Used 2018 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews
Stands tall and proud
So far the Sedona has been a wonderful purchase. When a vehicle meets or exceeds every imaginable expectation at a most competitive cost the customer is more than satisfied. The decision to purchase a new KIA was well informed. Every other minivan on the market was rented and driven to and from the same location with a round trip totaling over 1800 miles. The KIA Sedona outperformed them all throughout the entire trip in particular on inclines like the Grapevine on the I5.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
We call it the senior bus
This van is the Best Buy for the buck. It gives you Moore safety features and you can not match Kia warrenty 5years 60000 mile warranty plus 100000 on the power train. This is my third lease Kia van. If you are a senior take a test drive you will be amazed. Buy or lease it now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Automobile $$$ can buy
This is third Sedona we purchased brand new. First was new 2004 model, second was 2014 used and still have it Then 2018 SXL. 2004 model was most reliable vehicle I owned. Had it for over 300000 miles. 2014 I still have now has 140000 miles and drives like new. 2018 SXL is loaded and drives like Luxury Car. MPG is 2004 16mpg. Avg. to 20 mpg on long distance HWY. 2014 23mpg avg. And 27 mpg on long distance. 2018 is 23mpg and 32 mpg on long distance HWY trip. Beating EPAs 22mpg HWY by 10mpg.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Sedona
Related Used 2018 Kia Sedona info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid