  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

1995 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$900$1,798$2,253
Clean$806$1,611$2,026
Average$619$1,238$1,572
Rough$432$865$1,118
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,039$2,178$2,757
Clean$931$1,952$2,480
Average$715$1,500$1,924
Rough$499$1,048$1,368
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$998$2,156$2,745
Clean$894$1,932$2,469
Average$686$1,485$1,915
Rough$479$1,038$1,362
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$863$1,727$2,166
Clean$773$1,548$1,948
Average$594$1,189$1,511
Rough$414$831$1,075
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$886$1,771$2,219
Clean$794$1,587$1,995
Average$610$1,220$1,548
Rough$426$852$1,101
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,903$2,375
Clean$871$1,705$2,135
Average$669$1,311$1,657
Rough$467$916$1,178
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,153$2,216$2,754
Clean$1,033$1,986$2,476
Average$793$1,526$1,921
Rough$554$1,067$1,366
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,027$3,573$4,351
Clean$1,816$3,203$3,913
Average$1,395$2,461$3,036
Rough$974$1,720$2,159
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$821$1,661$2,087
Clean$736$1,488$1,877
Average$565$1,144$1,456
Rough$394$799$1,036
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$933$1,881$2,363
Clean$836$1,686$2,125
Average$642$1,295$1,648
Rough$448$905$1,172
Sell my 1995 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $836 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,686 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $836 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,686 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $836 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,686 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $448 to $2,363, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.