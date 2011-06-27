Me and my family have owned this car firsthand since 2005 and it has been such a fun, exciting reliable car since the day we bought it! Ok so firstly Id like to say obviously if you bought the car second hand you cant really blame the car for poor performance issues or problems. Each car has its own history and of course with good care will last a long time. That being said I can start my review... ok where to begin... alright well performance wise the car has alot more power than expected. The 3.5 V6 has about 195 HP which is really great and the engine combined with the transmission has always been very responsive and seems to never dissapoint. As far as comfort I personally am content with the vehicle. I mean its not comparable to a plush couch but its not uncomfortable either. The quality of the vehicle is decent, Kia is known for using cheaper parts but its nothing too degrading. When you enter the car its what you can expect from an average car. Now hands down this is the toughest car Iv ever owned. Iv only been in 2 accidents, one of them I was rear ended at a red light and it was an extremly hard hit. Other than damage to the bumper and tail gate towards the back of the car thats all that really happened, and I was personally ok other than a small ammount of whiplash due to my position at the time of Impact. The car has never left me stranded anywhere and I havnt had to replace anything too major other than thing that with wear and tear need fixing. Probably the biggist repair has been changing the timing belt just because you literally have to take off every accessory on the engine and its very time consuming and a bit of a pain. Our sorento now has a little over 160,000 miles and still runs like a champ, a can floor it anytime, make hard stops frequently, and steer abruptly anytime I feel like it without having to worry about damage or wear. And I can confirm I have driven the heck out of that car, I meanIv put extreme wear in it and she still runs great. So aside if all the great things the sorento has to offer, some down falls are... the paint on the hood, roof and other small areas has faded completley. Iv noticed my sorento isnt the only one that has a faded hood though and sort of in the same shape. I actually think it might be due to the heat of the engine over time... then again its a decade old so you can expect that. Another downfall is bad gas mileage. Its rated I believe at 16 MPG or so but when you drive it hard like I do go ahead and bump that number down to 14 mpg. And lastly, I wish the cars hood didnt slope down so much, it makes it look more like a van than a SUV. Although the 2009 Sorentos hood did improve concerning that... So yea anyways the cars not a clunker, Kia did a very good job with their 05 Sorento and obviously it does has flaws just like every other car but take it from me It still holds the champ title in my eyes, and I still pride the car to this day. So many valuble memories have been made with it, and I comend Kia on it. I just wish the 2016 Kia looked different and I also wish they hadnt strayed from the true SUV body style. The 2016 personally looks like a mini van and it doesnt have the same off road capability or ruggedness as my 05 does.

