my 2006 Sorento in 2009 with only 15,000 miles on it. If you'd have asked me 5 years ago if I'd buy a Kia, I'd have told you no. This one had all the bells and whistles I wanted (heated leather seats, moon roof, etc). Being the 2nd owner, I still had 45K miles left on the bumper to bumper warranty when I purchased it and, here I am at 57,000+ miles and still thrilled. Is it a BMW? No, but I knew that going in. After 2 years of ZERO issues, I'm pretty happy. Oh, it does tend to need headlight and tail lights changed frequently but whatever.... even me, a girl, was able to do that myself and for cheap. Would I recommend, yes, definitely.
Crank shaft gear
Lance,06/20/2017
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Before buying this suv do your research , mostly into weather or not the crankshaft roll pin has or is close to shearing off , the repairs will include the crankshaft gear, harmonic damper crankshaft bolt and timing belt, the repairs will exceed 1000 dollars, this part has failed on mine 3 times in less then 20000 miles, the dealer will not warranty the repairs post 6 months, its extreamly frustrating that there is no update,recall or recourse other then pony up over a grand every 8000 miles because of the same failure, poor design, poor warranty, poor reliability
Defective part that can cause catastrophic failure
Kathy,09/06/2016
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Model years 2002-09 contain a defective engine crank sprocket that when the bolt breaks, causes you to loss your power steering and the engine is JUNK. The bolt broke while I was on the highway doing 65 MPH. When I went to steer on to the on ramp, I had NO power steering and almost went off the road. I had the car towed to the dealer and they told me the crank shaft bolt broke and I needed a new engine to the tune of $5000.00 I purchased the car used 6 months before for $8900.00 and there was less than 91,000 miles on it. I ended up losing my shirt on this piece of junk that Kia KNEW was defective. They don't seem to care that someone can get killed when this happens.
Electrical systems from the 1950's
Rich Hart,02/19/2016
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Overall, a comfortable (I'm 6'3") solid vehicle, but poor fuel economy and many electrical problems. Dome light diode (whoever heard of such a thing), door lock actuator (never had one fail even in the GM garbage of the 70's and 80's), heater blend door actuator, and crankshaft angle sensor ($900 repair to replace shitty magnetic pick up, but buried in engine). The sunroof plastic guide rail broke at 5 years with little use, so roof will slide but won't tilt. Temperature gauge has never worked reliably, even after 3 trips to dealer when new. I finally gave up as it wasn't important. Factory replacement windshield wiper blades last only 18 mos! Most of the problems are just annoying, but the crankshaft sensor problem is way too frequent...should have been a recall. Also, seat belt retraction springs are going bad. The build quality on the new models looks worse, so it will be a Honda, Nissan, or Toyota next time. I also have an 18 year old Infiniti with 70,000 miles, and have had less than one- fourth the problems! Update 8-22-16: Valve lifter (tappet) now ticks if the car sits more than a day or two without being driven. Not burning any appreciable amount of oil. Gas mileage down to 15 mpg using the E10 fuel now sold here (was 16 mpg with 0-5% ethanol). Have had to replace another failed electrical part, the A/C & heat temperature door actuator. Got the Kia brand part on the internet for about $70, replaced myself so no labor cost. Still driving the vehicle because it is much more comfortable to sit in (excellent leg room) than most others, and property tax is very low. Overall impression of an average quality SUV remains the same. Update 2-23-17: Replaced brakes and turned rotors at 58,000 miles. No more vibration when stopping. Have not experienced the crankshaft bolt/pulley failure but received notice of class action settlement regarding this frequent problem. Tailgate lift struts no longer work. Vehicle remains what I would term "average" quality, on par with most of the American products. I keep driving it because the seating position and comfort remain excellent and the overall cost of ownership, even with some problems, remains low. Update 8-24-18: No new issues in last year. As I get older and have to deal with many increasingly obscure and complicated electronic gizmos (and no standardization of anything!), I appreciate the relative simplicity of this vehicle. Comfort remains good and performance remains sluggish, but it has been reliable except for the aforementioned crankshaft sensor that most definitely should have been covered under a recall and/or fixed at no cost. It is heavy (full frame), more durable, and safer than most of the similar new vehicles, resulting in a generous appetite for fuel! Still, it's a keeper. Update 2-27-19: Just replaced the A/C belt tensioner puller due to loud bearing noise, followed by the A/C compressor due to a burned up clutch/pulley. Just 71,000 miles at this point. The last A/C compressor failure I had was nearly 50 years ago on a ‘67 Oldsmobile! I am disappointed, but still plan to keep this old beast for now. The new Telluride might change my mind...but my Kia experience has been less than good. Update 8-28-19: Seat belt light/beeper has developed a mind of its own; goes on and off for no apparent reason. No other major issues. I continue to keep it because of the lack of high and intrusive center console on most new vehicles that hits my right knee. I will absolutely not buy one of those miserable beasts with no leg room. I want to stretch out, particularly on long drives! The car mfrs have not yet figured this out. Update 2-29-2020. Still going with no new problems. Keeping this because there is such restricted legroom from the huge center consoles on most new SUV’s. And a few minor repairs here and there are nothing compared with the expenses (esp taxes) of a new vehicle. I am considering upgrading the now dated headlights. Remember when halogen lamps were an innovation? 😀😀
See all 89 reviews of the 2006 Kia Sorento
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
192 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2006 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2006 Kia Sorento Overview

The Used 2006 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M), and LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5M).

