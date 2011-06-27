Used 2018 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews

Stands tall and proud Hankook , 09/08/2018 LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful So far the Sedona has been a wonderful purchase. When a vehicle meets or exceeds every imaginable expectation at a most competitive cost the customer is more than satisfied. The decision to purchase a new KIA was well informed. Every other minivan on the market was rented and driven to and from the same location with a round trip totaling over 1800 miles. The KIA Sedona outperformed them all throughout the entire trip in particular on inclines like the Grapevine on the I5. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

We call it the senior bus Bill , 01/16/2019 SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful This van is the Best Buy for the buck. It gives you Moore safety features and you can not match Kia warrenty 5years 60000 mile warranty plus 100000 on the power train. This is my third lease Kia van. If you are a senior take a test drive you will be amazed. Buy or lease it now. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse