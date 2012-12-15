Used 2004 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
5,183 listings
- 195,275 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,000
- 138,308 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 129,158 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
- 141,077 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,800
- 164,315 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 134,903 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,480
- 119,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 130,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,987
- 134,471 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 149,014 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,425
- 170,701 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,475
- 132,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,700
- 88,168 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 206,489 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,800
- 137,931 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 131,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 128,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 147,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$4,000
kandeemann2001,12/15/2012
EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I bought a 2004 Sorento EX Luxury from a private seller with 75,000 miles. Vehicle was in immaculate condition, but was plagued with issues in the beginning. Had to replace the drive shaft, throttle position sensor, spark plugs and brakes - but after all repairs were done and a thorough fuel injection cleaning service, it drives like brand new. This is truly a remarkable SUV. I'm a law student and wanted a comfortable vehicle to last me for a few years, and even though I had those repair issues, I have no regrets. It's good-looking, spacious, super comfortable and has more than enough power. Shifts are buttery smooth and engine performance is really impressive for an 8 year old vehicle.
