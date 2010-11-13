Used 2005 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

Berglund Chevrolet Buick - Roanoke / Virginia

Take command of the road with this 2005 Kia Sorento. This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! Come by Berglund Chevrolet in Roanoke VA today! Or call 540-344-1461 to speak to one of our professional sales representatives. Power Door Locks. Power Windows. Good looking Alloy Wheels always make a vehicle look sharp. And this one does! Keep Cool...It has A/C! Getting comfortable behind the wheel of this one is easy. It has a Tilt Steering Wheel. It also has Cruise Control great for any long distance travels. This one also has Rear Defrost! Safely change the Volume and Channel on the radio on this ride....its got Steering Wheel Audio Controls!!! It makes driving this one that much more enjoyable!! Stay protected by driving a vehicle that has a Drivers Airbag Comfortable Front Bucket Seats always make the drive go by quicker. This vehicle has nice looking Cloth Interior. Buy and Drive with Confidence.....it has ABS! This vehicle also has Privacy Glass. Be Ready for Winter or Slippery conditions..Four Wheel Drive gets you where you want to go. Call 540-344-1461 to get more information on this one before it's gone!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJC733455345763

Stock: BCP45959A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

