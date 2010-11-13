Used 2005 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

5,183 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX
    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    134,903 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,480

  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    119,144 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    130,618 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,987

  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    134,471 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX
    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    149,014 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,425

  • 2005 Kia Sorento LX in White
    2005 Kia Sorento LX

    137,931 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    131,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    128,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in White
    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    147,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Light Blue
    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    195,275 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    63,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,889

  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    138,308 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    145,452 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

  • 2006 Kia Sorento EX in Light Blue
    2006 Kia Sorento EX

    168,456 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

  • 2006 Kia Sorento EX in Silver
    2006 Kia Sorento EX

    231,564 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,799

  • 2004 Kia Sorento EX in Black
    2004 Kia Sorento EX

    129,158 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

  • 2004 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    2004 Kia Sorento LX

    141,077 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,800

  • 2006 Kia Sorento LX in White
    2006 Kia Sorento LX

    180,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento

Overall Consumer Rating
4.6262 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Great SUV!
BSeverson,11/13/2010
I bought my Kia used in 2007. I had never even driven a Kia before this one and was a little uneasy about buying one. Turns out its one of the best cars I have ever owned. Perfect size for the family(wife and two kids). With good storage in the back and a decent roof rack. Love that it has full size tires and not the barbie doll ones like on the Sportage. Okay the wife is out of the room now, let me tell you what I really think! This car is beast! I live in Colorado where it can snow pretty good and when you put this thing in 4x4 and mash the pedal it can take you places. I'm talking 4 ft tall drifts sometimes 20 ft across and this KIA got me across them. I have proof the car can take a beating.
