Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(57)
2019 Kia Sorento

What’s new

  • New eight-speed automatic transmission for the V6
  • More standard features, including the third-row seat
  • Turbocharged 2.0-liter engine has been discontinued
  • Revised exterior styling
  • Part of the third Sorento generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Convenient size should fit many families
  • Ample feature content for the money
  • Stylish and quiet interior
  • Extra-long warranty coverage
  • Less cargo space than other three-row models
  • Third-row seat is strictly for kids
  • Lackluster acceleration, even from the V6 engine
MSRP Starting at
$26,290
Save as much as $9,609
Select your model:
Save as much as $9,609 with Edmunds

2019 Kia Sorento pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Sorento does Edmunds recommend?

Starting off, we recommend avoiding the L and the LX because their base four-cylinder engine is underpowered. Next up is the EX, which happens to be the Sorento's sweet spot. It comes standard with some appealing features such as heated front seats and an array of active safety and driver assistance technology. And if you want more, the EX gives you some flexibility to opt for the luxury and tech add-ons from the higher trim levels.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

Finding the right-size SUV for your family can be difficult. You want something with space and enough seats, but not something so large you can't fit it in the garage. Consider the 2019 Kia Sorento, which seeks to satisfy both needs.

Sized between the brand's smaller Sportage and larger Telluride, the Sorento comes standard with a third row and seating for seven. Its medium size means navigating tight roads isn't too difficult, but it also limits space in the back. That third row is suited best for transporting the little ones.

The Sorento is available with all-wheel drive and in a wide array of trim levels that range from budget-conscious to luxury-adjacent. You'll save some money by opting for the base four-cylinder engine, but be warned: Its pokey acceleration will leave you wishing for the available V6. That engine now comes with an eight-speed automatic that should improve responsiveness and fuel economy.

With so many potential variations, there's a configuration of the Sorento for most families. Figure in standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and one of the longest warranties you'll find among competitors, and you have a strong SUV for the money.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Kia Sorento as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020, as well as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2020.

2019 Kia Sorento models

The 2019 Kia Sorento is a seven-seat SUV that is available in seven trim levels: L, LX, S, EX, EX Sport, SX and SX Limited. The L and the LX are reasonably well-equipped, while the S and the EX add more convenience features. The SX trims top the range with more luxury-oriented features.

The L and the LX come standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic. A 3.3-liter V6 (290 hp, 252 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic is optional on the LX and standard on the S, EX, EX Sport, SX and SX Limited. All but the L can be equipped with all-wheel drive.

Standard feature highlights for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, cloth upholstery, manually adjustable front seats, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a CD player.

The LX adds a noise-reducing windshield, roof rails, front seatback pockets, two additional USB ports, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. When equipped with the V6, the LX gains automatic dual-zone climate control and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

The LX's optional Convenience package pads on rear parking sensors, the power-adjustable driver's seat and dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and an upgraded version of the 7-inch infotainment interface that also has navigation.

Going with the Sorento S gets you the V6 and the contents of the Convenience package. It also comes with black-painted wheels and exterior trim.

Compared to the LX, the EX gets the contents of the Convenience package as standard and further adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, rear air-conditioning controls, an upgraded driver information display, keyless ignition and proximity entry, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, and noise-reducing front door windows.

This trim also comes standard with a suite of advanced driver safety and assistance features that include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, traffic adaptive cruise control and driver attention warning.

For the EX Sport, Kia fits 19-inch wheels but takes away a few minor features such as the power-adjustable front passenger seat.

The EX's Touring package includes a panoramic sunroof, LED interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, forward parking distance sensors, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 110-volt household-style outlet, an 8-inch infotainment display with navigation, and retractable sunshades for the rear doors.

The SX comes standard with all of the above plus 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, red brake calipers, driver-seat memory settings and a wireless phone charger. The SX also offers its own Touring package that includes LED headlights, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlights, a surround-view parking camera system, and power-folding side mirrors.

The SX Limited starts where the SX Touring package leaves off, adding to it chrome-clad wheels, LED foglights, black brake calipers, higher-grade leather upholstery, and heated outboard second-row seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Kia Sorento SX Limited (3.3L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
The V6 engine is unchanged, but a more fuel-efficient eight-speed supplants the old six-speed transmission. The new gearbox shifts smoothly but lacks kickdown response in certain modes and could be the reason the Sorento's pace has slowed a bit. Steering, handling and braking all remain agreeable.

Acceleration

6.5
The Sorento V6 lost a bit of pep in its step, hitting 60 mph in 8.3 seconds instead of the previously tested 7.6 seconds. Kia's 3.3-liter V6 feels soft at the low end, with less yank when you punch it. It wakes up noticeably at 5,000 rpm and pulls well and smoothly to redline.

Braking

7.5
The brakes are easy and smooth to modulate in casual driving, without any undue slop and stable under heavy panic situations. Our best-recorded brake stop was 125 feet, which is a good result for a vehicle of this size and weight with all-season tires.

Steering

7.5
The steering is agreeably light effort at parking-lot speeds, a little short on feedback, but fairly accurate when carving through corners. It inspires confidence at speed and within the Sorento's modest handling parameters and doesn't draw attention to itself. It's nicely executed.

Handling

7.5
For not having any real sporting intentions, the Sorento handles better than expected. Body movements are pretty well controlled in sweeping turns, though body roll and pitch are a bit more noticeable in quick transitions. It's not intended to be a sporting SUV, but it does not feel floppy either.

Drivability

7.0
Outside of Sport mode, the eight-speed transmission feels lazy at times, likely to maximize fuel economy. Downshifts, when flooring the accelerator, take a moment too long. In Sport mode, this isn't an issue. Otherwise, shifts are executed smoothly and are responsive to manual paddle-shift commands.

Off-road

7.0
The Sorento's AWD system includes an electronically lockable 50-50 front-rear torque split, which could come in handy in low-traction scenarios. With ground clearance at a modest 7.3 inches, this is a winter-ready SUV but clearly not designed to be an off-roader.

Comfort

8.0
The Sorento is one comfortable crossover all around, featuring an impressively quiet cabin, seats with almost all the fixings, and a smooth yet well-controlled ride that's among the segment's best. The standard third-row seat is intended for kids but could fit adults in a pinch.

Seat comfort

8.0
Our tester came with heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. Padding is a good mix of firm and plush and now features an extendable lower bottom cushion. Nicely shaped second-row seats slide and recline, while the third-row bottom cushions sit low to the floor, with limited comfort.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Sorento may have one of the most refined rides of any non-luxury-brand crossover. Impacts are well-cushioned, yet ride motions remain disciplined. While it won't silence every bump, this Kia glides serenely over patchy pavement, giving it a distinctly premium feel.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The SX Limited's acoustic windshield and front window glass block out sound and help deliver luxury-grade quietness, even nosing out some upscale SUVs. Only mild amounts of road and wind noise penetrate the cabin, and the V6 engine, though not exactly mellifluous, sounds happy to rev out to redline.

Climate control

8.0
The dual-zone climate controls are straightforward, and there's a button to toggle the rear A/C. The system does a good job of adjusting to accommodate the desired cabin temperature. The seat ventilation is effective, and the heaters warm up adequately quick. The third row has vents and fan speed controls.

Interior

8.0
The cabin is thoughtfully designed for the most part, faltering mainly in third-row access — inevitable, perhaps, given the Sorento's tweener class size. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly functional even if it isn't fancy, and there are a ton of great parking aids at this trim level.

Ease of use

8.0
The upgraded 8-inch touchscreen is intuitive, easy to navigate, and quick to respond. Even the gauge cluster menus and controls are simple to use. There are fancier systems out there, but few are easier to use and master. Other controls are logically arrayed with no snafus.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The step-in height is low, and the wide-opening doors ease access to the first and second rows. Third-row access is more challenging. Even though the passenger-side second-row seat slides forward, the passage to the back is tight. There are overhead grab handles at all doors should you need them.

Driving position

8.0
The 14-way adjustable driver's seat provides a good range of movement, so most will be able to find a comfortable position. One foreseeable issue may be that the steering wheel doesn't telescope out far enough for tall drivers.

Roominess

7.5
The Sorento cheats a little since it's in between segments. It's large for a compact. The third row is best for kids but could fit adults in a pinch. The front seats are plenty spacious, as are the sliding and reclining second-row seats. Note to the tall: The panoramic sunroof does eat into headroom a bit.

Visibility

8.0
Visibility is pretty decent with large windows all around and a rear view that's only slightly obstructed with the third row up. The SXL trim comes with all the necessary aids to ensure you keep your fenders clean, such as 360-degree cameras, parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring.

Quality

7.5
The materials are class-competitive with abundant soft-touch surfaces, and the updated details on the shifter and steering wheel further improve this. Still, a number of things are shared with other Kia models costing half as much, which some may perceive as lower-quality.

Utility

7.5
Among other compact three-row SUVs, the Sorento is pretty comparable in terms of cargo capacity but trails the midsize three-rows at the upper end of its price range. In the cabin, storage meets expectations, but the touchless power tailgate and easy-folding seats are big pluses.

Small-item storage

7.5
The Sorento offers plenty of cabin nooks for personal items, with a dedicated space for wireless charging smartphones. The door pockets and armrest bin are what you'd expect in this class. Nothing is especially clever.

Cargo space

8.0
There's just 11.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, which is typical for compact three-row SUVs. That grows to 38 cubic feet with the third row folded, which is right on par with the spacious Honda CR-V. Straps and levers allow you to fold both second and third rows from the back. And the power tailgate opens quickly without the need for any hands or swinging legs.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
There's a decent amount of space for front- or rear-facing car seats in the second row, but the car seat anchors are buried a bit in the seat cushions and not the most easily accessible.

Towing

7.5
Depending on where you place the Sorento, its 5,000-pound max tow capacity is either very good for a compact SUV or on par with capacities of similarly outfitted midsizers. Our top-level tester is priced like a midsize, so that's what we're comparing it to.

Technology

8.0
The Sorento provides plenty of charging options for anything you or your passengers bring along. And the top SX Limited trim comes packed with nearly every modern driving aid available. The sound and nav systems may not be fancy, but Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provide seamless smartphone integration.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Front power outlets include two 12-volt sockets plus two USB jacks and a wireless charge pad. The second row has a USB charger, a 115-volt outlet and a 12-volt plug. An extra 12-volt plug in the cargo area can provide power to third-row passengers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across all trims.

Driver aids

8.0
A full suite of driving aids is available on SX trims, replete with surround-view cameras, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and various collision avoidance features. The systems operate pretty well. Adaptive cruise can be a little jerky but operates down to a complete stop, and lane keeping assist promptly prevents you from drifting out of your lane. We didn't find any of the collision systems to be overly sensitive either.

Voice control

7.5
If your smartphone is plugged in, the voice controls summon Siri or Google. Native voice controls serve fairly basic functions but work well. Starting a navigation route and tuning to radio stations on different radio bands were done without issue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Sorento.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 12%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 9%
1 star reviews: 14%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 57 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • safety
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • driving experience
  • warranty
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • acceleration
  • ride quality
  • visibility
  • off-roading
  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • handling & steering
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • transmission
  • electrical system
  • wheels & tires
  • technology
  • lights
  • road noise
  • steering wheel
  • sound system
  • brakes
  • doors
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

2 out of 5 stars, Nice car but engine/transmission issues
famattjr,
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

Great car and ride but around 3500 miles developed what many reviews and discussion forum posts have noted-a "missing" or jerking feeling on acceleration as well as running, hard to tell if it is the engine or the transmission. Two visits to dealer, they say they don't notice it, I've been driving long enough to know when an engine is running rough. Some say it is a software issue, it seems Kia itself does not know how to solve it. To some it might not be noticeable or annoying. Update: 8,000 miles. Still love the car. It still jerks on acceleration but you learn to live with it. That's just the way it is. Brakes are VERY touchy, even other drivers notice it, especially at low speeds, you have to be very careful on the brake pedal. The radio controls are maddening. Scrolling through the touch screen it's easy to "select" a station instead of scrolling past it.

5 out of 5 stars, Our Kia Sorento saved our lives
Adam Lupper,
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

My mom recently bought a 2019 Kia Sorento LX and immediately fell in love. Sadly, the Sorento came to a very sudden, sad death, when a truck pulled out in front of us causing us to t bone it. Totaling both vehicles. I’m giving this Sorento 5 stars on safety because if it wasn’t for its AMAZING safety features we possibly wouldn’t have been alive today. Thank you Kia.

4 out of 5 stars, This review was done April 20, 2020
Linda,
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

I love my Sorento, but one thing I discovered this winter is.......you cannot start the Sorento to warm it up and let it run. You cannot let it run and get out and lock the doors. Who wants to let their car run and leave it unlocked. One of the dumbest things any car maker could do. I have heard so many others complain of the same thing. They live in apt. Complex and cannot let their car warm up before going to work and leave it unlocked to get stolen. Also, if the car is taken it will not quit until it runs out of gas or the thief turns it off, even if you have the keys and it is out of range from the key fob. How dumb is that!!!!!! The dealership said I could get a remote start put on....over $500 and then I would have to have 2 key fobs. I do love the Sorento, had I known I couldn’t warm it up in the winter and lock it, I would have gone with another vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Kia Sorento much better than in the past
Mrs. Eileen Dover,
SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

We buy a new car every 10 years & wanted all the new safety features which this has. The computer screens were very user friendly unlike the Honda and Toyota, which made a difference. The Nappa leather seats are softer than the standard leather. The driver's seat also has a seat extender if needed (may not be in all trims?) The pick up is fine and all the safety features are easy to set, understand and get accustomed to. The size is nice, it's smaller than the Highlander & Pilot (so it is easier to park) and bigger than the CRV & Rav 4. No CD player on the SXL trim so I ripped 75 of mine onto a 8 GB flash drive and use it all the time. The 10 year warranty gives piece of mind. Until the self driving cars come out, this will be one of our main modes of transportation.

Write a review

See all 57 reviews

2019 Kia Sorento video

2019 Kia Sorento Review

2019 Kia Sorento Review

SPEAKER: The 2019 Kia Sorento has a few tweaks to its looks, a new transmission, and now standard third row seating. How useful is that third row, and where does the mild redesign place the Kia if you're shopping for a midsize SUV? We're searching the cosmos to find out. Before we start, please hit Subscribe and visit Edmunds for all your SUV shopping needs. If you're looking at the Honda Pilot, Chevy Traverse, or Toyota Highlander, you might be wondering if you should add the Sorento to your test drive list. It's well priced, starting at $25,000, and it manages to fit a large interior in a smaller exterior package. What's new for 2019? Not a whole lot-- the headlights are squintier and, in some of the higher trim levels, all LED. The overall look is basically the same-- traditional midsize SUV, which I would translate as tougher-looking minivan. When you first step into the Sorento, you might be sort of surprised. The materials aren't the highest level, but they are nicer than you would expect, and they are used very nicely through the cabin. There's not any part of the car that looks cheaper or more expensive than any other part. The materials are all soft-ish. There are some nice trim pieces. The steering wheel has a baseball stitch, and it feels pretty good in the hand. I like this piano black that runs along the door panel-- that's pretty snazzy. If I had any complaint about the interior, it would be that there aren't a whole lot of color options. And if you go with this all black, it's really dark. It can be a little claustrophobic. The driving position in the Sorento is very comfortable the seat has a lot of adjustment. I was able to move it up to where I needed to be to drive, and some of the taller folks who drove it were able to move it back. Everybody was set. I like how Kia used physical buttons for everything, and also how all of the controls kind of have their own space in the interior. Like, safety stuff is over here; controls for the center stack are here; controls for the speedometer display are here; radio and nav is here; temperature is here; and the shifter and off-road options, like the locking diff, are down here. However, the placement of those buttons is not always super convenient. I have to stretch to reach the buttons over here, even though I have the seat really far forward. And because I have the seat really far forward, I have to reach back to get the buttons here or to get into the console. So I feel like Kia could spend a little more time thinking about seating position and how it affects your ability to get to the controls in the infotainment. The Sorento starts in a good price range, but you can really add a lot of options. And by the time you've got everything in it, you're almost in luxury SUV range. There are some great standards, like the third row and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You have an option of a 7 or 8-inch touchscreen, and it's pretty nice. It's not the best visual quality I've seen, but it's totally works. It works. And there are plenty of places to charge a phone-- you've got a USB, two 12 volts, and a charging pad down here. I complain sometimes about these charging pads, and it is applicable here. They take up all of your console storage space, because you can't really put stuff on top of them. Whatever. It is useful. I use it a lot, so maybe I shouldn't be complaining. Plenty of space in the console. Got a little coin tray, and you've also got another 12 volt in there. There's also 12 volts and USBs in the back seat. The second row is the place to be. The seats are comfortable-- there's a ton of leg room. Got a USB port, an AC plug, and a 12 volt. Even the middle seat is comfortable and has leg room. If you're really feeling VIP, you can put up the privacy shade and recline to enjoy the sunroof, which comes all the way across the back seat. It's not just for the front. When you put it up, though-- you might have some complaints, which we'll get into as we talk about the third row. I wasn't expecting a whole lot from the third row, since the Sorento was smaller than most three-row SUVs. But there's actually quite a lot of space back here, and the seats are very comfortable. There's even AC controls, windows, and cup holders. Although you give up armrests for them. The problem with the third row is getting in and out of it. The seats are a 60-40 split, so one goes down with the center and one goes down separately. The way the seats are split means that it's easier to get in on the passenger side than the driver side. Either way you get in, you have to slide the seat forward and fold it down, and there isn't a whole lot of room to squeeze by it. Once you are in the third row, you can't really bring the seats back up into position, and you're stuck here until someone lets you out. If you're a parent trying to wrangle several children getting them in and out of here, you need to have free hands to be able to help them. And if you've got car seats in the front, it's basically no go. You can't fold the seats, and you can't get back here. If you have three or more young children, I don't think this is going to be a useful vehicle for you. The Edmunds test team was expecting great things from the transmission in the Sorento. For 2019, it's an 8-speed, and previously it was a 6-speed. On the positive side, it does get better fuel mileage now with the 8-speed. And it's very smooth-- you will never spill a coffee in the Sorento. Look-- I'm going to floor it. Oh my god, so smooth. The downside is that it's slower-- it's almost a second slower 0 to 60 than it was with the 6-speed, so that means almost a second longer that you'll have to be floored if you're trying to merge in traffic. When you're in the very top trim, you have the very top price. And this Sorento is almost $50,000, which is too much for a Sorento-- don't pay $50,000 for a Sorento. Entry level costs on a Kia Sorento show is about $25,000, but it's only available with the four cylinder, which is underwhelming. What you really want is the V6, which comes with 290 horses, which is pretty high compared to the competition. Only the Toyota Highlander and the top level Explorer have more. We recommend the EX, because it's available with the V6 engine, which has almost 300 horsepower, and you can option it up to almost match the SX, but for a lot less money. Because the V6 is paired with the new 8-speed automatic transmission, MPG is pretty good in the Sorento-- 22 combined. Along with having a price that's about $5,000 less than most of the competition all the way up the trim levels, the Sorento is popular because it's a little bit smaller exterior-wise than most of the other vehicles with a third row. That makes it easier for parking, getting in and out of garages, that kind of stuff. You don't really notice the size difference from the inside, which is great, especially in the second row, where there's a ton of space. The way that Kia made the vehicle smaller is basically in the back-- they cut off all of the space after the third row, so you do give up cargo space if you have that third row up. It does feel a little bit smaller to me in the driver's seat than some of the other SUVs that I've driven recently, but I wouldn't call it cramped. If the last time that you drove a Kia was say, a Rio or something-- rental car, you would be really surprised by Kia's ride quality. It is so quiet, it is so calm. There's no wind noise, there's no tire noise. It's soaking up all the bumps. If anything, you might complain that you feel a little distant from the road that you're driving on, but it is very comfortable. The Sorento has four different driving modes-- Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Smart. Far as I can tell, they don't really do anything. I mean, I'm sure they do-- I think when you put it in Sport Mode, there's a change in the transmission tune and the throttle response is a little bit sharper, but it is barely noticeable. In most of the cars I drive, I find that there's something that I love and something that I hate. Like-- oh man, the brakes are so good in this, but the steering's so dead. Or the throttle response is excellent, but the shifter is awful. That's not the case for this Sorento. I have never felt so neutral about any vehicle in my life. There is nothing to complain about-- the steering feels fine, the gas pedal is a little slow to respond, but you'd sort of expect that in an SUV. The brakes are great-- the test team said that they were fully within parameters for SUV stoppage. But none of it stands out. That's not really a compliment-- it's just not a complaint. I feel like Kia's designers were given instruction to make something that wouldn't offend anyone. So nothing really stands out about the design or the technology. Multiple times, while I've been driving this car, I've parked it somewhere, came out and been like, which one is it? Because it kind of just looks like a general idea of an SUV. Nothing stands out. Kia has been ambitious with its marketing of the Sorento, even making a commercial showing it climbing a steep off road challenge in Moab, Utah. I don't think that Kia really expects you to take the Sorento up Hell's Gate in Utah, and I don't expect you to like camping as much as I do. But it is a really good way to showcase how much cargo space there is-- 73 cubic feet total. And if for some reason you want to do something else, maybe stargazing where there's indoor plumbing, you can pack it full of whatever you might need for that. You know, the longer I drive this car, the more I think that I was unfair to say that there was nothing that stands out about it. Everything is what you'd expect from a top trim level SUV-- I mean, all of the safety suites are pretty normal. It will help you change lanes, and it will help you stay in the lanes, and it's got all of the airbags, and it's got warnings if you're about to crash into something-- so none of that is remarkable. But the way that Kia dealt with a few of those things is pretty cool. The first is adaptive cruise control, which I've complained about before in other cars, because I feel like, a lot of times, you can't tell when it's on and when it's off. In the Kia, first of all, it's really easy to turn it on-- it's just two buttons. And when it is on, it's really obvious-- the speedometer turns yellow. You absolutely know that it's on. You can see how far you have to the car in front of you for the adaptive component. And when it's off, also very obvious. Safe. I don't think they really give out automotive awards for headlights. But if they did, I would nominate the Kia Sorento. They're LED, they're self leveling-- so they're always pointed where you need them to be-- and they actually move, which isn't something that we haven't seen before. I mean, BMW has been doing it for a long time. But to see it on a Kia was sort of unexpected. It's cool. The Sorento is functional, but not inspired. It's not out of place on a city adventure, and it has enough ride height and space to take you on a trip out of your comfort zone. It can carry a lot of people or a lot of gear-- but not both, so choose wisely. If you do need something that can carry both people and stuff, you might want to choose something else. If you liked this video, subscribe and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The 2019 Kia Sorento has had a mild redesign, gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission, and comes with now-standard third-row seating. Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr loaded up the Sorento with gear and friends to find out how useful that third row is and where the Sorento lands on the three-row SUV shopping scale.

Features & Specs

LX 4dr SUV features & specs
LX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$27,650
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
LX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$29,450
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
EX 4dr SUV features & specs
EX 4dr SUV
3.3L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$35,590
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
L 4dr SUV features & specs
L 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$26,290
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Sorento safety features:

Forward Collision Avoidance
Warns the driver when an imminent front collision is detected. Can automatically brake if needed. Standard on the EX and above.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts you when the system detects that you're drifting out of your lane. Standard on the EX and above.
Uvo eServices
Includes automatic 911 calling when an airbag deploys, plus speed and location alerts for secondary drivers.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Sorento vs. the competition

Kia Sorento vs. Ford Edge

A standard third row and seating for seven give the Sorento an occupancy advantage over the Edge. On the other hand, the Ford offers more engine choices, and the majority of them are more powerful than Kia's offerings. The Edge also scored slightly higher in our ratings based on the strengths of its comfort, utility and interior design.

Compare Kia Sorento & Ford Edge features

Kia Sorento vs. Honda Pilot

The Pilot's larger exterior dimensions translate into more interior space, making its third row more accommodating for larger passengers. But while the Sorento's smaller size means its interior isn't as big, it also means it's a little easier to fit in tight parking lots. The Sorento also costs a bit less, though the Pilot earned higher marks in our standardized ratings for its stronger comfort and utility offerings.

Compare Kia Sorento & Honda Pilot features

Kia Sorento vs. Hyundai Santa Fe

Though the two are related, the larger Santa Fe generally costs a little more and is available in fewer choices: just three trim levels and one engine. While this can make choosing your Santa Fe easier, some families might find a better fit from the Sorento's five available trim levels.

Compare Kia Sorento & Hyundai Santa Fe features

FAQ

Is the Kia Sorento a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Sorento both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Sorento fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sorento gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sorento has 11.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Sorento. Learn more

Is the Kia Sorento reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Sorento is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sorento. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sorento's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Kia Sorento a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Sorento is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Sorento and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Sorento is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Sorento?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Sorento is the 2019 Kia Sorento L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,290.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,650
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,450
  • EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,590
  • L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,290
  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,390
  • SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,490
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,090
  • LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,290
  • SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,690
  • S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $32,690
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,490
  • SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,990
  • SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,790
  • EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,790
  • EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,990
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Sorento?

If you're interested in the Kia Sorento, the next question is, which Sorento model is right for you? Sorento variants include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Sorento models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Kia Sorento

The 2019 Kia Sorento has ascended into midsize crossover SUV mainstream, and it should be a keen choice for shoppers looking for a three-row family hauler that's easy to drive.

One advantage the Sorento brings into the fray is that it can be tailored to any customer. The Sorento is available in a wide range of trim levels — five, to be exact — that range in price and features from a bare-bones L trim to the fully loaded SX Limited. Within that range you'll find options such as heated and ventilated seating, three types of entertainment displays, and even wireless charging for smartphones. Noteworthy standard equipment includes a rearview camera and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Two drivetrain choices are available: a base 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a six-speed automatic and a 3.3-liter V6 with an eight-speed automatic. The turbocharged 2.0-liter from the 2018 model is no longer available. Regardless of engine and transmission, all-wheel drive is available on every configuration except for the base L trim level.

Particularly when equipped with the V6, the Sorento is a refined and sophisticated everyday driving companion. But while it offers three rows and seating for seven as standard, you should consider saving the rearmost seat for the kids.

With its multiple personalities, the Sorento can be considered an alternative to virtually any crossover, from basic compacts to large three-row crossovers. Fuel consumption naturally varies according to powertrain choice. The best EPA-estimated fuel economy numbers come with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, while the lowest ratings are generated by the Sorentos with the 3.3-liter V6. The difference is small enough that most shoppers should consider opting for the more powerful V6.

With its wide range of talents, even wider range of options and overall versatility, the Sorento attracts, no surprise, a wide range of buyers. It's one of Kia's best-selling vehicles and the largest crossover the company makes.

Deciding which 2019 Kia Sorento is right for you takes some solid research, and seeking out some good advice is always a good idea. Good thing you've already taken a first step in the right direction by starting your buying journey here at Edmunds.

2019 Kia Sorento Overview

The 2019 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A), SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), EX Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A), and EX Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Sorento?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Sorento and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sorento 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sorento.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Sorento and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sorento featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Sorento?

2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

The 2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,630. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $9,609 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $9,609 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,021.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is 24.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

The 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,330. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $8,485 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,485 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,845.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) is 24.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,045. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,584 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,584 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,461.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 26.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,690. The average price paid for a new 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,718 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,718 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,972.

The average savings for the 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 23.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Kia Sorentos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Sorento for sale near. There are currently 11 new 2019 Sorentos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Sorento. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,311 on a used or CPO 2019 Sorento available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Sorentos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Sorento for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,480.

Find a new Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,186.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Sorento?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

