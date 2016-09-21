Used 2017 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

5,183 listings
Sorento Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,183 listings
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Purple
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    33,179 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,999

    $3,835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento EX in White
    certified

    2017 Kia Sorento EX

    14,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,989

    $2,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    30,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,865

    $3,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    60,256 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,495

    $3,393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    22,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,750

    $2,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Purple
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    27,544 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,987

    $2,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento SX in Purple
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento SX

    28,284 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,999

    $3,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    37,203 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,999

    $2,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    35,286 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

    $2,348 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    117,399 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,988

    $3,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento EX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento EX

    36,836 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,499

    $3,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento EX in White
    certified

    2017 Kia Sorento EX

    21,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,290

    $2,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento EX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento EX

    25,776 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,999

    $2,204 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento EX in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento EX

    29,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,299

    $3,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in White
    certified

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    35,008 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,795

    $2,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    25,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,000

    $2,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento SX in White
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento SX

    27,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,595

    $4,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Sorento LX

    17,390 miles
    17,390 miles

    $19,590

    $1,981 Below Market
    Details

a lotta SUV for the $
tim Marzofka,09/21/2016
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
We compared several mid sized SUV's by test driving and pricing them out with similar features/packages and the Kia was the best value that we found. We were also very impressed with the ride and the safety features (autonomous braking, lane monitoring, blind spot monitoring and a great back up camera). The basics of the vehicle are great as well - a smooth and surprisingly quiet ride and solid acceleration with the 3.3 V6.
