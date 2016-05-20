Used 2008 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

5,183 listings
Sorento Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  • 2008 Kia Sorento EX
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento EX

    172,583 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,480

    $934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    127,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,435

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    204,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,990

    $524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento EX in Black
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento EX

    61,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,599

    $913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    119,412 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,616

    $629 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    112,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,795

    $556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    88,038 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    100,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    136,415 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,469

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento EX in Red
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento EX

    94,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,965

    Details
  • 2008 Kia Sorento LX in Silver
    used

    2008 Kia Sorento LX

    111,630 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sorento LX in Gold
    used

    2009 Kia Sorento LX

    79,134 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $2,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Kia Sorento LX

    76,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Kia Sorento LX

    114,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2009 Kia Sorento LX

    211,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2009 Kia Sorento in White
    used

    2009 Kia Sorento

    57,389 miles

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2007 Kia Sorento EX in Gray
    used

    2007 Kia Sorento EX

    89,630 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2007 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2007 Kia Sorento LX

    119,557 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sorento searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sorento
Overall Consumer Rating
4.347 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (47%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Very Jeep-like
Anthony,05/20/2016
LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
Despite some short comings, I like this SUV. Pros: 4WD, space and comfort, good cargo room, good engine power, great traction. Changed the spark plugs and suspension at 140000 miles! This SUV is tough and has no quit. I'm hoping to get another 100k - 150k out of it or more. Cons: An annoying rattle that no one can find. We have been over the SUV with a fine toothed comb, MANY times and cannot find the rattle. Very sensitive accelerator. Thirsty V-6 engine, but who buys a 4WD SUV for the MPGs? Owner's manual states that 87 octane gas/petrol is minimum. That is a lie! This vehicle needs premium fuel to run right. Any less octane and it sounds like a diesel. Performance becomes sluggish with lower octane gases. Engine has always had an annoying whining when starting and accelerating, but it does not cause any problems. The problem was the belt tensioner and a pulley beside it. Solved and the noise gone too! Get any other color than bright silver. For some reason people tend not to see it! I have had to stick red and white reflectors on the bumper and back door to increase its visibility for other drivers. Brakes have always been too soft, even when new. Stopping distance is long so brake accordingly. The ABS system is second to none however.
Report abuse

