Consumer Rating
(72)
2007 Kia Sorento Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive list of standard features, available four-wheel drive, solid construction, high-quality materials, true off-road capability.
  • So-so fuel economy, overly rough ride on bumps and cracks.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Good-looking, comfortable, rugged and well-equipped, the 2007 Kia Sorento remains a solid buy among small and midsize SUVs, especially if you're looking for one with true off-road capability.

Vehicle overview

Let's just get to the point here: The 2007 Kia Sorento is a great choice if you're shopping for a midsize SUV with available four-wheel drive and towing capabilities. For fewer than $25,000, you can get a nicely equipped, attractively styled sport-utility vehicle with a powerful V6 engine, real off-road prowess and important standard safety features.

This year's Sorento improves on the previous year's model by offering a host of redesigns and upgrades to an already impressive package. A new 3.8-liter V6 engine replaces the old one, and now produces 262 horsepower, which is 36 percent more than before. This allows for a 5,000-pound towing capacity in both two- and four-wheel-drive modes. To identify the updated Sorento, look for its subtle exterior refinements, including redesigned front headlamps, a revised grille, new bumpers and redesigned taillamps. Inside there's a new instrument panel design and updated and improved interior materials.

The Sorento is a truck-based SUV, meaning that it employs body-on-frame construction, versus a car-based SUV. While this is great for rugged characteristics and necessary for off-road driving, the ride tends to be less smooth and doesn't offer the same refinement as other small SUVs like the Ford Escape or Honda CR-V. Nor is the Sorento truly as capable off-road as competitors like the Nissan Xterra or Toyota FJ Cruiser. But as an all-around vehicle that's well-equipped, affordable and ready for at least limited recreational excursions, the 2007 Kia Sorento is a fine choice.

2007 Kia Sorento models

The 2007 Kia Sorento midsize SUV comes in two trim levels: LX and EX. The LX comes standard with 16-inch wheels, a 10-speaker sound system, full power accessories, cloth seats and an eight-way adjustable driver seat. The EX adds steering-wheel audio controls, a power-adjustable driver seat, adjustable headrests, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and wood grain interior accents. The LX Sport Package adds sporty touches like black leather interior, foglights and 17-inch alloy wheels. The EX Luxury Package steps it up by offering dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a sunroof and a six-disc CD changer.

2007 Highlights

The Kia Sorento receives some significant updates for 2007. A more powerful V6 engine, interior and exterior improvements and additional standard safety features keep it competitive in the midsize-SUV segment.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Kia Sorento comes with a new 3.8-liter V6 engine that produces 262 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a five-speed automatic transmission that allows you to choose between automatic or manual-shift modes. With its upgraded power plant, the Sorento can now tow up to 5,000 pounds in two- or four-wheel drive. Fuel economy is rated at 17/23 city/highway. Buyers have a choice of two-wheel drive (rear-wheel drive, that is) or four-wheel drive. The standard 4WD system is an off-road-oriented part-time system, but those who opt for a luxury package-equipped EX model get the automatic Torque-On-Demand 4WD system that also includes low-range gearing for better off-road performance.

Safety

Full-length side curtain airbags, antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, a tire-pressure monitoring system and a driver knee airbag come standard across all trim levels. The Sorento earned a top five-star NHTSA rating in front and rear side impact crash tests and an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest of four) in the IIHS' frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

More horsepower equals more pleasant riding and driving. The new V6 provides more than adequate torque for city driving and highway cruising, and is a significant improvement over the previous-generation engine's disappointing acceleration. On pavement, the independent front and solid-axle rear suspension provide a firm but overall agreeable ride. However, bumps and sharp impacts can intrude into the cabin. Steering feels good and body roll is minimal around corners. The truck-based frame and low-range transfer case are great for off-road trails.

Interior

The 2007 Kia Sorento features a redesigned interior that makes tasteful use of wood and metal trim materials. The cabin is comfortable and functional. The leather seats are good quality. The rear seat is wide enough for three adults, but knee and toe room may be tight. There are 31.4 cubic feet of space with the rear seats up.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Sorento.

5(68%)
4(15%)
3(11%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.4
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Workhorse
llr1313,07/25/2015
4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
Bought new at year end 2007. Still going strong in 2015 at 215,000 miles. I have hit 2 dear and ridden the poorly maintained roads in the Southeast. I've put two sets of tires and 1 set of brakes. 0 dealer maintenance. (maybe that's the secret).
125,000 Major Engine Fail
ffenwick,08/20/2013
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
Followed the recommended timing change and water pump replacement at a KIA dealer in Fair Lawn, NJ SUV developed starting problems, rough engine idle, then loud noises and violent shaking motions in the engine. Dealer in TN diagnosed broken timing change with metal fragments in the engine, requiring engine replacement. Opted to sell vehicle for parts rather than the expense of repair. There was a class action lawsuit regarding this problem with the 3.8 L engine. The class action was ultimately denied. This was my second Kia Sorento. This will be my last KIA.
Still happy after a year and a half
Mcubed,07/14/2010
I bought my '07 Sorento as a "demo/leftover" in '09 - I have a gut feeling it was originally a lemon- law vehicle (a leftover almost 2 years after model year end?) BUT I now have just shy of 35,000 and it's had 2 problems; an o2 sensor failed and a goofy hesitation issue @ 1500 RPM. Just about to do the brakes. Other than the 2 minor (fixed under warranty) issues - GREAT VEHICLE
Never again
eo64,07/10/2013
105K miles and it threw a rod, now it's as worthless as that 10 year /100K mile warranty. Never missed an overpriced, scheduled maintenance or 30K mile service. A lot of good it did me.
See all 72 reviews of the 2007 Kia Sorento
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
262 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
262 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
262 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
262 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Kia Sorento features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2007 Kia Sorento Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Sorento is offered in the following submodels: Sorento SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Kia Sorento?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Kia Sorentos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Kia Sorento for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Kia Sorento.

Can't find a used 2007 Kia Sorentos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Sorento for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,584.

Find a used Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,744.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Sorento for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,851.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,700.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Kia Sorento?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Sorento lease specials

