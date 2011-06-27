Overall, a comfortable (I'm 6'3") solid vehicle, but poor fuel economy and many electrical problems. Dome light diode (whoever heard of such a thing), door lock actuator (never had one fail even in the GM garbage of the 70's and 80's), heater blend door actuator, and crankshaft angle sensor ($900 repair to replace shitty magnetic pick up, but buried in engine). The sunroof plastic guide rail broke at 5 years with little use, so roof will slide but won't tilt. Temperature gauge has never worked reliably, even after 3 trips to dealer when new. I finally gave up as it wasn't important. Factory replacement windshield wiper blades last only 18 mos! Most of the problems are just annoying, but the crankshaft sensor problem is way too frequent...should have been a recall. Also, seat belt retraction springs are going bad. The build quality on the new models looks worse, so it will be a Honda, Nissan, or Toyota next time. I also have an 18 year old Infiniti with 70,000 miles, and have had less than one- fourth the problems! Update 8-22-16: Valve lifter (tappet) now ticks if the car sits more than a day or two without being driven. Not burning any appreciable amount of oil. Gas mileage down to 15 mpg using the E10 fuel now sold here (was 16 mpg with 0-5% ethanol). Have had to replace another failed electrical part, the A/C & heat temperature door actuator. Got the Kia brand part on the internet for about $70, replaced myself so no labor cost. Still driving the vehicle because it is much more comfortable to sit in (excellent leg room) than most others, and property tax is very low. Overall impression of an average quality SUV remains the same. Update 2-23-17: Replaced brakes and turned rotors at 58,000 miles. No more vibration when stopping. Have not experienced the crankshaft bolt/pulley failure but received notice of class action settlement regarding this frequent problem. Tailgate lift struts no longer work. Vehicle remains what I would term "average" quality, on par with most of the American products. I keep driving it because the seating position and comfort remain excellent and the overall cost of ownership, even with some problems, remains low. Update 8-24-18: No new issues in last year. As I get older and have to deal with many increasingly obscure and complicated electronic gizmos (and no standardization of anything!), I appreciate the relative simplicity of this vehicle. Comfort remains good and performance remains sluggish, but it has been reliable except for the aforementioned crankshaft sensor that most definitely should have been covered under a recall and/or fixed at no cost. It is heavy (full frame), more durable, and safer than most of the similar new vehicles, resulting in a generous appetite for fuel! Still, it's a keeper. Update 2-27-19: Just replaced the A/C belt tensioner puller due to loud bearing noise, followed by the A/C compressor due to a burned up clutch/pulley. Just 71,000 miles at this point. The last A/C compressor failure I had was nearly 50 years ago on a ‘67 Oldsmobile! I am disappointed, but still plan to keep this old beast for now. The new Telluride might change my mind...but my Kia experience has been less than good. Update 8-28-19: Seat belt light/beeper has developed a mind of its own; goes on and off for no apparent reason. No other major issues. I continue to keep it because of the lack of high and intrusive center console on most new vehicles that hits my right knee. I will absolutely not buy one of those miserable beasts with no leg room. I want to stretch out, particularly on long drives! The car mfrs have not yet figured this out. Update 2-29-2020. Still going with no new problems. Keeping this because there is such restricted legroom from the huge center consoles on most new SUV’s. And a few minor repairs here and there are nothing compared with the expenses (esp taxes) of a new vehicle. I am considering upgrading the now dated headlights. Remember when halogen lamps were an innovation? 😀😀

