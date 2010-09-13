Used 2009 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio

CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* CLEAN CARFAX, 4X4, CARFAX 1-OWNER, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This four wheel drive 2009 Kia Sorento LX features an impressive 3.30 Engine with a Midnight Blue Exterior with a Gray Fabric Interior. With only 114,017 miles this 2009 Kia Sorento is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 22.0 Highway MPG and 15.0 City MPG! This Kia Sorento comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.30 engine, an 5-speed sportmatic automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Front Tow Hooks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Overhead Console, Cargo Shade, Air Conditioning, Bench Seat (Split), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Trailer Hitch Receiver, Wheel Locks, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Rear Head Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJC735095895601

Stock: 95895601

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020