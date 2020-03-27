2021 Kia Sorento
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- Hybrid version available on Sorento for the first time
- Refined interior with two large digital information screens
- More space, enhanced all-wheel drive and new driver assistance aids available
- The fourth-generation Kia Sorento is all-new for 2021
What is the Sorento?
The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento has yet to make its public debut in the U.S., but we know what it's bringing to the table. The three-row crossover has greater overall length and a longer wheelbase than the previous model, which should translate into a more spacious cabin and additional cargo room.
The Sorento also gets a more upscale interior treatment that's arranged in a distinctive style. We expect the Sorento will be available with a 12.3-inch digital information display in front of the driver and a 10.25-inch touchscreen controlling main functions such as navigation and entertainment. Other likely options include mood lighting and a Bose surround-sound system.
There's nothing official from Kia yet about what the U.S.-bound Sorento will have under the hood. The safe bet will be on a V6 engine just like the previous generation. But it also seems likely that a hybrid model will also be available that promises increased fuel economy. This will be a welcome improvement since the previous-generation Sorento posted subpar fuel economy. We expect front-wheel drive will be standard, and all-wheel drive will be optional.
We're fans of the 2020 Sorento for its comfortable ride and great warranty, even ranking it No. 1 among small three-row SUVs. Still, with an upgraded interior and available hybrid powertrain, it may be worth waiting for the launch of the 2021 version. Look for the 2021 Kia Sorento to arrive at dealerships in late 2020.
Edmunds says
A more spacious and sophisticated Sorento for 2021 will be a welcome addition to the midsize crossover market, especially with a newly available hybrid powertrain.
Related 2021 Kia Sorento info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals