Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$900
|$1,798
|$2,253
|Clean
|$806
|$1,611
|$2,026
|Average
|$619
|$1,238
|$1,572
|Rough
|$432
|$865
|$1,118
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$2,178
|$2,757
|Clean
|$931
|$1,952
|$2,480
|Average
|$715
|$1,500
|$1,924
|Rough
|$499
|$1,048
|$1,368
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$998
|$2,156
|$2,745
|Clean
|$894
|$1,932
|$2,469
|Average
|$686
|$1,485
|$1,915
|Rough
|$479
|$1,038
|$1,362
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$863
|$1,727
|$2,166
|Clean
|$773
|$1,548
|$1,948
|Average
|$594
|$1,189
|$1,511
|Rough
|$414
|$831
|$1,075
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$886
|$1,771
|$2,219
|Clean
|$794
|$1,587
|$1,995
|Average
|$610
|$1,220
|$1,548
|Rough
|$426
|$852
|$1,101
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,903
|$2,375
|Clean
|$871
|$1,705
|$2,135
|Average
|$669
|$1,311
|$1,657
|Rough
|$467
|$916
|$1,178
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Country 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$2,216
|$2,754
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,986
|$2,476
|Average
|$793
|$1,526
|$1,921
|Rough
|$554
|$1,067
|$1,366
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,027
|$3,573
|$4,351
|Clean
|$1,816
|$3,203
|$3,913
|Average
|$1,395
|$2,461
|$3,036
|Rough
|$974
|$1,720
|$2,159
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee SE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,661
|$2,087
|Clean
|$736
|$1,488
|$1,877
|Average
|$565
|$1,144
|$1,456
|Rough
|$394
|$799
|$1,036
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Cherokee Sport 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,881
|$2,363
|Clean
|$836
|$1,686
|$2,125
|Average
|$642
|$1,295
|$1,648
|Rough
|$448
|$905
|$1,172