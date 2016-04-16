Used 2013 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
5,183 listings
- 99,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,492$2,002 Below Market
- 110,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$2,779 Below Market
- 102,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,475$2,626 Below Market
- 121,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,700
- 91,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495$1,481 Below Market
- 55,799 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,899$1,921 Below Market
- 157,249 miles
$5,988$1,517 Below Market
- 132,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,999$1,418 Below Market
- 84,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,305$2,730 Below Market
- 133,956 miles
$6,798$2,107 Below Market
- 89,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$2,535 Below Market
- 120,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900$1,758 Below Market
- 74,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,499$1,420 Below Market
- 154,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,985$1,311 Below Market
- 105,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999$1,683 Below Market
- 144,595 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,569$1,012 Below Market
- 84,471 miles
$9,500$1,774 Below Market
- 102,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,990$1,648 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento
Read recent reviews for the Kia Sorento
Overall Consumer Rating3.949 Reviews
Jimmy C,04/16/2016
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I was skeptical about KIA's history, but I did a ton of research and discovered their reviews and quality have greatly improved since the 2000s. We've owned our 2013 Sorento for almost 2 years and 25,000 miles. The 2013 Sorento LX 3.5 has greatly exceeded my expectations. I own a 16' TrailLite camper (3,500 lbs loaded). The Sorento EASILY pulls it at idle. I was amazed how well the KIA pulled my camper with my 2 fishing kayaks on the roof-rack. Granted Fuel economy drops while towing from 25mpg (@75mph) to about 11mpg (@70), but that was still better than expected. Acceleration is a little jumpy and takes some getting used to. Breaks are great. Handling is smooth and comfortable. Changing the oil was a learning experience; the filter is on the top of the engine, which was new to me; I searched for it for about 5 minutes before I gave in and Googled its location. The filter is about 2x more expensive that typical filters. It takes nearly 6 quarts of oil. Seating - Front is comfortable, but I wouldn't mind the seats being a little wider. I'm 6'0, 220, 40" waist. The second row seating is fairly comfortable, and they recline! The 3rd row is tight for me, but I could fit if I lost a bet. Ideal size for 3rd row would be < 5'. In my opinion, none of the mid-size SUV competitors can compare to the Sorento when talking about towing capacity, economy, features and price.
