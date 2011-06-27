Used 2011 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

Great car for anyone with realistic expectations titan415 , 11/03/2011 47 of 47 people found this review helpful I'm always interested to see how people react to things. Some people drive this car and see it for what it is: a great value and a really good car. And then there are those to say that it's not a good car because they have driven, owned, or dreampt of better. You'll see plenty of those reviews here and other places. The reality is that this car is great for the money, offers a huge range of features, has a warranty that should allay any fears about the uknown, and, finally, it looks hot. It's not a perfect car, true. The wide c-pillar creates a blind spot, the engine isn't V6 smooth, and it's true that the seats aren't the best. But nits aside, this is a seriously good car. Report Abuse

Test drive review canreda6 , 01/07/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have been test driving the 2011 Sonata and Optima. Optima looks like an Infiniti or Audi and offers features the Sonata doesn't like hill start assist and dual exhaust on all trims. I am leaning towards the Optima and I really want to buy a manual trans, but Kia decided, in a truly bizarre move, to not allow you to get cruise control with the manual trans. Otherwise the car is excellent. Very good acceleration and you can't hear the valve train noise like you can on the Sonata which is nice. Also seems like the suspension is more upscale than the Sonata. No options allowed or a turbo with a manual trans?? Change the packaging and they would steal sales from BMW/Audi and others...

My first Car (i.e. non 4x4 gas guzzler) rbish , 01/30/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I went to look at the Sorrento SUV and saw this unique looking beauty sitting next to it on the showroom floor with a $10K less price tag. I walked around the car and sat in every seat multiple times ... I couldn't talk myself out of liking this car! I get asked by neighbors, people at the gas station and people in parking lots, "What is that? "It looks like a BMW, Audi, etc... no way it's a KIA" "It's a KIA?" "Looks nice!" Needless to say I enjoy my 30min each way commute a lot better now. Sometimes I can't even tell I am driving a 4-cyl! Oh and let's just say my business partner asked for us to take it to our lunch meeting (he drives a 7-series BMW)...

Went with the KIA hybrid gmafb , 07/16/2011 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Bought the car and immediately drove to Las Vegas from Phoenix in July. The air conditioned seats were very much appreciated. Gas mileage turned out to be precisely as advertised. Around town mileage is between 35 and 38. Have owned a Prius before and the tranny in the KIA is not CVT, so it handles the power differently. I personally dislike the CVT, so this change is good IMHO. The ride is excellent on the highway and good in town. I chose this car over the Fusion and the Sonata. The Sonatas I drove pulled to the right. The Fusion drove okay, but the ergonomics for the AC controls were downright idiotic and the exterior looks like a streamlined YUGO.