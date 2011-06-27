  1. Home
2013 Kia Sorento Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plentiful standard features
  • decent size third-row seat, sporty handling
  • optional fuel-efficient four-cylinder
  • optional powerful V6
  • long warranty.
  • Five-passenger model lacks a sliding second-row seat
  • longer-than-average braking distances.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Well equipped and just the right size for small families, the 2013 Kia Sorento is an excellent pick for a small or midsize crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Kia is a brand on the rise in the United States. From its memorable hamster ads to its high-profile sponsorship of the NBA, you don't have to be a car nut to know that this South Korean company is no longer a peddler of anonymous, value-driven cars. And even though its most recent offerings have been getting plenty of attention for their creative, eye-catching styling, it's the comparatively conservative 2013 Kia Sorento crossover SUV that's actually the brand's best-seller.

Quite simply, the Sorento doesn't need anthropomorphic rodents or an L.A. Clipper to get noticed. It all starts with its size. Placed in between compact SUVs like Kia's own Sportage and midsize SUVs like the Toyota Highlander, the Sorento falls in line with vehicles like the deceptively large Honda CR-V. However, the Sorento manages to squeeze in an available third-row seat that can actually fit adults. Despite such a generous amount of passenger and cargo space, this Kia still feels maneuverable and achieves decent fuel economy.

Next up comes a generous helping of available features. Even the base trim includes Bluetooth and satellite radio, while the upper trims can be packed with niceties like a cooled driver seat, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof. In true Kia tradition, all of this comes at a price that undercuts its rivals. Essentially, the Sorento offers the size and equipment of a more expensive crossover.

Add in a competitive engine lineup and styling that's attractive (if not especially distinct), and you get a family SUV that delivers on most fronts. We certainly suggest checking out the Chevy Equinox, Dodge Journey, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, as each is strong in its own right. However, the 2013 Kia Sorento is one of our favorites and it has nothing to do with its association with hip-hop rodentia.

2013 Kia Sorento models

The 2013 Kia Sorento is a crossover SUV that fits in between the compact and midsize segments. There are three trim levels: LX, EX and SX. Five-passenger seating is standard on all but the LX V6 and SX, which come with the otherwise optional 50/50 split-folding third-row seat that raises capacity to seven.

The base LX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding second-row seat, Bluetooth and a sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. The LX Convenience package adds foglamps, rear parking sensors, heated front seats, an auto-dimming mirror and the Uvo voice-activated electronics interface. On four-cylinder models, this package also includes a more powerful and efficient engine, roof rails and the third-row seat (also available as a stand-alone item). Later in the model year, a new LX Convenience Plus package will add an eight-way power driver seat (with lumbar adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a first aid kit.

Stepping up to the EX gets you the upgraded four-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, the eight-way power driver seat, leather upholstery and the LX Convenience package items (minus the auto-dimming mirror).

V6-powered EX models can be equipped with the EX Premium package, which adds the third-row seat, the auto-dimming mirror, a panoramic sunroof, rear air-conditioning, a four-way power passenger seat, the third-row seat, a first aid kit, a rearview camera and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound audio system with HD radio. Four-cylinder EX models can be equipped with the EX Premium Plus package, which includes all of the above items plus power-folding mirrors, driver memory functions and a touchscreen navigation system with real-time traffic. The V6 model's EX Limited package includes all of the Premium Plus package's extra items plus a ventilated driver seat.

The Sorento SX comes only with the V6 and adds to the standard EX equipment special styling cues, different 18-inch wheels, LED taillamps, rear air-conditioning, the four-way power passenger seat, the third-row seat, a rearview camera, a two-tone interior color scheme and an Infinity audio system. The SX Premium package essentially adds a heated steering wheel and everything from the EX's options that aren't included as standard.

2013 Highlights

Standard equipment is enhanced for the 2013 Kia Sorento. The EX trim now gets standard leather upholstery, while the Uvo voice-activated electronics interface is available on the base LX trim. Later in the year, the LX can also be had with additional equipment like a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Kia Sorento LX comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 175 horsepower and 169 pound-feet of torque. Every Sorento comes standard with a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is an option. In Edmunds performance testing, this base LX engine with front-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds, which is slow for the class. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 20/26/22 with all-wheel drive.

Optional on the LX and standard on the EX is a direct-injected version of the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. Though we haven't tested this engine, its acceleration should be better. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 21/30/24 with front-drive and 21/27/23  with all-wheel drive.

Standard on the SX and optional on the others is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 276 hp and 248 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, an EX V6 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds, which is better than average. Fuel economy rates 20/26/22 and 18/24/20 for front- and all-wheel-drive models, respectively.

Safety

The 2013 Kia Sorento comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover only the first and second rows. In Edmunds brake testing, the Sorento came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet, which is a bit longer than average.

In government crash testing, the Sorento received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Sorento the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2013 Kia Sorento's base 2.4-liter engine feels punchy enough around town and with light loads, but struggles a bit with extra passengers and cargo. The extra power generated from the available direct-injected four-cylinder helps, and we suspect the majority of buyers will be happy with this midlevel choice. Buyers who regularly ferry passengers and cargo are better served by the strong and smooth 3.5-liter V6.

At highway speeds, the Sorento's cabin remains impressively isolated from both road and wind noise. We're also impressed with the Sorento's handling ability and its direct response to steering inputs; this is one of the more enjoyable small family crossovers to drive. The ride quality is a little firmer than some other models in this class, but it should still suit most folks just fine.

Interior

The Sorento's cabin doesn't have the visual flair of its more recently redesigned Kia siblings, but it's attractive enough and benefits from the brand's usual array of audio and climate controls that are intuitive with a substantial feel. Dashboard plastics are hard to the touch, but look good and are certainly on par for the class. Kia's Uvo system also works very well. Based on the same technology as Ford's Sync system, it allows drivers to control various functions with voice commands, including their MP3 players and cell phones.

The front seats provide plenty of comfort for long trips and offer the type of commanding view of the road that crossover buyers want. The second-row seat accommodates two with ease and three in a pinch. It doesn't slide fore or aft without the optional third-row seat, making the standard Sorento less versatile than the Equinox or RAV4. But the third-row seat does feature 50/50-split-folding seatbacks and enough room for adults, which is unique to a vehicle of its size. With the rear seats folded, the Sorento can carry up to 72.5 cubic feet of cargo, about as much as a RAV4 or CR-V.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Kia Sorento.

5(37%)
4(43%)
3(2%)
2(8%)
1(10%)
3.9
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Camping/Towing Vehicle
Jimmy C,04/16/2016
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I was skeptical about KIA's history, but I did a ton of research and discovered their reviews and quality have greatly improved since the 2000s. We've owned our 2013 Sorento for almost 2 years and 25,000 miles. The 2013 Sorento LX 3.5 has greatly exceeded my expectations. I own a 16' TrailLite camper (3,500 lbs loaded). The Sorento EASILY pulls it at idle. I was amazed how well the KIA pulled my camper with my 2 fishing kayaks on the roof-rack. Granted Fuel economy drops while towing from 25mpg (@75mph) to about 11mpg (@70), but that was still better than expected. Acceleration is a little jumpy and takes some getting used to. Breaks are great. Handling is smooth and comfortable. Changing the oil was a learning experience; the filter is on the top of the engine, which was new to me; I searched for it for about 5 minutes before I gave in and Googled its location. The filter is about 2x more expensive that typical filters. It takes nearly 6 quarts of oil. Seating - Front is comfortable, but I wouldn't mind the seats being a little wider. I'm 6'0, 220, 40" waist. The second row seating is fairly comfortable, and they recline! The 3rd row is tight for me, but I could fit if I lost a bet. Ideal size for 3rd row would be < 5'. In my opinion, none of the mid-size SUV competitors can compare to the Sorento when talking about towing capacity, economy, features and price.
Great Buy
michael76148,07/01/2012
My wife and I in a 3-5 day span test drove a Honda crv, a mazda7, a Nis. Murano,and chev. Equnox, when it came down to standard equipment, comfort, quality,and over all bang for the buck the Kia slapped the others in the face. Quiet cabin, smooth ride, beautiful leather interior, bluetooth,vue voice command with a awsome Infinity suround system, and many other toys are standard on the V-6 SX MODEL. 3rd row seating tight for adults but for my 2 Grandsones they are fine.Gas milage not great but good.Trip to Loisianna 450miles avg 25mpg, everyday city only 19-20. Overall, we are very happy with our choice. And a warranty 2nd to none
2013 LX GDI AWD
ucinn35,02/23/2013
We bought a 2012 SX AWD for the wife last year. We love that car so much we bought another one for me. I use it for work everyday so I went with the GDI for better gas mileage. I'm getting between 24 and 25 combined with a couple hundred pounds of tools and parts in it. The acceleration is peppy and more than adequate. The 6 speed shifts smoothly and effortlessly. Handling is great, a very good turning radius so it handles like a smaller car. The SX has 25000 miles on it and mine has 1000 and we've had no problems out of either of them. I am probably a Kia customer for life now.
So Far So Great
basel1120,08/20/2012
Replaced a much loved 2004 Saab 9-5 wagon with the Sorento after driving virtually every brand/model available with AWD and a V6 that could be had for less than $40K+. Final two candidates were a Subaru Outback and the Sorento. Though the former is a fine vehicle, the Sorento won out on features, fit and finish, and overall comfort combined with power and handling. Frankly, we didn't need 7 seats. But the combination of other options we did want forced the inclusion of the third row.
See all 49 reviews of the 2013 Kia Sorento
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Kia Sorento

Used 2013 Kia Sorento Overview

The Used 2013 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV w/Convenience Pkg (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Kia Sorento?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Kia Sorento trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Kia Sorento LX is priced between $6,971 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 42900 and138724 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Kia Sorento SX is priced between $10,557 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 106756 and112396 miles.

Which used 2013 Kia Sorentos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Kia Sorento for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2013 Sorentos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,971 and mileage as low as 42900 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Kia Sorento.

