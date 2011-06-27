Vehicle overview

Kia is a brand on the rise in the United States. From its memorable hamster ads to its high-profile sponsorship of the NBA, you don't have to be a car nut to know that this South Korean company is no longer a peddler of anonymous, value-driven cars. And even though its most recent offerings have been getting plenty of attention for their creative, eye-catching styling, it's the comparatively conservative 2013 Kia Sorento crossover SUV that's actually the brand's best-seller.

Quite simply, the Sorento doesn't need anthropomorphic rodents or an L.A. Clipper to get noticed. It all starts with its size. Placed in between compact SUVs like Kia's own Sportage and midsize SUVs like the Toyota Highlander, the Sorento falls in line with vehicles like the deceptively large Honda CR-V. However, the Sorento manages to squeeze in an available third-row seat that can actually fit adults. Despite such a generous amount of passenger and cargo space, this Kia still feels maneuverable and achieves decent fuel economy.

Next up comes a generous helping of available features. Even the base trim includes Bluetooth and satellite radio, while the upper trims can be packed with niceties like a cooled driver seat, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. In true Kia tradition, all of this comes at a price that undercuts its rivals. Essentially, the Sorento offers the size and equipment of a more expensive crossover.

Add in a competitive engine lineup and styling that's attractive (if not especially distinct), and you get a family SUV that delivers on most fronts. We certainly suggest checking out the Chevy Equinox, Dodge Journey, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, as each is strong in its own right. However, the 2013 Kia Sorento is one of our favorites and it has nothing to do with its association with hip-hop rodentia.