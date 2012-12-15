Used 2004 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

5,183 listings
Sorento Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    195,275 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    138,308 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento EX in Black
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento EX

    129,158 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    141,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

    Details
  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX
    used

    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    164,315 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    134,903 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,480

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    119,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    130,618 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,987

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    134,471 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    149,014 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,425

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    170,701 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,475

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    132,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,700

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    88,168 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2003 Kia Sorento LX in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Kia Sorento LX

    206,489 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,800

    Details
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    137,931 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    131,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    used

    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    128,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    147,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $4,000

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6438 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Truly a comfortable, spacious and practical SUV!!
kandeemann2001,12/15/2012
EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought a 2004 Sorento EX Luxury from a private seller with 75,000 miles. Vehicle was in immaculate condition, but was plagued with issues in the beginning. Had to replace the drive shaft, throttle position sensor, spark plugs and brakes - but after all repairs were done and a thorough fuel injection cleaning service, it drives like brand new. This is truly a remarkable SUV. I'm a law student and wanted a comfortable vehicle to last me for a few years, and even though I had those repair issues, I have no regrets. It's good-looking, spacious, super comfortable and has more than enough power. Shifts are buttery smooth and engine performance is really impressive for an 8 year old vehicle.
Report abuse
