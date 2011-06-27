Estimated values
2007 Kia Sorento 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$2,783
|$3,297
|Clean
|$1,707
|$2,584
|$3,058
|Average
|$1,448
|$2,184
|$2,581
|Rough
|$1,189
|$1,785
|$2,103
2007 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,159
|$3,249
|$3,842
|Clean
|$2,007
|$3,016
|$3,563
|Average
|$1,702
|$2,550
|$3,007
|Rough
|$1,398
|$2,084
|$2,450
2007 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,035
|$3,101
|$3,681
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,879
|$3,414
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,434
|$2,881
|Rough
|$1,318
|$1,989
|$2,348
2007 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$2,511
|$2,948
|Clean
|$1,588
|$2,331
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,971
|$2,307
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,611
|$1,880
2007 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,865
|$2,708
|$3,165
|Clean
|$1,734
|$2,513
|$2,936
|Average
|$1,471
|$2,125
|$2,478
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,737
|$2,019