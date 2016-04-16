Used 2013 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

I was skeptical about KIA's history, but I did a ton of research and discovered their reviews and quality have greatly improved since the 2000s. We've owned our 2013 Sorento for almost 2 years and 25,000 miles. The 2013 Sorento LX 3.5 has greatly exceeded my expectations. I own a 16' TrailLite camper (3,500 lbs loaded). The Sorento EASILY pulls it at idle. I was amazed how well the KIA pulled my camper with my 2 fishing kayaks on the roof-rack. Granted Fuel economy drops while towing from 25mpg (@75mph) to about 11mpg (@70), but that was still better than expected. Acceleration is a little jumpy and takes some getting used to. Breaks are great. Handling is smooth and comfortable. Changing the oil was a learning experience; the filter is on the top of the engine, which was new to me; I searched for it for about 5 minutes before I gave in and Googled its location. The filter is about 2x more expensive that typical filters. It takes nearly 6 quarts of oil. Seating - Front is comfortable, but I wouldn't mind the seats being a little wider. I'm 6'0, 220, 40" waist. The second row seating is fairly comfortable, and they recline! The 3rd row is tight for me, but I could fit if I lost a bet. Ideal size for 3rd row would be < 5'. In my opinion, none of the mid-size SUV competitors can compare to the Sorento when talking about towing capacity, economy, features and price.

