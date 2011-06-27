Estimated values
2011 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,145
|$7,211
|$8,680
|Clean
|$4,755
|$6,670
|$8,023
|Average
|$3,976
|$5,588
|$6,710
|Rough
|$3,198
|$4,506
|$5,396
Estimated values
2011 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,095
|$5,625
|$6,716
|Clean
|$3,785
|$5,204
|$6,208
|Average
|$3,165
|$4,360
|$5,191
|Rough
|$2,545
|$3,516
|$4,175
Estimated values
2011 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,547
|$6,426
|$7,760
|Clean
|$4,203
|$5,944
|$7,173
|Average
|$3,515
|$4,980
|$5,998
|Rough
|$2,826
|$4,016
|$4,824
Estimated values
2011 Kia Optima Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,635
|$6,614
|$8,020
|Clean
|$4,284
|$6,118
|$7,413
|Average
|$3,582
|$5,125
|$6,199
|Rough
|$2,881
|$4,133
|$4,985
Estimated values
2011 Kia Optima EX Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,187
|$7,209
|$8,649
|Clean
|$4,794
|$6,668
|$7,994
|Average
|$4,009
|$5,587
|$6,685
|Rough
|$3,224
|$4,505
|$5,376
Estimated values
2011 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,397
|$7,790
|$9,489
|Clean
|$4,989
|$7,206
|$8,771
|Average
|$4,172
|$6,037
|$7,335
|Rough
|$3,355
|$4,868
|$5,898