Used 2007 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Sorento
72 reviews
Workhorse

llr1313, 07/25/2015
4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
Bought new at year end 2007. Still going strong in 2015 at 215,000 miles. I have hit 2 dear and ridden the poorly maintained roads in the Southeast. I've put two sets of tires and 1 set of brakes. 0 dealer maintenance. (maybe that's the secret).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
125,000 Major Engine Fail

ffenwick, 08/20/2013
EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
Followed the recommended timing change and water pump replacement at a KIA dealer in Fair Lawn, NJ SUV developed starting problems, rough engine idle, then loud noises and violent shaking motions in the engine. Dealer in TN diagnosed broken timing change with metal fragments in the engine, requiring engine replacement. Opted to sell vehicle for parts rather than the expense of repair. There was a class action lawsuit regarding this problem with the 3.8 L engine. The class action was ultimately denied. This was my second Kia Sorento. This will be my last KIA.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Still happy after a year and a half

Mcubed, 07/14/2010
I bought my '07 Sorento as a "demo/leftover" in '09 - I have a gut feeling it was originally a lemon- law vehicle (a leftover almost 2 years after model year end?) BUT I now have just shy of 35,000 and it's had 2 problems; an o2 sensor failed and a goofy hesitation issue @ 1500 RPM. Just about to do the brakes. Other than the 2 minor (fixed under warranty) issues - GREAT VEHICLE

Never again

eo64, 07/10/2013
105K miles and it threw a rod, now it's as worthless as that 10 year /100K mile warranty. Never missed an overpriced, scheduled maintenance or 30K mile service. A lot of good it did me.

BEST SUV EVER!

Ryan W., 02/04/2007
You can't buy any SUV for this price with all of the options and performance it offers! The 4WD system is a "true" off-road system unlike the AWD systems found on the CR-V and Pilot. The engine has tons of power and is perfect for towing my boat. The 4WD has been great for the Michigan winters and great gas mileage for an SUV. I am very impressed with my first Kia and it certainly won't be my last!

