2021 Kia Sorento Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/27/2020

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento has yet to make its public debut in the U.S., but we know what it's bringing to the table. The three-row crossover has greater overall length and a longer wheelbase than the previous model, which should translate into a more spacious cabin and additional cargo room.

The Sorento also gets a more upscale interior treatment that's arranged in a distinctive style. We expect the Sorento will be available with a 12.3-inch digital information display in front of the driver and a 10.25-inch touchscreen controlling main functions such as navigation and entertainment. Other likely options include mood lighting and a Bose surround-sound system.

There's nothing official from Kia yet about what the U.S.-bound Sorento will have under the hood. The safe bet will be on a V6 engine just like the previous generation. But it also seems likely that a hybrid model will also be available that promises increased fuel economy. This will be a welcome improvement since the previous-generation Sorento posted subpar fuel economy. We expect front-wheel drive will be standard, and all-wheel drive will be optional.

We're fans of the 2020 Sorento for its comfortable ride and great warranty, even ranking it No. 1 among small three-row SUVs. Still, with an upgraded interior and available hybrid powertrain, it may be worth waiting for the launch of the 2021 version. Look for the 2021 Kia Sorento to arrive at dealerships in late 2020.