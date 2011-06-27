  1. Home
2014 Kia Sorento Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plentiful standard and optional features
  • quiet and comfortable ride
  • superior tech interface
  • powerful V6
  • available third-row seat
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Standard four-cylinder engine's mediocre acceleration and fuel economy
  • typically more expensive than a small crossover.
List Price Range
$7,450 - $17,000
Used Sorento for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Kia Sorento is one of our top recommendations to consumers shopping for a small or midsize crossover SUV, thanks to its well-mannered driving characteristics, roomy interior and generous standard and optional features.

Vehicle overview

The Kia Sorento has been one of our favorite midsize crossover SUVs these past few years. With available V6 power, plenty of features and a roomy interior with an available third-row seat, the current-generation Sorento is a great option for shoppers who want something a bit bigger than the typical small crossover. This year's updated 2014 Kia Sorento has all the same draws, but it brings some significant improvements to keep it up to speed with the competition.

Kia touts the 2014 Sorento as significantly redesigned, but in the absence of major styling changes, it looks like more of a refresh when you walk up to it. Even on the inside, you'd need to compare old to new side by side to spot the differences. But there are key changes to the chassis, as Kia has stiffened the body structure, fitted a new front suspension and retuned the rear suspension to improve both ride comfort and handling. There's more power, too. A new direct-injected, 3.3-liter V6 cranks out 290 horsepower, up from last year's 276 hp.

As before, the 2014 Kia Sorento is one of the few crossovers in this class to offer a third-row seat. Kia also packs in the features, as even the midgrade EX comes with items such as leather upholstery and heated front seats. This year the automaker has also updated the Uvo voice activation system for more accurate control and added a larger touchscreen with improved menus and graphics that grants the Sorento one of the best tech interfaces in this price range. The gauges can also feature an optional large LCD that digitally replicates an analog speedometer and provides additional trip computer information.

If you're expecting to get all of these features for a bargain price because of the Kia brand name, you're in for a bit of surprise, though: The entry-level Sorento LX starts in the mid-$20,000 range, but the upper trim levels go deep into the $30Ks. And since the Sorento is related to the equally impressive Hyundai Santa Fe, deciding on the Kia gets even more complicated. But whether you're comparing it with the Hyundai, other midsize crossovers like the Dodge Journey or the Ford Edge, or such top small crossovers as the Honda CR-V or the Toyota RAV4, the 2014 Kia Sorento is definitely a must-see, especially if you need a crossover SUV that can seat seven in a pinch.

2014 Kia Sorento models

The five-passenger 2014 Kia Sorento is offered in LX, EX, SX and SX-L trims. Standard LX features include 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB/auxiliary audio jacks.

The EX adds 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a rear spoiler, roof rails, keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar support), ambient interior lighting, LCD gauges, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear-seat sunshades, Kia's Uvo voice activation system and a rearview camera.

Optional on the EX is the Touring package, which adds a power liftgate, a panoramic sunroof, a blind-spot-monitoring system, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Infinity surround-sound system.

The Sorento SX receives the contents of the Touring package and gains 19-inch wheels, selectable steering modes, rear air-conditioning and a four-way power front passenger seat. The SX-L tops it off with chromed wheels, xenon headlights, a heated and wood-trimmed steering wheel, heated rear seats and upgraded leather upholstery.

Folding 50/50-split third-row seats (with rear air-conditioning) are optional on all Kia Sorentos.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Kia Sorento receives a slight styling update, an upgraded cabin and a new, more powerful V6 engine. Last year's base four-cylinder engine has been dropped, leaving the previously midrange 2.4-liter four-cylinder as the Sorento's entry-level engine. Ride quality and steering feel have also been improved, as has Kia's Uvo voice activation system. Finally, a new range-topping SX-L trim level debuts.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Kia Sorento is offered with two engine choices. The base engine for the LX is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 191 hp and 181 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the LX and standard on all others is a 3.3-liter V6 that makes 290 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. All Sorentos come with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, an AWD V6 Sorento accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, which is a quick time for this class.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive four-cylinder Sorento at 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway) and the AWD at 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/24 mpg highway). These are underwhelming numbers compared with what's typically achieved by small crossovers, though those vehicles are smaller and lighter. Fuel economy for the V6 is average at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) for the front-drive model and 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/24 mpg highway) for AWD.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Kia Sorento models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, hill-start assist, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags for the first two rows and active front headrests. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on all EX and SX models and optional on the LX. A blind-spot monitoring system is standard on SX models and optional on other Kia Sorentos.

In Edmunds brake testing, the V6 AWD model came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, a better-than-average distance for SUVs in this class.

In government crash tests the 2014 Kia Sorento rated five stars overall earning five stars in front and side crash tests and four stars in rollover tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2014 Sorento a rating of "Good."

Driving

Most drivers will find that the 2014 Kia Sorento feels a bit underpowered with the base four-cylinder engine. Considering its negligible fuel economy advantage, the V6 engine is well worth the upgrade if your budget allows. On the road, the Sorento is exceptionally quiet with a scarcity of road noise. We also like the way it rides, as the suspension soaks up bumps with ease. Around turns, the Sorento's handling and steering are far from sporty, but most drivers should find it sure-footed enough for a family vehicle.

When navigating the confines of a parking spot, the big Kia feels smaller than it really is and in general it's quite a bit more maneuverable than larger seven-passenger SUVs. Poor rearward visibility can make the task of backing into a tight space seem daunting, but the available rearview camera and parking sensors help out here. All told, the 2014 Kia Sorento should be a good fit for a wide swath of SUV buyers.

Interior

Even in its base trim level, the 2014 Kia Sorento boasts a generous offering of standard features. We're particularly pleased that many of the high-end items are available as options throughout the lineup, so you're not forced to spring for a fully loaded model.

The quality of cabin materials is acceptable, though it can seem as if there's a bit too much hard plastic if you've sprung for the pricey SX or SX-L. The new, larger touchscreen for 2014 includes a more intuitive menu structure, better graphics and a secondary control knob that all together make for one of the most user-friendly tech interfaces on the market. Augmenting it is the Uvo voice activation system, which is comparable to Ford's praiseworthy Sync system. We found Uvo just as adept at recognizing voice commands for phone and entertainment systems: It allows for truly hands-free operation.

Front passengers will enjoy a commanding view of the road ahead and seats that are comfortable and supportive. Adult passengers will likely find plenty of headroom and legroom in the second row, but the optional third-row seats are suitable for children only. Accessing the third row is also a bit tricky. Cargo space is on the generous side, with 36.9 cubic feet available behind the middle row of seats. Folding those away expands that space to 72.5 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Kia Sorento.

5(59%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(6%)
4.2
48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

We love our 2014 Kia Sorento LX
roadturtle59,01/03/2014
We have bought new one Tuscon in the 90's, and four Hyundai Santa Fe's, 2008, 2009, 2011, and a 2012. This is our first Kia Sorento. the Pros; Strong motor, easier steering, a lot better suspension, better handling, better gas mileage 24.9 average, smooth automatic 6 speed transmission, easy to get in and out off, great visibility, awesome warranty. In all the years I have owned Hyundai's, and now Kia. I only had one minor repair under warranty years ago. Cons; none so far. We have 1350 miles on our new Sorento so far. I strongly recommend Kia Sorento.
Nice SUV
JVT,06/13/2016
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Only real gripe I have about the Sorento as equipped (LX FWD) are the low grip eco tires they put on it. Being in the snowbelt, I should have gotten AWD, but the Eco tires are horrible in even light snow. I'd expect an all season tire to at least get you moving when there's an inch and a half of snow on the ground. Not so much. I put some winter tires on and all is well again however. The Sorento is roomy and has great cargo space and some hidden under floor cubbies in the cargo area as well. Very handy when camping / moving and etc. I'm averaging around 25mpg which I'm happy with given the Sorento's size. The ride is smooth and comfortable, interior materials have solid fit and finish and are soft touch for the most part. IP and center stack are very legible and usable. Heated seats work well. Overall I'd say this is a solid soft roader SUV that has lots of cargo room and would recommend it. Update: 40K miles. MPGs have dropped a bit. Still seems to be holding up well and there aren't any new squeaks or creaks to report. Interior materials are also still in like new shape. Backup parking sensors have been on the fritz sporadically over the past 2 years. Sometimes they just beep once when you put it in reverse indicating it won't warn you if you get too close to an object. At other times, the beep will stay on the entire time you are backing up which is super annoying. Had a rear control or sway arm replaced under warranty. Can't think of any other issues or failures. Just replaced the front brakes at 41k miles. Rears still have some life left as expected. Update: 55K miles. Transmission issue popped up where the doors didn't unlock when putting it into Park sometimes. On a roadtrip, the gear indicator on the dash disappeared. Dealer replaced the shift interlock under warranty. Had both rear brake calipers seize up within 6 months of each other. Replaced under warranty. Replaced rotors and pads as well since those were shot. I wouldn't think that should happen at 55,000 miles. . . . Update: 67k miles. Nothing noteworthy to report. Slightly concerned over the 2.4l engine failures and class action lawsuits that have come forth. My wife's 2013 Optima with that drivetrain...the same as in this Sorento, died while she was driving on the expressway in rush hour traffic 2 months ago at around 72k miles. Definitely not safe. Hopefully I don't suffer the same fate.
GREAT Choice
bigpoppy,05/25/2013
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Had a 2012 Sorento with the 4 cylinder. Pretty peppy and pretty good gas mileage. Noticed however that when climbing hills it didn't upshift well. I attributed this to an outmatched engine for the weight of the vehicle. Just got the 2014 Sorento SX with the V6 GDI. It has tons of power and is super quiet. 400 pounds lighter and bigger engine is the winning combo. Silky smooth and great looking!
Never dreamed I'd own a Kia!
ffc27,05/12/2015
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
Pros: I wanted an SUV with leg room (I'm 5'11) and enough room for my 4 year old in her car seat to have enough leg room. The Sorento does not disappoint!! It's rare when I have to move my seat forward to drive comfortably, and in the Sorento, I have to do just that! I also wanted decent MPG and AWD. Hard to find in the same vehicle. I've gotten as good as 26.9 MPG on the freeway pushing 80 MPH through a whole tank. I average 20-21 MPG in town. Cons: -The 4cyl is gutless -Third row is not an aftermarket option - I got this car with hopes of adding because AWD and 3rd row are hard to find. -headlights could afford to be brighter. The line where the light ends is frustrating.
See all 48 reviews of the 2014 Kia Sorento
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
191 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Kia Sorento

Used 2014 Kia Sorento Overview

The Used 2014 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), SXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and SXL 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Kia Sorento?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Kia Sorento trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Kia Sorento LX is priced between $7,450 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 71785 and172159 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Kia Sorento EX is priced between $12,473 and$13,542 with odometer readings between 85450 and100044 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Kia Sorento SX is priced between $13,318 and$13,318 with odometer readings between 106602 and106602 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Kia Sorento SXL is priced between $17,000 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 58480 and58480 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Kia Sorentos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Kia Sorento for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2014 Sorentos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,450 and mileage as low as 58480 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Kia Sorento.

Can't find a used 2014 Kia Sorentos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sorento for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,191.

Find a used Kia for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sorento for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,951.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,811.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Kia Sorento?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

