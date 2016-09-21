Used 2017 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me
- 33,179 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$3,835 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3496 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA50HG231739
Stock: B306546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Sorento EX14,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,989$2,679 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
Great looking well maintained Loaded One Local Owner Kia Sorento EX 3.3L V6 6-speed automatic with Sportmatic. 3-row seating with A/C and Heat Controls. Save almost $15,000 from new.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Kia Sorento EX is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Kia Sorento EX is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.*JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) *2017 Most Awarded Brands
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPH4A51HG322404
Stock: PJM10568
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Sorento LX30,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,865$3,434 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
Kia Sorento LX 3.3L V6 6-speed automatic with Sportmatic.LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH INSTANT APPROVAL, WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN and WE GUARANTEE NO ONE WILL GIVE YOU MORE! Drive off the lot with complete peace of mind, knowing that this Kia Sorento LX is covered by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. At Napleton Acura Elmhurst we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest prices, and this Kia Sorento LX is no exception. Independent Inspections are Welcome.*JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) *2017 Most Awarded Brands
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A59HG229214
Stock: PJQ10749
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 60,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495$3,393 Below Market
Jenkins Kia of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Kia Sorento boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SNOW WHITE PEARL, SATIN BLACK, YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM, SATIN BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM.* This Kia Sorento Features the Following Options *LX CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, Shark Fin Antenna, Rear Backup Park Assist, Auto Headlamp Control, Dual Zone Automatic HVAC, ionizer filtration, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar support, heated front seats w/3 steps and covered driver and passenger seatback pocket, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM, 7" display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, smartphone navigation, telematics, 6-speakers, Bluetooth control w/voice recognition, auxiliary audio/USB/iPod connectivity, 2-console USB chargers and rear view camera , ELECTROCHROMATIC MIRROR W/HOMELINK AND COMPASS, CARPET FLOOR MATS (5 SEAT), CARGO TRAY (5 SEAT), YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim, Wheels: 17" x 7.0 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Jenkins Kia of Gainesville located at 2810 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A36HG275114
Stock: G3190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 22,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,750$2,319 Below Market
Downey Hyundai - Downey / California
Everdrive Lifetime Powertrain Warranty. FWD 21/28 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 13878 miles below market average! 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L DOHC Drivers from Norwalk, Commerce, Downey, El Monte, and Los Angeles can expect to find the Hyundai model to meet their needs here at Downey Hyundai. Take the step up to a certified pre-owned Hyundai. These vehicles hit top-notch standards, with an additional limited warranty, multipoint inspection, and all include a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A30HG302582
Stock: 20P097A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 27,544 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,987$2,658 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Feel confident on the road with our Sangria Accident-Free 2017 Kia Sorento LX V6 AWD SUV that has exemplary safety scores, incredible performance, and sleek style. Powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 that offers 290hp while paired with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV scores near 25mpg on the highway. Our Sorento LX V6 now has a wider stance and longer wheelbase to maximize fun and versatility. It turns heads with great-looking alloy wheels, a signature tiger-nose grille and long swept-back projector beam headlights. Inside the well-designed LX V6 cabin you'll enjoy keyless entry, power windows/locks, steering wheel mounted controls, stain-resistant fabric seats, and 40/20/40-split second-row seats that slide and recline. Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, a touchscreen audio display, CD, MP3, available satellite radio, and USB/auxiliary input allow you to stay safely connected and listen to whatever music suits your mood.A Top Safety Pick, our Kia Sorento boasts Electronic Stability Control, a rearview camera, and a reinforced body of advanced high-strength steel. User-friendly controls, an upscale and spacious cabin, versatility and ample features for the money make our Sorento an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA51HG292274
Stock: AL3924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,284 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,999$3,133 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4338 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento SX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPKDA54HG256996
Stock: C304494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 37,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$2,984 Below Market
A & A Auto Sales - Fontana / California
Feel confident on the road with our 2017 Kia Sorento LX in Ebony Black that has exemplary safety scores, incredible performance, and sleek style. Powered by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that provides 185hp while combined with a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team offers near 28mpg on the highway. Then, when the mood strikes, change the Drive Mode Setting to Sport, Eco, or Normal - this is your personalized ride! Our Sorento LX has a wide stance and long wheelbase to maximize fun and versatility. It turns heads with great-looking alloy wheels, a signature tiger-nose grille and long swept-back projector beam headlights. Inside our LX cabin, you'll enjoy heated front seats, keyless entry, power windows/locks, steering wheel-mounted controls, stain-resistant fabric seating, and 40/20/40-split second-row seats that slide and recline. Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, a touchscreen audio display, CD, MP3, available satellite radio, and USB/auxiliary input allow you to stay safely connected and listen to whatever music suits your mood. A Top Safety Pick, our Kia boasts Electronic Stability Control, a rearview camera, and a reinforced body of advanced high-strength steel. User-friendly controls, an upscale and spacious cabin, versatility and ample features for the money make our Sorento an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A31HG273836
Stock: AA387021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 35,286 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,999$2,348 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4883 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA33HG203691
Stock: B276555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2019
- 117,399 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,988$3,730 Below Market
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A3XHG266707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,836 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,499$3,021 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4375 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPHDA14HG312916
Stock: B307530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Sorento EX21,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,290$2,396 Below Market
Rick Case Kia - Sunrise / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 10 year or 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty, 150 Point Inspection, Bluetooth, iPod Connector, Kia Certified, Leather, sirius xm radio, Local Trade, Service records, NOT A RENTAL, Extra clean, BACK UP CAMERA, Unlimited Car Wash, Rick Case Rewards, 110V Power Inverter, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto Up/Down Passenger Window, Blind Spot Detection System, Brake assist, Chrome Roof Rails, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, EX Premium Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, LED Interior Lighting, Panic alarm, Power Folding Outside Mirrors, Premium TFT Supevision Meter Cluster, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Speed control. Certified. Snow White Pearl 2017 Kia Sorento EX Franchised dealer, one owner, clean carfax FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.0L DOHC Kia Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) ''Platinum Coverage'' from certified purchase date* 164 Point Inspection* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOdometer is 25021 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGThank you for shopping at Rick Case Kia. We want to help you become a member of the Rick Case Kia Family. As a Rick Case Kia Family member, you receive a free Rick Case Rewards Card that gets you discounted gas. You will also receive discounted service and free car washes.Reviews:* Controls are easy to operate; cabin is well-made and attractive; second-row seats are versatile and comfortable; strong value proposition; excellent warranty; top crash-test scores. Source
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPH4A16HG333928
Stock: THG333928
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 25,776 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,999$2,204 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4383 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPH4A56HG293367
Stock: M307579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 29,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,299$3,101 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPHDA58HG323419
Stock: 3419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2017 Kia Sorento LX35,008 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,795$2,957 Below Market
Kia of Carson - Carson / California
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 35,008 Miles! Scores 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Kia Sorento boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SNOW WHITE PEARL, SATIN BLACK, YES ESSENTIALS CLOTH SEAT TRIM, SATIN BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM.*Kia of Carson*Kia of Carson is the #1 Volume Kia Dealership in the World. We typically have access to over 1,500 new Kias on the ground. We are sure to have the right car and the right deal for you. Our team's main focus is your satisfaction.* This Kia Sorento Features the Following Options *LX CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob, Shark Fin Antenna, Rear Backup Park Assist, Auto Headlamp Control, Dual Zone Automatic HVAC, ionizer filtration, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar support, heated front seats w/3 steps and covered driver and passenger seatback pocket, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM, 7" display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, smartphone navigation, telematics, 6-speakers, Bluetooth control w/voice recognition, auxiliary audio/USB/iPod connectivity, 2-console USB chargers and rear view camera , MUDGUARDS: FRONT & REAR, LX 3RD ROW SEAT -inc: 3rd Row A/C, manual controls, CARPET FLOOR MATS (7 SEAT), CARGO NET, CARGO COVER, YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim, Wheels: 17" x 7.0 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Trophy of Carson LLC dba Kia of Carson, 22020 Recreation Rd, Carson, CA 90745.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPG4A33HG312748
Stock: K11109A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 25,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,000$2,996 Below Market
McGrath Arlington Kia - Palatine / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA32HG253000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,595$4,165 Below Market
Northstar Kia - Long Island City / New York
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 27,582 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Kia Sorento delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEEL LOCKS, SNOW WHITE PEARL, CARGO TRAY (7 SEAT).*This Kia Sorento Comes Equipped with These Options *BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 19" x 7.5 Spoke Cap Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, UVO3 Emergency Sos, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55R19.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Northstar Mitsubishi located at 4605 Northern Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101 can get you a reliable Sorento today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento SX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPKDA54HG313892
Stock: KU1020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 17,390 milesDelivery Available*
$19,590$1,981 Below Market
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYPGDA34HG287021
Stock: 2000644266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.