  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sorento
  4. 2021 Kia Sorento
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Sorento
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2021 Kia Sorento

Release Date

  • Late 2020

What to expect

  • Hybrid version available on Sorento for the first time
  • Refined interior with two large digital information screens
  • More space, enhanced all-wheel drive and new driver assistance aids available
  • The fourth-generation Kia Sorento is all-new for 2021
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Kia Sorento for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Price Range
$29,000-$45,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Kia Sorento Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/27/2020

What is the Sorento?

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento has yet to make its public debut in the U.S., but we know what it's bringing to the table. The three-row crossover has greater overall length and a longer wheelbase than the previous model, which should translate into a more spacious cabin and additional cargo room.

The Sorento also gets a more upscale interior treatment that's arranged in a distinctive style. We expect the Sorento will be available with a 12.3-inch digital information display in front of the driver and a 10.25-inch touchscreen controlling main functions such as navigation and entertainment. Other likely options include mood lighting and a Bose surround-sound system.

There's nothing official from Kia yet about what the U.S.-bound Sorento will have under the hood. The safe bet will be on a V6 engine just like the previous generation. But it also seems likely that a hybrid model will also be available that promises increased fuel economy. This will be a welcome improvement since the previous-generation Sorento posted subpar fuel economy. We expect front-wheel drive will be standard, and all-wheel drive will be optional.

We're fans of the 2020 Sorento for its comfortable ride and great warranty, even ranking it No. 1 among small three-row SUVs. Still, with an upgraded interior and available hybrid powertrain, it may be worth waiting for the launch of the 2021 version. Look for the 2021 Kia Sorento to arrive at dealerships in late 2020.

Edmunds says

A more spacious and sophisticated Sorento for 2021 will be a welcome addition to the midsize crossover market, especially with a newly available hybrid powertrain.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Sorento.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Sorento Articles

    Related 2021 Kia Sorento info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model