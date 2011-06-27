Used 2017 Jeep Compass Consumer Reviews

The Unexexpected Buy julianglewin@gmail.com , 08/03/2017 Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I was shopping for a KIA Sorrento or the smaller version; the sitting is not comfortable, I pass by a Jeep Dealer, liked the shape and size of the vehicle and the seating was excellent; price comparable , big difference the doors are heavy, you feel secure. the KIA's , and other brands are not. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't listen To The "Low Pep Engine" Hype! MDL , 10/16/2017 All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful Here is my 2 cents on the 2017 Compass. First of all, I'm a long time Jeep user, around 12 of them over the years, so I considered gas millage when shopping for my new Jeep. The Trail Hawk Compass I purchased gets over 30 MPG HWY when driven with MPG in mind. What I mean is no heavy acceleration when passing or climbing hills, just ease into any acceleration scenario. At any rate, I've read reviews where folks complain about the acceleration, but one has to get used to pushing the accelerator with this new Compass. Believe me, if you punch the gas this thing is plenty peppy, it's just a matter of getting used to how much to gas it. They have installed a 4 cylinder engine for good MPG so getting used to the 9 speed transmission and how to punch the pedal takes a while, but this thing has plenty of pep. Also, I don't understand why folks complain about the stop/start feature that the compass boasts.... It works perfectly for fuel savings and can be turned off at the press of a button.... I love my compass and for the MPG I get I'd say it's a great vehicle for any type of travel outside pulling a heavy trailer load, but isn't that why they make trucks? I purchased a factory lifetime bumper to bumper warranty for $3,500, so warranty options are a huge plus. Take a chance on the Compass and enjoy its great sound system, comfort (for SUV), stylish looks, and killer interior, you won't be sorry. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Compass is a great buy JohnT , 12/31/2016 High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 56 of 61 people found this review helpful The Jeep Compass is just plain fun to drive. It is a Jeep and has a firm ride that is solid and is confident under any road condition. The interior is not as "plush" as other vehicles to which it is compared but it costs thousands less but it is still well equiped. Those who complain about this car after buying it apparently never bothered to drive it before spending their money. One can't blame the car for their failure to determine whether the car is right for them. Over all it is a fine vehicle it is a Jeep not a luxury sports car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If I Could Do it Over Again....... Donald HIll , 06/25/2017 All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) 36 of 39 people found this review helpful If I had another chance at purchasing this vehicle.......1) I'd upgrade to the advanced safety features; as it is there are a few blind spots requiring constant diligent observation. One blind spot is the front windshield pillars. The pillars create a momentary obstruction to pedestrians crossing the pillars.. be vigilant!! That said, other models have similar obstructions. 2) As is common with this genre of vehicle, the vision to the rear both left and right is limited. Jeep needs to include blind spot monitoring in all levels of the New Compass, not only as an option. However I would purchase the option in a moment if I could do it over again. The New Compass provides a solid feel and ride, which is important to me. Getting used to the shift points on my six speed manual (which I opted for) is a normal learning curve. So far other than the listed items, I am pretty well satisfied.. Of course, at 10 days in, I still enjoy looking out my front window at my new Compass; the new car feeling has not yet worn away..... Report Abuse