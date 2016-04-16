Used 2013 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

5,183 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sorento Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    99,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,492

    $2,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento SX in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento SX

    110,079 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $2,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento SX in White
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento SX

    102,877 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,475

    $2,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento EX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento EX

    121,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,700

    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    91,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    $1,481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento EX in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento EX

    55,799 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,899

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    157,249 miles

    $5,988

    $1,517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    132,306 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    $1,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    84,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,305

    $2,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    133,956 miles

    $6,798

    $2,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento EX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento EX

    89,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $2,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    120,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $1,758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento EX in Silver
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento EX

    74,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,499

    $1,420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    154,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,985

    $1,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    105,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,999

    $1,683 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento EX in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento EX

    144,595 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,569

    $1,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    84,471 miles

    $9,500

    $1,774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2013 Kia Sorento LX

    102,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,990

    $1,648 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sorento searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento
  4. Used 2013 Kia Sorento

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sorento
Overall Consumer Rating
3.949 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
  • 5
    (37%)
  • 4
    (43%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Great Camping/Towing Vehicle
Jimmy C,04/16/2016
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I was skeptical about KIA's history, but I did a ton of research and discovered their reviews and quality have greatly improved since the 2000s. We've owned our 2013 Sorento for almost 2 years and 25,000 miles. The 2013 Sorento LX 3.5 has greatly exceeded my expectations. I own a 16' TrailLite camper (3,500 lbs loaded). The Sorento EASILY pulls it at idle. I was amazed how well the KIA pulled my camper with my 2 fishing kayaks on the roof-rack. Granted Fuel economy drops while towing from 25mpg (@75mph) to about 11mpg (@70), but that was still better than expected. Acceleration is a little jumpy and takes some getting used to. Breaks are great. Handling is smooth and comfortable. Changing the oil was a learning experience; the filter is on the top of the engine, which was new to me; I searched for it for about 5 minutes before I gave in and Googled its location. The filter is about 2x more expensive that typical filters. It takes nearly 6 quarts of oil. Seating - Front is comfortable, but I wouldn't mind the seats being a little wider. I'm 6'0, 220, 40" waist. The second row seating is fairly comfortable, and they recline! The 3rd row is tight for me, but I could fit if I lost a bet. Ideal size for 3rd row would be < 5'. In my opinion, none of the mid-size SUV competitors can compare to the Sorento when talking about towing capacity, economy, features and price.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Sorento
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Sorento info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings