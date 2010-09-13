Used 2009 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
5,183 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 79,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$2,196 Below Market
- 76,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
- 114,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 211,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- used
2009 Kia Sorento57,389 miles
$12,599
- 119,308 miles
$7,797
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,902
- 114,550 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,885
- used
2009 Kia Sorento109,354 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 172,583 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,480$934 Below Market
- 127,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,435$1,404 Below Market
- 204,434 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,990$524 Below Market
- 61,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,599$913 Below Market
- 119,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,616$629 Below Market
- 112,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,795$556 Below Market
- 88,038 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999
- 100,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 136,415 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,469
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sorento searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sorento
Read recent reviews for the Kia Sorento
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.418 Reviews
Report abuse
hinkyjinky,09/13/2010
Vehicle is not a luxury SUV its utility. the gf traded hers in after 7 months for a tahoe ls 2007 because she wants bigger. shame. i like the drive even though it is bumpy and stiff but that is due to its design (it's not a caddy or Lincoln) i get great gas mileage almost 425 to a full tank. it has not failed me yet! solid build. love the 4wd so far but have not pushed it except for our big winter storm this past year and it worked flawlessly for me drive 50 miles a day in snow and ice. dealership has been GREAT! cant say it enough! thank you for the deal and serivce Kia of Turnersville nj!!! :)
Related Kia Sorento info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2014
- Used Nissan NV200 2015
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2015
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2010
- Used Acura MDX 2011
- Used Nissan Juke 2015
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2017
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2010
- Used Subaru Forester 2012
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Jeep Compass 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln Corsair
- Used Audi RS 3
- Used Mitsubishi 3000GT
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- Used Ford Shelby GT500
- Used Cadillac XT4
- Used BMW 1 Series
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Lincoln Mark LT
- Used Cadillac ATS-V
- Used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Used Nissan Cube
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Mcallen TX
- Used Kia Soul Lansing MI
- Used Kia Soul Brownsville TX
- Used Kia Sorento Stone Mountain GA
- Used Kia Soul Clearwater FL
- Used Kia Sorento Lafayette LA
- Used Kia Sedona Orange CA
- Used Kia Soul EV Elizabeth NJ
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Huntington Beach CA
- Used Kia Soul Milwaukee WI