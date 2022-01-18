What is the Sorento?

The Kia Sorento made a big splash when it was redesigned two years ago, nabbing the top spot among the few small three-row SUVs. As with anything from Kia, the Sorento comes with a lot of features for the money, and that value is enhanced with a very generous warranty. Unlike other SUVs in this class, the Sorento provides a good amount of legroom for both second- and third-row passengers, and we also like the easy-to-use infotainment system.

We don't expect many changes for the 2023 Kia Sorento, but there are rumors that a new X-Pro trim level may be on the way. It would be a more legitimate off-road addition than the X-Line package that debuted last year, which was really more of a cosmetic upgrade. The X-Pro first showed up on the Kia Sportage, and if that's any indication, we would expect a Sorento X-Pro to gain all-terrain tires, suspension tweaks, specific off-road drive modes, and perhaps a heated windshield and LED foglights. It could be a solid addition to an already excellent lineup.