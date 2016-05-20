Used 2008 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
5,183 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 172,583 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,480$934 Below Market
- 127,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,435$1,404 Below Market
- 204,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990$524 Below Market
- 61,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,599$913 Below Market
- 119,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,616$629 Below Market
- 112,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,795$556 Below Market
- 88,038 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999
- 100,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 136,415 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,469
- 94,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,965
- 111,630 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
- 79,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$2,196 Below Market
- 76,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
- 114,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 211,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- used
2009 Kia Sorento57,389 miles
$12,599
- 89,630 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
- 119,557 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sorento searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento
Read recent reviews for the Kia Sorento
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.347 Reviews
Report abuse
Anthony,05/20/2016
LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Despite some short comings, I like this SUV. Pros: 4WD, space and comfort, good cargo room, good engine power, great traction. Changed the spark plugs and suspension at 140000 miles! This SUV is tough and has no quit. I'm hoping to get another 100k - 150k out of it or more. Cons: An annoying rattle that no one can find. We have been over the SUV with a fine toothed comb, MANY times and cannot find the rattle. Very sensitive accelerator. Thirsty V-6 engine, but who buys a 4WD SUV for the MPGs? Owner's manual states that 87 octane gas/petrol is minimum. That is a lie! This vehicle needs premium fuel to run right. Any less octane and it sounds like a diesel. Performance becomes sluggish with lower octane gases. Engine has always had an annoying whining when starting and accelerating, but it does not cause any problems. The problem was the belt tensioner and a pulley beside it. Solved and the noise gone too! Get any other color than bright silver. For some reason people tend not to see it! I have had to stick red and white reflectors on the bumper and back door to increase its visibility for other drivers. Brakes have always been too soft, even when new. Stopping distance is long so brake accordingly. The ABS system is second to none however.
Related Kia Sorento info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Mcallen TX
- Used Kia Soul Lansing MI
- Used Kia Soul Brownsville TX
- Used Kia Sorento Stone Mountain GA
- Used Kia Soul Clearwater FL
- Used Kia Sorento Lafayette LA
- Used Kia Sedona Orange CA
- Used Kia Soul EV Elizabeth NJ
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Huntington Beach CA
- Used Kia Soul Milwaukee WI