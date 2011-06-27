Estimated values
2018 Kia Sedona LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,497
|$19,493
|$21,811
|Clean
|$17,140
|$19,097
|$21,349
|Average
|$16,426
|$18,305
|$20,424
|Rough
|$15,712
|$17,513
|$19,500
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sedona SX Limited 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,995
|$26,733
|$29,912
|Clean
|$23,506
|$26,190
|$29,278
|Average
|$22,526
|$25,103
|$28,010
|Rough
|$21,547
|$24,017
|$26,742
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sedona L 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,573
|$18,464
|$20,660
|Clean
|$16,235
|$18,088
|$20,222
|Average
|$15,559
|$17,338
|$19,346
|Rough
|$14,882
|$16,588
|$18,470
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sedona EX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,823
|$22,085
|$24,712
|Clean
|$19,418
|$21,636
|$24,188
|Average
|$18,609
|$20,739
|$23,140
|Rough
|$17,800
|$19,841
|$22,093
Estimated values
2018 Kia Sedona SX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,521
|$23,977
|$26,828
|Clean
|$21,082
|$23,490
|$26,259
|Average
|$20,204
|$22,515
|$25,122
|Rough
|$19,326
|$21,541
|$23,985