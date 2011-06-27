Used 2017 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews
The Unexexpected Buy
I was shopping for a KIA Sorrento or the smaller version; the sitting is not comfortable, I pass by a Jeep Dealer, liked the shape and size of the vehicle and the seating was excellent; price comparable , big difference the doors are heavy, you feel secure. the KIA's , and other brands are not.
Don't listen To The "Low Pep Engine" Hype!
Here is my 2 cents on the 2017 Compass. First of all, I'm a long time Jeep user, around 12 of them over the years, so I considered gas millage when shopping for my new Jeep. The Trail Hawk Compass I purchased gets over 30 MPG HWY when driven with MPG in mind. What I mean is no heavy acceleration when passing or climbing hills, just ease into any acceleration scenario. At any rate, I've read reviews where folks complain about the acceleration, but one has to get used to pushing the accelerator with this new Compass. Believe me, if you punch the gas this thing is plenty peppy, it's just a matter of getting used to how much to gas it. They have installed a 4 cylinder engine for good MPG so getting used to the 9 speed transmission and how to punch the pedal takes a while, but this thing has plenty of pep. Also, I don't understand why folks complain about the stop/start feature that the compass boasts.... It works perfectly for fuel savings and can be turned off at the press of a button.... I love my compass and for the MPG I get I'd say it's a great vehicle for any type of travel outside pulling a heavy trailer load, but isn't that why they make trucks? I purchased a factory lifetime bumper to bumper warranty for $3,500, so warranty options are a huge plus. Take a chance on the Compass and enjoy its great sound system, comfort (for SUV), stylish looks, and killer interior, you won't be sorry.
Compass is a great buy
The Jeep Compass is just plain fun to drive. It is a Jeep and has a firm ride that is solid and is confident under any road condition. The interior is not as "plush" as other vehicles to which it is compared but it costs thousands less but it is still well equiped. Those who complain about this car after buying it apparently never bothered to drive it before spending their money. One can't blame the car for their failure to determine whether the car is right for them. Over all it is a fine vehicle it is a Jeep not a luxury sports car.
If I Could Do it Over Again.......
If I had another chance at purchasing this vehicle.......1) I'd upgrade to the advanced safety features; as it is there are a few blind spots requiring constant diligent observation. One blind spot is the front windshield pillars. The pillars create a momentary obstruction to pedestrians crossing the pillars.. be vigilant!! That said, other models have similar obstructions. 2) As is common with this genre of vehicle, the vision to the rear both left and right is limited. Jeep needs to include blind spot monitoring in all levels of the New Compass, not only as an option. However I would purchase the option in a moment if I could do it over again. The New Compass provides a solid feel and ride, which is important to me. Getting used to the shift points on my six speed manual (which I opted for) is a normal learning curve. So far other than the listed items, I am pretty well satisfied.. Of course, at 10 days in, I still enjoy looking out my front window at my new Compass; the new car feeling has not yet worn away.....
Nearly 36,000 miles and I recommend
I’ve lived with this Jeep as a daily driver for almost 3 years and 36,000 miles and I’m very impressed with this vehicle. I own the Trailhawk version and I get comments from strangers in parking lots complimenting the styling. Jeeps sometimes get lower reliability ratings in some automotive magazines, but any troubles I’ve had are minor and covered under warranty. It’s actually one of the most reliable vehicles I’ve owned. Mileage is great, ride is incredible for a Jeep, and this is the absolute Goldilocks size for me—just right. It’s not the fastest vehicle on the road, but it’s also not the slowest. It’s within 2/10ths of a second of most competitors in the same class. People who buy these aren’t looking for a sports car. They want severe weather capability and the ability to take it off the beaten path. If you want a pretty good off-roader, but still a cozy, comfortable on-roader, nothing comes close to the Trailhawk. I’ll guarantee it will go places that would rip the front bumper off of a RAV4 or any of its competition. And it’s just hard to beat the “cool” factor of driving a Jeep. If they put a turbo 4 I. This vehicle, tuned the 9-speed to be less reluctant to downshift, they’d have one of the best crossovers on the road. It’s already The unchallenged best in its class off road. If I had it to do all over again, I’d still buy the Compass!
